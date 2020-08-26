Middleby : Seaport Global Presentation

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we implemented swift actions to protect our employees, ensure uninterrupted service to our customers and aggressively adjust our business and cost structure for a decline in revenues. Our businesses in all three segments support an essential daily requirement, food, and thus have been designated as essential globally. We are proud to continue to support our customers, while adhering to strict employee safety standards at all worldwide operations.
www.middleby.com
We have implemented the following in response to COVID-19:
Employee Safety- Implemented companywide procedures including mandated mask policies, enhanced workplace sanitation, travel discontinuation, social distancing, staggered shifts and established work-at-home protocols for non-production employees.
Customer Support- Ensured continued access to customer support, technical service and uninterrupted shipping of service parts and finished goods. Production continued to meet customer demand with minimal disruptions to address employee safety precautions.
Cost and Profitability Initiatives- Instituted aggressive reduction of all controllable and discretionary costs. This included the adjustment of global office and production workforces in response to near-term reduced demand levels and reduced cash compensation to executives. Increased focus on prioritizing product and customers with highest profitability.
Supply Chain- Established a task force to identify and mitigate supply chain disruption and ensure continuity of business operations and customer support.
Liquidity and Cash Flow- Reduced capital expenditures for the remainder of year, enhanced working capital initiatives to drive inventory efficiency, deferred near-term acquisition investments and suspended the Middleby share repurchase program. Maintaining investments in key strategic initiatives.
COVID-19Product Introductions- Developed and launched products addressing COVID-19 needs, including sterilization units for N95 masks, mobile and touchless handwashing stations, plexiglass safety shields for restaurants and retail locations, mobile foodservice stations and hand and cleaning sanitizer produced at our most recent-acquired company Deutsche.
2
Financial Results
Q2 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
2Q20
2Q19
Change
Net Sales
$472.0
$761.0
-38.0%
Gross Profit
153.1
286.5
-46.6%
% of Sales
32.4%
37.6%
Operating Income
39.1
139.6
-72.0%
Net Earnings
21.2
92.2
-77.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
85.0
172.5
-50.7%
% of Sales
18.0%
22.7%
LTM Bank EBITDA
597.1
671.6
-11.1%
as defined in credit
agreement
Operating Cash Flow
77.6
67.6
14.8%
www.middleby.com
RESULTS COMMENTARY
Revenue decline of 40% organically
Organic growth declines in all segments due to COVID-19 impacts. Commercial Foodservice (49%) and Residential Kitchen (32%) and Food Processing (1%)
In spite of challenging market conditions, given our industry-leading margins and focus on cost control, while ensuring sufficient continuity of operations, we generated strong levels of profitability.
We continue to generate strong Adjusted EBITDA across all segments:
•
Commercial Foodservice
17.9%
•
Food Processing
22.6%
•
Residential Kitchen
12.2%
Q2 2020 operating cash flow increased over the prior year and included the benefit of reduced working capital.
Our LTM cash flows were a record high at $440.6 million.
We expect positive cash flows for the remainder of 2020.
3
Segment Results
Commercial Foodservice
Residential Kitchen Equipment
Food Processing
2Q20
2Q19
Change
2Q20
2Q19
Change
2Q20
2Q19
Change
Revenues
267,500
513,279
-47.9%
Revenues
102,914
149,872
-31.3%
Revenues
101,563
97,853
3.8%
EBITDA
47,864
129,785
-63.1%
EBITDA
12,589
27,476
-54.2%
EBITDA
22,983
20,965
9.6%
EBITDA as %
17.9%
25.3%
EBITDA as %
12.2%
18.3%
EBITDA as %
22.6%
21.4%
of Revenues
of Revenues
of Revenues
Revenue and Growth
Revenue and Growth
Revenue and Growth
U.S.
195,900
-45.2%
U.S.
81,700
-18.7%
U.S.
72,800
25.3%
Non-U.S.
71,600
-54.0%
Non-U.S.
21,200
-57.1%
Non-U.S.
28,800
-27.5%
Domestic and international revenue decline as a
Organic EBITDA for 2Q20 was 14.0%. Domestic
Domestic revenue growth was driven by protein
result of COVID-19; however order rates showed
and international revenue declined as a result of
equipment and offset by international revenue
improvement throughout the quarter. Several
COVID-19, in addition to the lingering impacts of
declines due to COVID-19. Volatile order rates
market sectors with stronger demand include QSR,
Brexit in the U.K. Demand growth during the
during quarter, while maintaining a solid backlog
pizza, healthcare and c-stores. Focused efforts on
quarter given the rise in home improvement
going into the second half of 2020.
providing solutions for customers to meet current
projects and new home sales. Housing market
safety and operational needs.
remains resilient during this challenging time.
www.middleby.com
4
Debt and Liquidity
Q2 2020 LEVERAGE RATIO (IN $000S)
Cash*
610.2
Debt
2,396.9
Net Debt
1,786.7
LTM EBITDA*
597.1
Leverage
2.99x
Covenant Limit
4.00x
* As defined in the credit agreement
10-YEAR FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH (in 000s)
$402
www.middleby.com
LIQUIDITY COMMENTARY
Record LTM operating cash flow of $440.6 million as of Q2 2020
In Q1 2020, Middleby entered into an amended and restated five-year, $3.5 billion multi-currency senior secured credit agreement providing it with additional liquidity and financial flexibility
Last week Middleby completed a convertible notes sale and amended the senior secured credit agreement
Issued $747.5 million of five-year convertible notes, with a 1% interest coupon and 33% conversion premium
Purchased a capped call to effectively increase the conversion price from $128.62 to $207.93 which greatly reduces dilution risk (less than 2% dilution projected at $250 share price)
Notes proceeds of $400 million were used to pay down outstanding borrowings and the bank credit facility will decrease by the same size
Total leverage (incurrence) covenant will expand to 5.5x, allowing the company flexibility to continue operational and strategic investments
At leverage ratios of below 4x, the borrowing cost to the company remains unchanged by the amendment. Borrowing rates increase at higher leverage levels up to LIBOR plus 250 basis points at the highest allowable borrowing levels
On a pro forma basis, borrowing capacity would have been approximately $1.6 billion as of Q2 2020
• Pro forma secured leverage ratio of 1.94x and total leverage ratio of 3.20x
5
Middleby Segment Summary
THREE INDUSTRY-LEADING FOODSERVICE PLATFORMS
100+ highly-respected, leading brands
Global business infrastructure
Highly synergistic business segments
Technology and innovation leader
Strong track record of profitability and cash flow
Well positioned for existing and new market trends
www.middleby.com
SEGMENT REVENUES
Food
Processing
13.5%
Commercial
67.1%
Residential
19.4%
SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Asia 8.7%
United
States
Europe and
and Canada
Middle East
65.7%
21.9%
Latin
America
6
3.7%
Near-Term Business Conditions-Recent Order Trends
April
May
June
July
August
▼65%
▼55%
▼39%
▼17%
▼31%
Commercial Food Service
Business in quick-serve, pizza, retail, c-store and healthcare continue to be resilient with increased demand for delivery, drive-through and carry-out. Although significant challenges remain, conditions have improved for casual dining restaurants with outdoor dinning available and dine-in also open in most states. Bars and nightclubs along with travel and leisure remain significantly impacted. In the marketplace there continues to be a heightened focus on employee and customer safety and related solutions. Middleby is well positioned to support new and accelerating trends with innovative products and technology to address workplace safety, enhanced delivery solutions, restaurant automation and ongoing essential operating needs.
www.middleby.com
April
May
June
July
August
▼53%
▼35%
▼9%
28%
59%
August
Residential Kitchen
At our residential businesses in both the US and UK markets, the impact of COVID-19 resulted in the widespread temporary closure of our residential dealers' retail sales locations due to shelter-in- place restrictions. Substantial order improvement has occurred as dealer and retail locations have re- opened. Additionally, the increase of working, staying and eating at home has given rise to a demand for both indoor and outdoor residential cooking and refrigeration equipment. Home sales have proven to be resilient, while new home starts in the US in recent weeks are near prior year levels.
7
COVID-19 Restaurant Impacts
Domestic restaurant same store sales have consistently improved since the March decline according to multiple restaurant data resources.
Restaurants are rapidly adapting to the new the new normal:
Expanding to-go options, with curbside pick-up and third-party delivery
Adding or improving mobile and online customer ordering capabilities
Rapidly adapting menus to best support limited staffing, unpredictable dine-in and/or carryout options
Restaurants in all states offer delivery and carry out, with most states open for dine-in with restrictions
According to Technomic August data, 10% of restaurants will close in 2020.
Restaurant sales are projected to be up 18.3% in 2021 over 2020, according to Technomic.
MILLERPULSE WEEKLY INDUSTRY SAME STORE SALES, 2020
The Middleby Corporation published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 13:31:01 UTC