The Mission Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company is a collective of agencies dedicated to helping clients. The Companyâs segments include Consumer & Lifestyle, Health & Wellness, Property, Sports & Entertainment, Technology & Mobility, MISSION Advantage & Central, Business & Corporate, and Investments. The Company's agencies include april6, Bray Leino, ALiVE, Bray Leino Events, IB, Influence Sports & Media, .krow, LIVITY, mongoose, Path findr, Populate, RJW & partners, soul, SPARK, STORY, thinkbdw, SPEED, TURBINE, Mezzo Labs, and SOLARIS health. The Company operates through 28 different locations across the United Kingdom from London to Leicester to Edinburgh and from Norwich to Devon. MISSION Hubs, its international network of affiliates and partner agencies, enables it to curate bespoke communications solutions to any client requirement, in any market, in any discipline and deliver Work That Counts.