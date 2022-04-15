Middleby : Edward Jiang Joins Middleby China

Culture

Apr. 14, 2022

ELGIN, Ill. (April 13, 2022) - Edward Jiang has Middleby as the Senior Key Account Director for China. He will report to Leo Ji, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

"Edward Jiang brings long-standing customer relationships and deep industry experience to his new role with Middleby China. He has built a trusted reputation within the industry due to his reliability and deep knowledge base of our industry and products", said Leo Ji. "We are confident that Edward will be an asset not only to Middleby China but to all of the Midldeby offices and brands around the world."

Mr. Jiang brings more than 20 years of sales experience to Middleby along with a decade of leadership experience within the beverage industry. He has established deep relationships with a broad customer base from his previous roles. He worked with a wide range of customers including Coca-Cola, Pepsi-Cola, McDonald's, Yum!, Burger King and IKEA.

Mr. Jiang joins Middleby from Lancer Worldwide, where he was the Director of Sales and Marketing. He is a graduate of the University of Henan Science and Mechanical with a bachelor's degree in Engineering