    3097   JP3922930007

THE MONOGATARI CORPORATION

(3097)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-22 am EDT
5530.00 JPY   -0.18%
Monogatari : Corporate Governance Report

07/22/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Corporate Governance

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Monogatari Corporation

Last Update: July 1, 2022

The Monogatari Corporation

Hisayuki Kato, President and Representative Director

Inquiries: Growth Strategy Office, +81-3-5414-5750

Securities Code: 3097

The corporate governance of The Monogatari Corporation is described below.

. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile, and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views

We have established five basic policies for corporate governance: prompt decision-making and pursuit of management efficiency, clarification of management responsibilities, enhancement of management transparency and compliance systems, strengthening of the audit function by auditors for the status of business execution by directors, and realization of risk management philosophy. By committing to this management stance, we believe that we can earn the trust of our shareholders and all other stakeholders, increase corporate value over the long term, and enable sustainable growth.

[Reasons for Noncompliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

[Supplemental Principle 4-11(1): Diversity of the Board of Directors as a whole]

Our company nominates candidates for directors based on the results of deliberations by the voluntary Nomination and Compensation Committee, taking into account the Board of Directors' overall approach to diversity and balance of knowledge, experience and ability. Internal directors are nominated based on the balance of their abilities in sales, accounting, risk management and other areas. Outside directors are nominated based on a balance of experience and abilities, as well as management experience at other companies and the perspective of diversity. When necessary, we have established a system that is more conscious of the balance of knowledge, experience, and abilities, diversity, and scale of the Board of Directors as a whole. In addition, we will work to disclose a skills matrix, etc. that list the knowledge, experience, abilities and other skills of each director.

[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] (Update)

The status of implementation of each principle of the Corporate Governance Code is described in the " Initiatives Related to Japan's Corporate Governance Code" posted on our website below.

http://www.monogatari.co.jp/ir/c_g.html

2 Capital Structure

Foreign Shareholding Ratio (Update) 20% or more but less than 30%

[Status of Major Shareholders] (Update)

Name / Company Name

Number of Shares

Percentage

Owned

(%)

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

1,202,800

9.95

Yoshio Kobayashi

1,009,714

8.35

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

692,000

5.72

Yusuke Kobayashi

529,600

4.38

Sanae Kobayashi

419,080

3.46

NORTHERN TRUST CO. AVFC RE FIDELITY FUNDS (Standing proxy: The Hongkong and

345,296

2.85

Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Tokyo Branch)

AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd.

296,000

2.44

Toyohashi Shinkin Bank

220,000

1.82

Yohei Kobayashi

207,270

1.71

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK

191,274

1.58

Controlling Shareholder (except for

―――

Parent Company)

Parent Company

NA

―――

3 Corporate Attributes

Listed Stock Market and Market Section (Update)

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

Fiscal Year-End

June

Type of Business

Retail trade

Number of Employees (consolidated) as of the End of the Previous

More than 1000

Fiscal Year

Sales (consolidated) as of the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

From ¥10 billion to less than ¥100 billion

Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries as of the End of the Previous

Less than 10

Fiscal Year

4. Policy on Measures to Protect Minority Shareholders in Conducting Transactions with Controlling Shareholder

―――

5. Other Special Circumstances which may have Material Impact on Corporate Governance

―――

. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision- making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management

1 Organizational Composition and Operation

Organization Form

Company with Corporate Auditors

[Directors]

Maximum Number of Directors Stipulated in Articles of Incorporation

Term of Office Stipulated in Articles of

Incorporation

Chairperson of the Board

Number of Directors

Appointment of Outside Directors

Number of Outside Directors

Number of Independent Directors out of Outside Directors

13

1 year

Chairperson (not concurrently serving as president)

9

Appointed

4

4

Relationship with the Company (1) (Update)

Name

Attribute

Relationship with the Company*

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

Moriyasu Kasahara

From another company

Yukitaka Nishikawa

From another company

Masahiro Sumikawa

From another company

Kana Yasuda

Certified Public Accountant

  • Categories for "Relationship with the Company"
  • "○" when the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "" when the director fell under the category in the past
  • "●" when a close relative of the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "▲" when a close relative of the director fell under the category in the past
    1. Executive of the Company or its subsidiary
    2. Non-executivedirector or executive of a parent company of the Company
    3. Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company
    4. A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof
    5. Major client or supplier of the listed company or an executive thereof
    6. Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides compensation as a director/corporate auditor
    7. Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a legal entity)
    8. Executive of a client or supplier company of the Company (which does not correspond to any of d, e, or f) (the director only)
    9. Executive of a company, between which and the Company outside directors/corporate auditor are mutually appointed (the director only)
    10. Executive of a company or organization that receives a donation from the Company (the director only)
    11. Others

Relationship with the Company (2)

Name

Independent

Supplementary Explanation of the

Reasons of Appointment

Director

Relationship

He built a track record as an employer of a

business corporation and contributed to the

development of a local community as vice-

president of the Toyokawa Chamber of

Commerce and Industry through his

activities. He was appointed as an outside

director, for utilizing his broad knowledge,

Moriyasu Kasahara

Not applicable

experience, etc. nurtured in his career for

management judgment for our company.

[Reason for appointing her as an

independent executive]

He concurrently serves as representative

director of Hakuyo Corporation,

Orangetheory Japan Co., Ltd., and Ilex

Sports Life Inc. However, there is no

special relationship between our company

and any of these three companies.

Accordingly, it was concluded that there

would be no conflict of interest with general

shareholders, so she was designated as an

independent executive.

Utilizing plenty of experience in the

Toyohashi Chamber of Commerce and

Industry, he serves as a practical

management consultant, and has published

a lot of books pertaining to management of

human resources and labor affairs. Like

this, he is flourishing in a broad range of

Yukitaka Nishikawa

Not applicable

fields, so he was appointed for utilizing his

broad knowledge, experience, etc. nurtured

in his career for management judgment for

our company.

[Reason for appointing her as an

independent executive]

He concurrently serves as representative

director of Business Link Co., Ltd., an

outside director of Honda Plus Co., Ltd.,

and an outside director (audit and

supervisory committee member) of Kaitori

Okoku Co., Ltd. However, there is no

special relationship between our company

and any of these three companies.

Accordingly, it was concluded that there

would be no conflict of interest with general

shareholders, so she was designated as an

independent executive.

He is versed in overseas markets, because

he engaged in various businesses at many

private companies in mainly Asia, including

China and Taiwan, and he built a track

record as an employer by serving as a

director and an auditor, establishing

business companies, forming alliances

Masahiro Sumikawa

Not applicable

between enterprises, and carrying out M&A.

Like this, he was appointed as an outside

director, for utilizing his knowledge and

experience for management judgment for

our corporate group.

[Reason for appointing her as an

independent executive]

He concurrently serves as representative

director of Sumick Co., Ltd. However, there

is no special relationship between our

company and the company.

Accordingly, it was concluded that there

would be no conflict of interest with general

shareholders, so she was designated as an

independent executive.

She experienced the audit of accounts at

an audit corporation, established an

accounting office, and engaged in corporate

tax affairs. In addition, she was directly in

charge of the management of the office,

and served as a director and an auditor of

many listed companies. She was appointed

for utilizing her sufficient track record as an

Kana Yasuda

Not applicable

employer for strengthening the governance

of our corporate group and the

management decision of our company.

[Reason for appointing her as an

independent executive]

She concurrently serves as head of Yasuda

Tax & Accountant Office, an outside auditor

of Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd., an outside

director of Geo Holdings Corporation, an

outside director of Chuo Spring Co., Ltd.,

and an outside director (audit and

supervisory committee member) of

Kondotec Inc. However, there is no special

relationship between our company and this

office and any of these four companies.

Accordingly, it was concluded that there

would be no conflict of interest with general

shareholders, so she was designated as an

independent executive.

State of establishment of Voluntary Committee(s)

Yes

Corresponding to Nomination Committee or Compensation

Committee

Committee's Name, Composition, and Attributes of Chairperson

Committee's Name

All Committee

Full-time

Inside

Outside

Outside

Other

Chairperson

Directors

Director

Experts

Members

Members

(Name)

(Name)

(Name)

Voluntary Committee

Nomination and

Corresponding to

8

0

3

4

0

1

Outside

Compensation

Nomination

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Nomination and

Corresponding to

8

0

3

4

0

1

Outside

Compensation

Compensation

Director

Committee

Committee

Suppleme

In order to increase the transparency and objectivity of the process of deciding candidates for Directors and Auditors, as well as the process of determining compensation for Directors, we have established the Nomination and Compensation Committee, which is composed of a majority of independent outside directors and independent outside auditors. The Nomination and Compensation Committee deliberates on

the following matters and reports to the Board of Directors.

  1. Matters concerning the election of candidates for directors and auditors
  2. Matters concerning the policy for determining director compensation, etc.
  3. Matters concerning determination of individual compensation, etc. for directors
  4. Matters concerning dismissal of directors and auditors
  5. Matters concerning the appointment and dismissal of representative director
  6. Matters concerning the succession plan

The selection of the chairperson of the Nomination and Compensation Committee is elected by resolution of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. The Growth Strategy Office is in charge of the committee's secretariat.

[Corporate Auditors]

Establishment of a Board of Auditors

Established

Maximum Number of Auditors

5

Stipulated in Articles of Incorporation

Number of Auditors

4

Cooperation among Auditors, Accounting Auditors and Internal Audit Office

The auditors will exchange information with the accounting auditors and the Internal Audit Office and work together to ensure the effectiveness of the Company's audits. We will create an environment in which corporate auditors can cooperate with lawyers, certified public accountants, and other outside experts when deemed necessary in the execution of their duties. In addition, in the event the auditor request advance payment or reimbursement of expenses incurred in the performance of his/her duties, such expenses or liabilities shall be promptly disposed of unless deemed unnecessary for the performance of duties by such auditor.

Employees belonging to the Internal Audit Office, which reports directly to the president, assist the auditors when required by them. The appointment and dismissal of these directors will also be decided upon prior consultation with the Board of Auditors.

In order to ensure the independence from directors of the employees assisting the corporate auditors as described above, we establish a system that enables them to perform their duties under the direction and orders of the corporate auditors, and will consult with the Board of Auditors to determine the personnel evaluation of the employees.

Appointment of Outside Auditors

Number of Outside Auditors

Number of Independent Directors out of Outside Auditors

Appointed

4

4

Relationship with the Company (1)

Name

Attribute

Relationship with the Company*

a

b

c

d

e

f

g

h

i

j

k

l

m

Yasunari Imamura

From another company

Hajime Iwata

Certified Tax Accountant

Takeharu Amagi

Certified Public Accountant

Ayako Nakagawa

Lawyer

  • Categories for "Relationship with the Company"
  • "○" when the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "" when the director fell under the category in the past
  • "●" when a close relative of the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "▲"

when a close relative of the director fell under the category in the past

  1. Executive of the Company or its subsidiary
  2. Non-executivedirector or accounting advisor of the Company or its subsidiaries
  3. Non-executivedirector or executive of a parent company of the Company
  4. Corporate auditor of a parent company of the Company
  5. Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company
  6. A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof
  7. Major client or supplier of the Company or an executive thereof
  8. Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides compensation as a corporate auditor
  9. Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a legal entity)
  10. Executive of a client or supplier company of the Company (which does not correspond to any of f, g, or h) (the corporate auditor only)
  11. Executive of a company, between which and the Company outside directors/corporate auditors are mutually appointed (the corporate

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Monogatari Corporation published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 72 650 M 526 M 526 M
Net income 2022 3 340 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,0x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 67 091 M 486 M 486 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 429
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart THE MONOGATARI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Monogatari Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MONOGATARI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5 540,00 JPY
Average target price 8 300,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisayuki Kato Manager-Genji Sohonten Mukaiyama Store
Tsuyoshi Tsudera Executive Officer & Manager-Growth Strategy Office
Yoshiyuki Shibamiya Chairman
Moriyasu Kasahara Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yukitaka Nishikawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MONOGATARI CORPORATION-17.93%486
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-28.81%95 502
COMPASS GROUP PLC11.36%39 008
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-19.09%15 204
SODEXO-1.56%11 264
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-22.20%4 754