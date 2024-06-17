The Mission Group PLC - Devon, England-based owner of a group of digital marketing and communications agencies - Issues trading statement ahead of Monday's annual general meeting. Trading between April 3 to June 17 has continued in line with the board's expectations. Highlights further new business wins underpinned by the investments made in previous years to enhance the service offering and capabilities. New client mandates signed include FatFace, Mastercard Inc, BNP Paribas SA, England Cricket Board, and McCarthy Stone. In addition, says the majority of the GBP5.0 million of annualised projected profit improvements are already secured for the year.
Current stock price: 24.20 pence
12-month change: down 52%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.