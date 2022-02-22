Middleby : Jay Fiske Named President of Powerhouse Dynamics

People

Feb. 21, 2022

Jay Fiske has been promoted to President of Powerhouse Dynamics, based in Newton, Mass. In this position he will lead all strategic and day-to-day company operations. Powerhouse Dynamics provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to leading restaurant, foodservice, and retail outlets, delivering real-time control, automation, and analytics to operators.

"Jay is highly-respected and well-known for his IoT expertise within the foodservice and retail industry. With his deep knowledge of IoT and restaurant operations he has been able to clearly demonstrate the advantages of a connected kitchen, and our customers are enjoying the benefits," said James K. Pool III, Chief Technology and Operation Officer of Middleby. "During his decade with PHD, Jay has successfully led the development and the introduction of

advanced IoT technology to the market. Within Middleby he has launched IoT solutions across all three business platforms, which has been very well-received by our customers as they gain access to critical data. IoT solutions are in high demand as operators strive for energy, labor, and automation in their facilities."

Since joining Powerhouse Dynamics in 2011 as Vice President of Business Development, Mr. Fiske has been heavily involved in the company's IoT strategy for connected commercial kitchens and retail facilities. He cultivated partnerships with multiple worldwide OEMs and led national sales, marketing, and business development initiatives. He succeeds Martin Flusberg, who recently retired.

Before joining Powerhouse Dynamics, Mr. Fiske worked for numerous technology companies, including his own firm. He holds an M.B.A. and an S.M. degree in engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was a Fellow in the Leaders for Global Operations program. He earned his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Yale University.