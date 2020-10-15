Middleby : Alexander Poulos Named President of Jade Range and Beech Ovens

'Lex is highly-respected by both our Jade and Beech customers and the employees in the Brea, California facility. From Michelin Star Chefs to independent restaurateurs, Lex has built trust among many in the industry for decades,' said Korey Kohl, Group President. 'Recently he managed a companywide effort to reorganize and cross-train both the engineering and production teams. This led to improved consistency and workflow with uninterrupted delivery of the highest-quality and most advanced product to our customers. His team has introduced new products to a receptive market including Beech Smart Ovens and Hearths and expanding the Asian cooking platform.'

Prior to his promotion, Lex was General Manager of Jade Range. An industry veteran, Lex began his career shortly after college as a representative with his father's company, then transitioned to a new role with East Bay Restaurant Supply as VP of Construction. He joined Jade in 2002 and has held several senior sales and management positons within the company.

'I've seen Jade evolve from a good company making great product to today being an outstanding company with exceptional products. It's been a team effort and it is a great sense of accomplishment and satisfaction for us to work with creative designers, innovative chefs and knowledgeable dealers to bring a concept to life,' said Lex. 'We believe the most powerful expression of appreciation is to enthusiastically mentor the next generation of talent and continue building upon today's base for a better tomorrow.'

Lex has a B.A. in Economics from University of California, Berkeley. He and his wife of 30-years, Kathleen, have three children and four grandchildren. He was a member of Old Blues Rugby Club which won the National Club Champion 1979 and played Rugby in New Zealand. He also toured Asia as a member of Oakland Dragon Boat Assoc. He currently resides in Las Vegas.