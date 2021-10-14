Middleby : Earns Ranking on Forbes Wo...

Culture

The Middleby Corporation has earned a ranking on the Forbes list of the World's Best Employers 2021.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on October 12 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected the World's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 150,000 employees from 58 countries working full or part time. The 750 employers were awarded through an evaluation based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"We are pleased to be recognized on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021," said Tim FitzGerald. Middleby CEO. "Our employees are our greatest asset, and our entrepreneurial culture is the heart of Middleby. We have the best team in the industry representing premiere brands. While we work hard and put our customers first, having fun is part of the work life at Middleby. Our people are the reason for our success, and this honor is shared by all at Middleby."

