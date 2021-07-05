Middleby : Italy's Ali Group to buy Welbilt for $3.41 billion, trumping Middleby bid

July 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Ali Group said on Monday it will
buy Welbilt Inc in a deal that values the U.S. foodservice
equipment maker at $3.41 billion.
The deal trumps a $2.9 billion all-stock offer for Welbilt
put forward by competitor Middleby in April to beef up
its commercial foodservice platform.
Welbilt will receive $24 for each share, representing a
premium of 3.53% to the closing price on Friday.
The offer is a raised bid from its previous $23 per share
offer in May.
Ali Group said that it has obtained fully underwritten,
binding commitment letters for debt financing from Goldman Sachs
International and Mediobanca.
Based near Milan, Ali Group, with 80 brands, operates
worldwide and supplies foodservice equipment to businesses
ranging from hotels to schools and supermarkets.
(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft and Sonya Hepinstall)