Middleby : 4Q 2020 Presentation

Q4 Earnings Update

March 1, 2021

Middleby Segment Summary

COVID-19 Continued Actions

The swift actions we implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect our employees, ensure uninterrupted service to our customers, and aggressively adjust our business and cost structure continue to be essential to the business. We are investing in technologies to ensure the safety of our employees, our customers and their customers. In the fourth quarter Bluezone® by Middleby was launched, a product that virtually eliminates the risks of airborne infectious aerosols in restaurants and other venues. We also invested in Vyv, a patented safe antimicrobial lighting solution for indoor spaces and our products.

• New Operational Risks - Our diligent work with supply chain in 2020 continues to help us manage operational risks as we drive into 2021. We foresee challenges with component availability, lead time, costs and shipping. Should we incur supply a chain issue(s), we are well-prepared due to actions taken in 2020. Our internal supply chain team has created a vendor database as well as actively publishing alternative solutions to offset the risk of part shortages.

• Vaccines - With vaccines now available and much of our workforce falling within "essential workers" classification, we are offering guidance to our employees so they may receive the vaccinations as they become available in their locations. We also believe there will be an increase in indoor dining as people are vaccinated.

• Employee Safety - Ongoing implementation of companywide procedures including installation of Bluezone air purification in common areas, mandated mask policies, enhanced workplace sanitation, travel diminution, social distancing, staggered shifts, and established work-at-home protocols for non-production employees.

• Customer Support - Access to customer support, technical service, uninterrupted shipping of service parts, and finished goods remain uninterrupted. Production continues to meet customer demand with minimal disruptions as we balance the health and safety of our employees.

• COVID-19 Product Introductions - We introduced Bluezone® by Middleby, an air purification system that kills 99.9995% of airborne infectious aerosols in restaurants and other venues. In addition, we are introducing Vyv antimicrobial lighting in Middleby core products as well in restaurants and food processing plants. Sales of Middleby sanitizer pumps and plexiglass shields continue.