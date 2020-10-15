Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Middleby Corporation    MIDD

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

(MIDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Middleby : Alexander Poulos Named President of Jade Range and Beech Ovens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 01:45pm EDT
People Alexander Poulos Named President of Jade Range and Beech Ovens

Oct. 15, 2020

Elgin, Ill. (October 12, 2020) - The Middleby Corporation today announced the promotion of Alexander Poulos to President of Jade Range and Beech Ovens. In his expanded role, Lex will be responsible for the operations, engineering, sales and marketing for the two well-known brands while undertaking corporate initiatives.

'Lex is highly-respected by both our Jade and Beech customers and the employees in the Brea, California facility. From Michelin Star Chefs to independent restaurateurs, Lex has built trust among many in the industry for decades,' said Korey Kohl, Group President. 'Recently he managed a companywide effort to reorganize and cross-train both the engineering and production teams. This led to improved consistency and workflow with uninterrupted delivery of the highest-quality and most advanced product to our customers. His team has introduced new products to a receptive market including Beech Smart Ovens and Hearths and expanding the Asian cooking platform.'

Prior to his promotion, Lex was General Manager of Jade Range. An industry veteran, Lex began his career shortly after college as a representative with his father's company, then transitioned to a new role with East Bay Restaurant Supply as VP of Construction. He joined Jade in 2002 and has held several senior sales and management positons within the company.

'I've seen Jade evolve from a good company making great product to today being an outstanding company with exceptional products. It's been a team effort and it is a great sense of accomplishment and satisfaction for us to work with creative designers, innovative chefs and knowledgeable dealers to bring a concept to life,' said Lex. 'We believe the most powerful expression of appreciation is to enthusiastically mentor the next generation of talent and continue building upon today's base for a better tomorrow.'

Lex has a B.A. in Economics from University of California, Berkeley. He and his wife of 30-years, Kathleen, have three children and four grandchildren. He was a member of Old Blues Rugby Club which won the National Club Champion 1979 and played Rugby in New Zealand. He also toured Asia as a member of Oakland Dragon Boat Assoc. He currently resides in Las Vegas.

Disclaimer

The Middleby Corporation published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 17:44:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
01:45pMIDDLEBY : Alexander Poulos Named President of Jade Range and Beech Ovens
PU
09/02MIDDLEBY : Michael Raycher Named Follett Executive Vice-President of Sales
PU
08/26MIDDLEBY : Seaport Global Presentation
PU
08/26MIDDLEBY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
08/21MIDDLEBY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct..
AQ
08/18THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION : Prices Upsized Offering of $650 Million Convertible S..
BU
08/17MIDDLEBY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/17MIDDLEBY : Announces Strategic Financing Transactions
BU
08/17MIDDLEBY : to Offer $550 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
BU
08/06MIDDLEBY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 431 M - -
Net income 2020 207 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 805 M 5 805 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,95x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 9 778
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Middleby Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 111,29 $
Last Close Price 104,37 $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy John Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon Jude O'Brien Chairman
David Brewer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bryan E. Mittelman CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John R. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-4.70%5 805
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.29.18%77 852
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.19.71%10 538
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-1.42%9 172
GROUPE SEB S.A.12.16%8 748
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-4.94%7 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group