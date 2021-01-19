Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Middleby Corporation    MIDD

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

(MIDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Middleby : Gwen Bialas Joins Middleby as General Manager of Carter-Hoffman, Doyon & NuVu

01/19/2021 | 10:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People Gwen Bialas Joins Middleby as General Manager of Carter-Hoffman, Doyon & NuVu

Jan. 19, 2021

Gwen Bialas has joined Middleby as General Manager of Carter-Hoffmann, Doyon & NU‐VU, starting February 1.

Bialas will be responsible for the overall strategic direction of the brands and their new product development while overseeing day-to-day accounting, sales and marketing, engineering and operations.

'Gwen brings a diversity of relevant experiences to her new role. She has been both a customer and a supplier and is keenly aware of the needs from both sides, and also has a deep expertise with food product and foodservice equipment. This expanded perspective is not only an asset to the brands she oversees, but to all of the Middleby companies,' said David Abi, President of Carter-Hoffmann, Doyon and Nu-Vu.

'Gwen also has a solid knowledge base in IT, data analytics and technology-smart systems which is extremely relevant in today's market. This is the future of our industry and will be a key focus of Middleby new product development in the future.'

Bialas will work closely with the Carter-Hoffmann, Doyon & Nu-Vu leadership team to increase sales through building a pipeline of new product innovation and market expansion. She will also evaluate operations to best leverage current operational synergies and refine existing processes for greater efficiencies.

Bialas brings decades of experience in senior roles across manufacturing, product strategy, technology and sales. She has spent most of her foodservce tenure at McDonald's Corporation, leading international IT strategy development and implementation, and at Chicago-based Marmon Group, establishing and leading new business units and serving as President for their Minnesota based refrigeration brand.

Gwen can be reached at gbialas@carter‐hoffmann.com.

For more information on Middleby visit www.middleby.com.

Disclaimer

The Middleby Corporation published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 15:11:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
07:15aMIDDLEBY : Jefferies Upgrades Middleby to Buy From Hold; Price Target is $165
MT
01/13MIDDLEBY : Nicholas Benz Named Scanico Sales Manager, US and Canada
PU
01/05MIDDLEBY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Middleby Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Middleby Insider Tax Sale Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Middleby Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Middleby Insider Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Struggle for Traction to Begin New Week
MT
2020MIDDLEBY : Acquires United Foodservice Equipment Group
MT
2020MIDDLEBY : Acquires United Foodservice
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 481 M - -
Net income 2020 227 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 450 M 7 450 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,61x
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 9 778
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Middleby Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 142,33 $
Last Close Price 133,96 $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy John Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon Jude O'Brien Chairman
David Brewer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bryan E. Mittelman CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
John R. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION3.91%7 450
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.0.69%106 558
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.0.00%13 242
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.5.69%10 373
NEWELL BRANDS INC.13.71%10 243
GROUPE SEB S.A.3.49%9 343
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ