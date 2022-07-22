Monogatari : Corporate Governance Report

Corporate Governance

Last Update: July 1, 2022

The Monogatari Corporation

Hisayuki Kato, President and Representative Director

Inquiries: Growth Strategy Office, +81-3-5414-5750

Securities Code: 3097

The corporate governance of The Monogatari Corporation is described below.

Ⅰ . Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile, and Other Basic Information

1. Basic Views

We have established five basic policies for corporate governance: prompt decision-making and pursuit of management efficiency, clarification of management responsibilities, enhancement of management transparency and compliance systems, strengthening of the audit function by auditors for the status of business execution by directors, and realization of risk management philosophy. By committing to this management stance, we believe that we can earn the trust of our shareholders and all other stakeholders, increase corporate value over the long term, and enable sustainable growth.

[Reasons for Noncompliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]

[Supplemental Principle 4-11(1): Diversity of the Board of Directors as a whole]

Our company nominates candidates for directors based on the results of deliberations by the voluntary Nomination and Compensation Committee, taking into account the Board of Directors' overall approach to diversity and balance of knowledge, experience and ability. Internal directors are nominated based on the balance of their abilities in sales, accounting, risk management and other areas. Outside directors are nominated based on a balance of experience and abilities, as well as management experience at other companies and the perspective of diversity. When necessary, we have established a system that is more conscious of the balance of knowledge, experience, and abilities, diversity, and scale of the Board of Directors as a whole. In addition, we will work to disclose a skills matrix, etc. that list the knowledge, experience, abilities and other skills of each director.

[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] (Update)

The status of implementation of each principle of the Corporate Governance Code is described in the " Initiatives Related to Japan's Corporate Governance Code" posted on our website below.

http://www.monogatari.co.jp/ir/c_g.html

2． Capital Structure

Foreign Shareholding Ratio (Update) 20% or more but less than 30%

[Status of Major Shareholders] (Update)