  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The Middleby Corporation
  News
  Summary
    MIDD   US5962781010

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

(MIDD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/09 04:00:01 pm EDT
151.14 USD   -3.49%
07:06aEarnings Flash (MIDD) THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION Reports Q1 EPS $2.13, vs. Street Est of $2.10
MT
07:06aEarnings Flash (MIDD) THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION Posts Q1 Revenue $994.7M, vs. Street Est of $935M
MT
05/02Middleby Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
The Middleby Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

05/10/2022 | 07:07am EDT
The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD), a leading worldwide manufacturer of equipment for the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen industries, today reported net earnings for the 2022 first quarter of $85.8 million or $1.52 diluted earnings per share on net sales of $994.7 million. Adjusted net earnings were $116.3 million or $2.13 adjusted diluted earnings per share. A full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided at the end of the press release.

“We started 2022 with another record for quarterly sales and earnings. And, our profitability remained strong, despite continuing inflationary pressures and increasing supply chain challenges. Over the past several quarters we have demonstrated strength in addressing tough circumstances and discipline in managing margins. While in the near term, the challenges are significant, we believe our results will continue to improve in the back half of 2022 and into 2023," said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of the Middleby Corporation.

“The underlying fundamentals of our business remain strong. In addition, customers seeking innovations around connectivity, IoT, and automated solutions are helping to drive demand across our three industry-leading segments,” Mr. FitzGerald continues.

“As our record backlog continues to grow, we remain heavily focused on meeting customer demand and attacking operational challenges by proactively managing our supply chain to limit disruptions. We continue to make investments in inventory, people, fabrication equipment, and facilities, in a concerted effort to improve efficiencies, capacities, and our pipeline of developing business opportunities.”

2022 First Quarter Financial Results

  • Net sales increased 31.2% in the first quarter over the comparative prior year period. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates, sales increased 11.7% in the first quarter over the comparative prior year period, reflecting improvements in market conditions and consumer demand since the initial impact of COVID-19.
  • Organic net sales (a non-GAAP measure) increases were reported for all segments due to improvements in market conditions and consumer demand in the first quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of reported net sales by segment is as follows:

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total
Company

Reported Net Sales Growth

13.0

%

 

101.4

%

 

6.6

%

 

31.2

%

Acquisitions

3.0

%

 

86.6

%

 

%

 

20.7

%

Foreign Exchange Rates

(1.0

)%

 

(1.3

)%

 

(1.8

)%

 

(1.2

)%

Organic Net Sales Growth (1) (2)

10.9

%

 

16.1

%

 

8.4

%

 

11.7

%

 

(1) Organic net sales growth defined as total sales growth excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates

(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $197.3 million, in the first quarter of 2022 due to the impact of higher sales volumes and profitability initiatives. A reconciliation of organic adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total
Company

Adjusted EBITDA

24.0

%

 

18.6

%

 

19.4

%

 

19.8

%

Acquisitions

(0.2

)%

 

(3.3

)%

 

%

 

(1.0

)%

Foreign Exchange Rates

%

 

(0.1

)%

 

%

 

(0.1

)%

Organic Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

24.1

%

 

21.9

%

 

19.4

%

 

20.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Organic Adjusted EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates.

(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

  • Operating cash flows during the first quarter amounted to a deficit of $15.3 million in comparison to cash inflows of $59.7 million in the prior year period. The cash flow deficit was impacted by seasonality of acquired businesses, as well as supply chain and inflation impacts on inventory. The total leverage ratio per our credit agreements was 3.1x. The trailing twelve month bank agreement pro-forma EBITDA was $826.5 million.
  • Cash balances at the end of the quarter were $146.7 million. Net debt, defined as debt excluding the unamortized discount associated with the Convertible Notes less cash, at the end of the 2022 fiscal first quarter amounted to $2.5 billion as compared to $2.3 billion at the end of fiscal 2021. Additionally, our current borrowing availability is approximately $2.0 billion.

“While the economic and geopolitical environment present growing challenges, we continue to drive our long-term growth strategy of innovation and acquisition. Notwithstanding the current market dynamics, the outlook for our customers is positive across our segments. Strong customer demand and our backlog, along with our innovative solutions, set the backdrop for achieving our profitability goals and prolonged growth," concluded Mr. FitzGerald.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held at 10 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, May 10 and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of middleby.com. If online access is not available, participants can join the call by dialing (888) 391-6937 or (315) 625-3077 and providing conference code 6179655#. A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference code 6179655#. To access the supplemental presentation, visit the Investor Relations page at middleby.com.

Statements in this press release or otherwise attributable to the company regarding the company's business which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that such statements are estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such factors include variability in financing costs; quarterly variations in operating results; dependence on key customers; international exposure; foreign exchange and political risks affecting international sales; changing market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the timely development and market acceptance of the company's products; the availability and cost of raw materials; and other risks detailed herein and from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice industry. The company develops and manufactures a broad line of solutions used in commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchens. Supporting the company’s pursuit of the most sophisticated innovation, the state-of-the-art Middleby Innovation Kitchens showcases and demonstrates the most advanced Middleby solutions. In 2022 Middleby was named a World’s Best Employer by Forbes and is a proud philanthropic partner to organizations addressing food insecurity.

 

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Per Share Information)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

1st Qtr, 2022

 

1st Qtr, 2021

Net sales

$

994,676

 

 

$

758,058

 

Cost of sales

 

664,166

 

 

 

482,184

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

330,510

 

 

 

275,874

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

206,071

 

 

 

154,957

 

Restructuring expenses

 

1,875

 

 

 

794

 

Gain on sale of plant

 

 

 

 

(1,050

)

Income from operations

 

122,564

 

 

 

121,173

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense and deferred financing amortization, net

 

17,654

 

 

 

16,067

 

Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)

 

(11,516

)

 

 

(11,373

)

Other expense (income), net

 

4,061

 

 

 

(1,691

)

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

112,365

 

 

 

118,170

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

 

26,610

 

 

 

28,907

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

85,755

 

 

$

89,263

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.57

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

1.52

 

 

$

1.59

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

54,669

 

 

 

55,213

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

56,363

 

 

 

55,966

 

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in 000’s)

(Unaudited)

 

Apr 2, 2022

 

Jan 1, 2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

146,676

 

$

180,362

Accounts receivable, net

 

629,855

 

 

577,142

Inventories, net

 

924,763

 

 

837,418

Prepaid expenses and other

 

108,721

 

 

92,269

Prepaid taxes

 

13,805

 

 

19,894

Total current assets

 

1,823,820

 

 

1,707,085

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

382,574

 

 

380,980

Goodwill

 

2,236,441

 

 

2,243,469

Other intangibles, net

 

1,835,157

 

 

1,875,377

Long-term deferred tax assets

 

30,621

 

 

33,194

Other assets

 

165,552

 

 

143,493

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

6,474,165

 

$

6,383,598

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

27,693

 

$

27,293

Accounts payable

 

305,344

 

 

304,740

Accrued expenses

 

585,364

 

 

582,855

Total current liabilities

 

918,401

 

 

914,888

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

2,570,132

 

 

2,387,001

Long-term deferred tax liability

 

200,500

 

 

186,935

Accrued pension benefits

 

202,945

 

 

219,680

Other non-current liabilities

 

154,220

 

 

180,818

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

2,427,967

 

 

2,494,276

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

6,474,165

 

$

6,383,598

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total
Company (1)

Three Months Ended April 2, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

543,653

 

 

$

331,080

 

 

$

119,943

 

 

$

994,676

 

Segment Operating Income

$

109,718

 

 

$

24,946

 

 

$

20,112

 

 

$

122,564

 

Operating Income % of net sales

 

20.2

%

 

 

7.5

%

 

 

16.8

%

 

 

12.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

5,872

 

 

 

3,985

 

 

 

1,325

 

 

 

11,372

 

Amortization

 

13,649

 

 

 

18,129

 

 

 

1,787

 

 

 

33,565

 

Restructuring expenses

 

1,451

 

 

 

387

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

1,875

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

 

20

 

 

 

14,230

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,250

 

Stock compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,723

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$

130,710

 

 

$

61,677

 

 

$

23,261

 

 

$

197,349

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

 

24.0

%

 

 

18.6

%

 

 

19.4

%

 

 

19.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended April 3, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

481,155

 

 

$

164,409

 

 

$

112,494

 

 

$

758,058

 

Segment Operating Income

$

96,316

 

 

$

29,856

 

 

$

19,662

 

 

$

121,173

 

Operating Income % of net sales

 

20.0

%

 

 

18.2

%

 

 

17.5

%

 

 

16.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

5,793

 

 

 

2,774

 

 

 

1,315

 

 

 

10,137

 

Amortization

 

15,204

 

 

 

1,772

 

 

 

1,843

 

 

 

18,819

 

Restructuring expenses

 

423

 

 

 

208

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

794

 

Facility consolidation related expenses

 

993

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

993

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

 

435

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

435

 

Stock compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,609

 

Gain on sale of plant

 

(1,050

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,050

)

Acquisition deal costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,340

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$

118,114

 

 

$

34,610

 

 

$

22,983

 

 

$

161,250

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

 

24.5

%

 

 

21.1

%

 

 

20.4

%

 

 

21.3

%

(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $18.3 million and $14.5 million for the three months ended April 2, 2022 and April 3, 2021, respectively.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

1st Qtr, 2022

 

1st Qtr, 2021

 

$

 

Diluted per
share

 

$

 

Diluted per
share

Net earnings

$

85,755

 

 

$

1.52

 

 

$

89,263

 

 

$

1.59

 

Amortization (1)

 

35,370

 

 

 

0.63

 

 

 

20,295

 

 

 

0.36

 

Restructuring expenses

 

1,875

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

794

 

 

 

0.01

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

 

14,250

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

435

 

 

 

0.01

 

Acquisition deal costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,340

 

 

 

0.04

 

Facility consolidation related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

993

 

 

 

0.02

 

Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)

 

(11,516

)

 

 

(0.20

)

 

 

(11,373

)

 

 

(0.20

)

Gain on sale of plant

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,050

)

 

 

(0.02

)

Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments

 

(9,475

)

 

 

(0.17

)

 

 

(3,046

)

 

 

(0.05

)

Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)

 

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

Adjusted net earnings

$

116,259

 

 

$

2.13

 

 

$

98,651

 

 

$

1.79

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average number of shares

 

56,363

 

 

 

 

 

55,966

 

 

 

Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)

 

(1,688

)

 

 

 

 

(744

)

 

 

Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares

 

54,675

 

 

 

 

 

55,222

 

 

 

(1) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and convertible notes issuance costs.

(2) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares was calculated based on excluding the dilutive effect of shares to be issued upon conversion of the notes to satisfy the amount in excess of the principal since the company's capped call offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the convertible notes. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the principal portion of the convertible notes as this will always be settled in cash

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

1st Qtr, 2022

 

1st Qtr, 2021

Net Cash Flows (Used In) Provided By:

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

$

(15,344

)

 

$

59,695

 

Investing activities

 

 

(24,126

)

 

 

(7,038

)

Financing activities

 

 

8,721

 

 

 

(8,285

)

 

 

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from operating activities

 

$

(15,344

)

 

$

59,695

 

Less: Capital expenditures, net of sale proceeds

 

 

(14,497

)

 

 

(5,371

)

Free cash flow

 

$

(29,841

)

 

$

54,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with this non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release do not have standard meanings and may vary from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The company believes that organic net sales growth, non-GAAP adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted per share measures are useful as supplements to its GAAP results of operations to evaluate certain aspects of its operations and financial performance, and its management team primarily focuses on non-GAAP items in evaluating performance for business planning purposes. The company also believes that these measures assist it with comparing its performance between various reporting periods on a consistent basis, as these measures remove from operating results the impact of items that, in its opinion, do not reflect its core operating performance including, for example, intangibles amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring expenses, and other charges which management considers to be outside core operating results.

The company believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measure of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

The company believes that its presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts with the same information that Middleby uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance.


© Business Wire 2022
