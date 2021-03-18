Middleby : Michael Potter Named Middleby Group President

Log in
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

03/18/2021 | 12:42am EDT
People Michael Potter Named Middleby Group President

Mar. 17, 2021

Michael Potter has been promoted to Middleby Group President , expanding his responsibilities to lead Middleby fryer brands Pitco, Ultrafryer and Anets. He will direct and oversee day-to-day operations of the brands, which are headquartered at their manufacturing facilities in Bow, N.H. Michael will continue to be responsible for QualServ Solutions in Fort Smith, Ark. and Follett Europe in Poland, both primarily fabrication facilities.

'Even in the challenging environment of last year, Michael had consistent success with QualServ and Follett Europe. He has expanded their global market presence and customer base while continuing to exceed the expectations of our restaurant customers and channel partners,' said Middleby Chief Commercial Officer Steve Spittle. 'With his deep experience in manufacturing, I am confident this expertise will quickly benefit Pitco and the fryer brands as they work to maximize production and efficiency while bringing new innovative products to market.'

Michael has more than 30 years of leadership experience in a variety of business and manufacturing capacities and settings. Since joining QualServ as Executive Vice President in 2018, then promoted to President in 2019, Michael has heavily concentrated his efforts on fabrication and design to better serve customers in the current market. Prior to joining QualServ, he was with Atlanta-based SPG International, a provider of custom storage solutions worldwide, in a variety of senior-level sales, engineering and marketing positions, the most recent being Chief Business Development Officer. Before joining SPG in 2011 he held senior sales and marketing positions within the medical, engineered components and foodservice products industries. Mr. Potter lives with his wife of 30 years, Sandy, and has four adult children.

Disclaimer

The Middleby Corporation published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 04:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
