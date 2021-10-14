Log in
    MIDD   US5962781010

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

(MIDD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 10/13 04:00:00 pm
168.15 USD   +0.56%
03:42aMIDDLEBY : Earns Ranking on Forbes Wo...
PU
09/27MIDDLEBY : acquires Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment
AQ
09/24MIDDLEBY : Buys Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment
MT
Middleby : Earns Ranking on Forbes Wo...

10/14/2021 | 03:42am EDT
Culture

Oct. 13, 2021

The Middleby Corporation has earned a ranking on the Forbes list of the World's Best Employers 2021.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on October 12 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected the World's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 150,000 employees from 58 countries working full or part time. The 750 employers were awarded through an evaluation based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"We are pleased to be recognized on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021," said Tim FitzGerald. Middleby CEO. "Our employees are our greatest asset, and our entrepreneurial culture is the heart of Middleby. We have the best team in the industry representing premiere brands. While we work hard and put our customers first, having fun is part of the work life at Middleby. Our people are the reason for our success, and this honor is shared by all at Middleby."

For more information on Middleby visit www.middleby.com.

Disclaimer

The Middleby Corporation published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 07:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 291 M - -
Net income 2021 435 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 354 M 9 354 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 9 289
Free-Float 86,4%
Managers and Directors
Timothy John Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan E. Mittelman CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Gordon Jude O'Brien Chairman
James K. Pool Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Martin Mckay Lindsay Secretary, Treasurer & Chief Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION30.43%9 354
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-27.87%76 850
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-9.55%35 926
NEWELL BRANDS INC.4.90%9 474
SEB S.A.-11.85%7 535
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)-0.70%6 812