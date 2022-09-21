Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Middleby Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIDD   US5962781010

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

(MIDD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14 2022-09-21 pm EDT
134.44 USD   +0.07%
Summary 
Summary

Middleby : Jade Range and Beech Ovens Add Industry Veterans and Announce Senior Promotions

09/21/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
People

Sep. 21, 2022

Jade Range and Beech Ovens (Jade-Beech) are pleased to announce the addition of highly-respected industry professionals, Kurt Eickmeyer and Phil Eaton to the leadership team. The company also announced the promotion of two senior executives, Cael Goodin and Edgar Burgos, within the company.

Kurt Eickmeyer has joined Jade-Beech as Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives. An industry veteran, Kurt is well-known and highly respected for his expertise in product innovation and success in international expansion. His deep experience and proven effective leadership will allow Jade-Beech to more quickly introduce new technology to the marketplace to expand sales and reach new markets. Kurt retired from Wood Stone Corp. in 2019 after 23 years of service. During his tenure he led the company from a startup to a well-respected food service brand. Since retiring, Kurt has been active as a consultant for both manufacturers and customers.

Phil Eaton has joined Jade-Beech as Vice President, Sales, and Marketing. Phil has deep industry experience and has held various senior-level sales positions throughout his career. He successfully led sales efforts for well-known commercial and residential products and directed the efforts of manufacturers' agents. Most recently he was Vice President of Sales Wood Stone Corp. Prior to that, he was cofounder of the manufacturers' representation firm Eaton Marketing based in Clearwater, Fla.

"Kurt and Phil significantly strengthen the Jade-Beech team with their deep experience and industry expertise. They both have exceptional reputations and have built trusted, long-standing relationships with colleagues and customers," said Lex Poulos, President of Jade Range and Beech Ovens. "We are confident in reaching the next level of sales, quality and innovation with Kurt and Phil on our team."

To further support the company's growth, two long-time employees have been promoted.

Cael Goodin has been promoted to Vice President of Operations where he will oversee engineering, manufacturing, and other key areas within the company. Cael has been with Jade-Beech for more than a decade and has steadily advanced in his career. Most recently Cael was Director of Operations and prior to that he held several sales positions within the organization.

Edgar Burgos has been promoted to Director of Manufacturing for Jade Range and Beech Ovens. Edgar has been with Jade Range for nearly three decades and most recently served as Production Manager. Edgar joined Jade Range as an assembler and progressively advanced within the organization. He is known for his deep product knowledge, precise organizational skills, and commitment to our customers He will oversee the manufacturing operations of both brands.

"We are pleased to recognize the hard work and commitment of long-time employees Cael and Edgar. They have both made substantial contributions to Jade-Beech over many years and have played an integral part in the success of the brands today," Poulos says. "Our newly expanded leadership team at Jade-Beech will allow us to address the demand for our products as we continue to bring innovative, in-demand products to the market."

Jade Range and Beech Ovens are the highly respected and recognized brands that are leaders in spectacular cooking equipment. For more information on the brands and their innovative products please visit www.jaderange.com and beechovens.com.au.

Disclaimer

The Middleby Corporation published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 18:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
