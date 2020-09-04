Mint Financial Statements Filed and Corporate Update

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2020) - The Mint Corporation (TSXV: MIT) ("Mint" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed its interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020. These can be found under Mint's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Mint is also pleased to announce the appointment of Winfield Ding as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer effective September 4, 2020.

Mr. Ding has been CFO and director for a number of public companies in Canada. He is a seasoned senior finance executive with over twenty years of finance and operations experience. "We welcome Winfield to the Mint team," stated Vishy Karamadam, CEO of Mint.

ABOUT MINT

The Mint Corporation through its majority-owned subsidiaries (the "Mint Group"), is a globally certified payments company headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its primary business in Dubai, UAE. The Mint Group provides employers, employees and merchants with best-in-class financial services supported via payroll cards and the feature rich and linked Mint mobile application. Through its mobile enabled payments platform certified globally by Mastercard and UnionPay, Mint brings modern financial conveniences, at reasonable cost, to employers, merchants and consumers.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

The Mint Corporation

Vishy Karamadam, Chief Executive Officer

647-352-0666

www.themintcorp.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63241