Mission Group PLC - Devon, England-based owner of a group of digital marketing and communications agencies - Reinstates David Morgan as chair, replacing Julian Hanson-Smith, who has retired from the board immediately but will remain as consultant to the company in an advisory capacity. New Non-Executive Chair David Morgan founded Bray Leino, one of Mission's key agencies. Notably, Morgan was executive chair of Mission from April 2010 to October 2021. Chief Executive Officer James Clifton says: "We welcome David's return to the board. His long-standing experience of both Mission and the industry will be invaluable as we continue to deliver against our strategy."

Current stock price: 17.00 pence, up 3.0% on Friday

12-month change: down 65%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

