Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Michaels Companies, Inc.    MIK

THE MICHAELS COMPANIES, INC.

(MIK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Michaels Companies, Inc. : Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 08:37am EDT

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) (the “Company”) today announced that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Michaels Stores, Inc. (the “Issuer”), intends to offer $500 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). The Notes are expected to be guaranteed by the Issuer’s parent and substantially all of its subsidiaries. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under a proposed term loan and cash on hand, to refinance the Issuer’s existing term loan and to pay related fees and expenses. The consummation of the offering is subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and other applicable securities laws. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Act.

The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A under the Act and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the ability to consummate the offering on the terms described or at all and potential changes in market conditions, which could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that the Issuer will be able to complete the proposed offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors’ Section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended May 2, 2020 and August 1, 2020. We intend these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and do not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as otherwise required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE MICHAELS COMPANIES, INC.
08:44aMICHAELS COMPANIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Sta..
AQ
08:38aMICHAELS : to Discuss Maker Strategy and Driving Sustainable Long-Term Growth
BU
08:37aTHE MICHAELS COMPANIES, INC. : Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
BU
09/09MICHAELS COMPANIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09MICHAELS : Unveils Two New Test and Learn Concept Stores in Texas
BU
09/08MICHAELS : to Hire Over 16,000 Employees for the Holiday Season
BU
09/03MICHAELS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
09/03MICHAELS COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
09/03MICHAELS : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
08/31THE MICHAELS COMPANIES, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 108 M - -
Net income 2021 239 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 501 M 1 501 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart THE MICHAELS COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Michaels Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MICHAELS COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,69 $
Last Close Price 10,18 $
Spread / Highest target 96,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ashley Buchanan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Quella Chairman
Michael Diamond Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dennis A. Mullahy Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Hsiao Wang Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MICHAELS COMPANIES, INC.25.83%1 501
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY47.96%16 068
NEXT PLC-12.08%10 225
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY7.13%5 675
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC.29.57%5 532
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC-47.49%2 843
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group