Middleby : Gwen Bialas Joins Middleby as General Manager of Carter-Hoffman, Doyon & NuVu

Bialas will be responsible for the overall strategic direction of the brands and their new product development while overseeing day-to-day accounting, sales and marketing, engineering and operations.

'Gwen brings a diversity of relevant experiences to her new role. She has been both a customer and a supplier and is keenly aware of the needs from both sides, and also has a deep expertise with food product and foodservice equipment. This expanded perspective is not only an asset to the brands she oversees, but to all of the Middleby companies,' said David Abi, President of Carter-Hoffmann, Doyon and Nu-Vu.

'Gwen also has a solid knowledge base in IT, data analytics and technology-smart systems which is extremely relevant in today's market. This is the future of our industry and will be a key focus of Middleby new product development in the future.'

Bialas will work closely with the Carter-Hoffmann, Doyon & Nu-Vu leadership team to increase sales through building a pipeline of new product innovation and market expansion. She will also evaluate operations to best leverage current operational synergies and refine existing processes for greater efficiencies.

Bialas brings decades of experience in senior roles across manufacturing, product strategy, technology and sales. She has spent most of her foodservce tenure at McDonald's Corporation, leading international IT strategy development and implementation, and at Chicago-based Marmon Group, establishing and leading new business units and serving as President for their Minnesota based refrigeration brand.

Gwen can be reached at gbialas@carter‐hoffmann.com.

For more information on Middleby visit www.middleby.com.