Middleby Names Anne Puricelli President of Middleby Residential Distribution, N.A.

Elgin, Ill. (May 30, 2024)- Anne Puricelli has been promoted to the role of President of Middleby Residential Distribution, N.A. In this role Anne will oversee the strategy, sales, marketing, distribution, and service of the Middleby Residential brands in North America.

"Anne is a true visionary in brand management, product design, luxury channel sales strategies and consumer marketing. She is highly respected and well-known within the residential appliance industry," said Najib Maalouf, Middleby Residential Group President. "With more than two decades in the industry, Anne has cultivated many long-standing, trusted relationships, which will serve her well in this new role. I believe under Anne's leadership we are well positioned for many future successes in Middleby Residential. Please join me in congratulating Anne on her promotion while offering your full support."

Most recently Anne was Executive Vice President of Middleby Residential, where she was instrumental in overseeing the global marketing efforts of the group and directing the North American sales strategy for the European luxury home brands. She has led many of the key Middleby Residential strategic initiatives including the build and launch of the Chicago Showroom and the Middleby Residential presence at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show. Anne began her career in 2003 with La Cornue as Sales Manager for North America. She joined Middleby in 2017 after the brand was acquired.

