Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Middleby Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIDD   US5962781010

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

(MIDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Middleby Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/14/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced it will release 2021 fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, February 22 before the market opens. The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central Time on February 22. The conference call is accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.middleby.com. If website access is not available, the call can be joined by dialing (888) 391-6937 or (315) 625-3077 and entering conference code 8269699#.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets®, APW Wyott®, Bakers Pride®, Beech®, BKI®, Blodgett®, Blodgett Combi®, Bloomfield®, Britannia®, Carter-Hoffmann®, Celfrost®, Concordia®, CookTek®, Crown®, CTX®, Desmon®, Deutsche Beverage®, Doyon®, Eswood®, EVO®, Firex®, Follett®, frifri®, Globe®, Goldstein®, Holman®, Houno®, IMC®, Imperial®, Induc®, Ink Kegs®, Inline Filling Systems®, Jade®, JoeTap®, Josper®, L2F®, Lang®, Lincat®, MagiKitch’n®, Market Forge®, Marsal®, Meheen®, Middleby Marshall®, MPC®, Nieco®, Nu-Vu®, PerfectFry®, Pitco®, QualServ®, RAM®, Southbend®, Ss Brewtech®, Star®, Starline®, Sveba Dahlen®, Synesso®, Tank®, Taylor®, Thor®, Toastmaster®, TurboChef®, Ultrafryer®, Varimixer®, Wells® Wild Goose® and Wunder-Bar®. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar®, Armor Inox®, Auto-Bake®, Baker Thermal Solutions®, Burford®, Cozzini®, CV-Tek ®, Danfotech®, Deutsche Process®, Drake®, Glimek®, Hinds-Bock®, Maurer-Atmos®, MP Equipment®, Pacproinc®, RapidPak®, Scanico®, Spooner Vicars®, Stewart Systems®, Thurne® and Ve.Ma.C.®. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA®, AGA Cookshop®, Brava®, Char-Griller®, EVO®, Kamado Joe®, La Cornue®, Leisure Sinks®, Lynx®, Marvel®, Masterbuilt®, Mercury®, Novy®, Rangemaster®, Rayburn®, Redfyre®, Sedona®, Stanley®, TurboChef®, U-Line® and Viking®.

For more information about The Middleby Corporation please visit www.middleby.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
05:01pMiddleby Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
02/04MIDDLEBY : Food Processing Group Names Tom Betley President of Alka
PU
02/03MIDDLEBY : Matt Wise Named President of Imperial Range
PU
01/27MIDDLEBY : Jaime Nau Named President of Middleby Global & Strategic Accounts
PU
01/25KeyBanc Adjusts Middleby's Price Target to $220 from $210, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
01/17MIDDLEBY : Follett Announces Senior Management...
PU
01/13Barclays Adjusts Middleby Corp Price Target to $217 From $215, Maintains Overweight Rat..
MT
01/11MIDDLEBY : Karl Searl Named President of Pitco Frialator
PU
2021Middleby Completes Acqusitions of Masterbuilt, Char-Griller
MT
2021Middleby Completes Kamado Joe and Masterbuilt Acquisition, Announces Addition of Char-G..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 233 M - -
Net income 2021 491 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 647 M 10 647 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 9 289
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Middleby Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 191,41 $
Average target price 225,67 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy John Fitzgerald Vice President & Controller
Bryan E. Mittelman CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Gordon Jude O'Brien Chairman
James K. Pool Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Martin Mckay Lindsay Secretary, Treasurer & Chief Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-2.72%10 647
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-1.10%80 100
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-13.38%37 154
NEWELL BRANDS INC.11.68%10 376
SEB S.A.-1.31%8 495
HUSQVARNA AB (PUBL)-14.33%7 696