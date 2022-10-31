Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The Middleby Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MIDD   US5962781010

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

(MIDD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
139.86 USD   -0.30%
05:01pMiddleby Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09/21Middleby : Jade Range and Beech Ovens Add Industry Veterans and Announce Senior Promotions
PU
09/02Middleby : John Perruccio Named Middleby Group President, Strategic Channel Development David Abi Promoted to President of Southbend
PU
Middleby Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/31/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) will release 2022 third quarter earnings on Wednesday, November 9 before the market opens. The company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central Time on November 9. The conference call is accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company website at www.middleby.com. If website access is not available, attendees can join the conference by dialing (833) 630-1956 or for international access use (412) 317-1837.

ABOUT THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company’s pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens showcases and demonstrates the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity.

For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, please visit www.middleby.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 107 M - -
Net income 2022 462 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 559 M 7 559 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 10 624
Free-Float 84,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 140,28 $
Average target price 172,78 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy John Fitzgerald Vice President & Controller
Bryan E. Mittelman CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Gordon Jude O'Brien Chairman
James K. Pool Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Martin Mckay Lindsay Secretary, Treasurer & Chief Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-28.71%7 559
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-45.56%38 551
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-30.41%25 669
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-2.26%6 441
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-31.09%6 225
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-35.72%4 536