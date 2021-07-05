Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Middleby Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MIDD   US5962781010

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

(MIDD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Middleby : Italy's Ali Group to buy Welbilt for $3.41 billion, trumping Middleby bid

07/05/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
July 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Ali Group said on Monday it will buy Welbilt Inc in a deal that values the U.S. foodservice equipment maker at $3.41 billion.

The deal trumps a $2.9 billion all-stock offer for Welbilt put forward by competitor Middleby in April to beef up its commercial foodservice platform.

Welbilt will receive $24 for each share, representing a premium of 3.53% to the closing price on Friday.

The offer is a raised bid from its previous $23 per share offer in May.

Ali Group said that it has obtained fully underwritten, binding commitment letters for debt financing from Goldman Sachs International and Mediobanca.

Based near Milan, Ali Group, with 80 brands, operates worldwide and supplies foodservice equipment to businesses ranging from hotels to schools and supermarkets.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 162 M - -
Net income 2021 406 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 667 M 9 667 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 289
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Middleby Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 173,78 $
Average target price 210,44 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy John Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bryan E. Mittelman CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Gordon Jude O'Brien Chairman
James K. Pool Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Martin Mckay Lindsay Secretary, Treasurer & Chief Risk Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION34.80%9 519
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-27.77%78 363
NEWELL BRANDS INC.28.12%11 321
SEB S.A.13.10%10 016
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-17.62%8 037
ELECTROLUX AB24.54%8 004