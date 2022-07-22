Monogatari : Corporate Governance Report

The corporate governance of The Monogatari Corporation is described below.
Ⅰ . Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile, and Other Basic Information
1. Basic Views
We have established five basic policies for corporate governance: prompt decision-making and pursuit of management efficiency, clarification of management responsibilities, enhancement of management transparency and compliance systems, strengthening of the audit function by auditors for the status of business execution by directors, and realization of risk management philosophy. By committing to this management stance, we believe that we can earn the trust of our shareholders and all other stakeholders, increase corporate value over the long term, and enable sustainable growth.
[Reasons for Noncompliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]
[Supplemental Principle 4-11(1): Diversity of the Board of Directors as a whole]
Our company nominates candidates for directors based on the results of deliberations by the voluntary Nomination and Compensation Committee, taking into account the Board of Directors' overall approach to diversity and balance of knowledge, experience and ability. Internal directors are nominated based on the balance of their abilities in sales, accounting, risk management and other areas. Outside directors are nominated based on a balance of experience and abilities, as well as management experience at other companies and the perspective of diversity. When necessary, we have established a system that is more conscious of the balance of knowledge, experience, and abilities, diversity, and scale of the Board of Directors as a whole. In addition, we will work to disclose a skills matrix, etc. that list the knowledge, experience, abilities and other skills of each director.
[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] (Update)
The status of implementation of each principle of the Corporate Governance Code is described in the " Initiatives Related to Japan's Corporate Governance Code" posted on our website below.
Foreign Shareholding Ratio(Update) 20% or more but less than 30%
[Status of Major Shareholders] (Update)
Name / Company Name
Number of Shares
Percentage
Owned
(%)
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
1,202,800
9.95
Yoshio Kobayashi
1,009,714
8.35
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
692,000
5.72
Yusuke Kobayashi
529,600
4.38
Sanae Kobayashi
419,080
3.46
NORTHERN TRUST CO. （AVFC） RE FIDELITY FUNDS (Standing proxy: The Hongkong and
345,296
2.85
Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Tokyo Branch)
AOYAMA TRADING Co., Ltd.
296,000
2.44
Toyohashi Shinkin Bank
220,000
1.82
Yohei Kobayashi
207,270
1.71
JP MORGAN CHASE BANK
191,274
1.58
Controlling Shareholder (except for
―――
Parent Company)
Parent Company
NA
―――
3． Corporate Attributes
Listed Stock Market and Market Section (Update)
Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market
Fiscal Year-End
June
Type of Business
Retail trade
Number of Employees (consolidated) as of the End of the Previous
More than 1000
Fiscal Year
Sales (consolidated) as of the End of the Previous Fiscal Year
From ¥10 billion to less than ¥100 billion
Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries as of the End of the Previous
Less than 10
Fiscal Year
4. Policy on Measures to Protect Minority Shareholders in Conducting Transactions with Controlling Shareholder
―――
5. Other Special Circumstances which may have Material Impact on Corporate Governance
―――
Ⅱ. Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision- making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management
1． Organizational Composition and Operation
Organization Form
Company with Corporate Auditors
[Directors]
Maximum Number of Directors Stipulated in Articles of Incorporation
Term of Office Stipulated in Articles of
Incorporation
Chairperson of the Board
Number of Directors
Appointment of Outside Directors
Number of Outside Directors
Number of Independent Directors out of Outside Directors
13
1 year
Chairperson (not concurrently serving as president)
9
Appointed
4
4
Relationship with the Company (1) (Update)
Name
Attribute
Relationship with the Company*
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
Moriyasu Kasahara
From another company
Yukitaka Nishikawa
From another company
Masahiro Sumikawa
From another company
Kana Yasuda
Certified Public Accountant
Categories for "Relationship with the Company"
"○" when the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "△" when the director fell under the category in the past
"●" when a close relative of the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "▲" when a close relative of the director fell under the category in the past
Executive of the Company or its subsidiary
Non-executivedirector or executive of a parent company of the Company
Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company
A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof
Major client or supplier of the listed company or an executive thereof
Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides compensation as a director/corporate auditor
Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a legal entity)
Executive of a client or supplier company of the Company (which does not correspond to any of d, e, or f) (the director only)
Executive of a company, between which and the Company outside directors/corporate auditor are mutually appointed (the director only)
Executive of a company or organization that receives a donation from the Company (the director only)
Others
Relationship with the Company (2)
Name
Independent
Supplementary Explanation of the
Reasons of Appointment
Director
Relationship
He built a track record as an employer of a
business corporation and contributed to the
development of a local community as vice-
president of the Toyokawa Chamber of
Commerce and Industry through his
activities. He was appointed as an outside
director, for utilizing his broad knowledge,
Moriyasu Kasahara
○
Not applicable
experience, etc. nurtured in his career for
management judgment for our company.
[Reason for appointing her as an
independent executive]
He concurrently serves as representative
director of Hakuyo Corporation,
Orangetheory Japan Co., Ltd., and Ilex
Sports Life Inc. However, there is no
special relationship between our company
and any of these three companies.
Accordingly, it was concluded that there
would be no conflict of interest with general
shareholders, so she was designated as an
independent executive.
Utilizing plenty of experience in the
Toyohashi Chamber of Commerce and
Industry, he serves as a practical
management consultant, and has published
a lot of books pertaining to management of
human resources and labor affairs. Like
this, he is flourishing in a broad range of
Yukitaka Nishikawa
○
Not applicable
fields, so he was appointed for utilizing his
broad knowledge, experience, etc. nurtured
in his career for management judgment for
our company.
[Reason for appointing her as an
independent executive]
He concurrently serves as representative
director of Business Link Co., Ltd., an
outside director of Honda Plus Co., Ltd.,
and an outside director (audit and
supervisory committee member) of Kaitori
Okoku Co., Ltd. However, there is no
special relationship between our company
and any of these three companies.
Accordingly, it was concluded that there
would be no conflict of interest with general
shareholders, so she was designated as an
independent executive.
He is versed in overseas markets, because
he engaged in various businesses at many
private companies in mainly Asia, including
China and Taiwan, and he built a track
record as an employer by serving as a
director and an auditor, establishing
business companies, forming alliances
Masahiro Sumikawa
○
Not applicable
between enterprises, and carrying out M&A.
Like this, he was appointed as an outside
director, for utilizing his knowledge and
experience for management judgment for
our corporate group.
[Reason for appointing her as an
independent executive]
He concurrently serves as representative
director of Sumick Co., Ltd. However, there
is no special relationship between our
company and the company.
Accordingly, it was concluded that there
would be no conflict of interest with general
shareholders, so she was designated as an
independent executive.
She experienced the audit of accounts at
an audit corporation, established an
accounting office, and engaged in corporate
tax affairs. In addition, she was directly in
charge of the management of the office,
and served as a director and an auditor of
many listed companies. She was appointed
for utilizing her sufficient track record as an
Kana Yasuda
○
Not applicable
employer for strengthening the governance
of our corporate group and the
management decision of our company.
[Reason for appointing her as an
independent executive]
She concurrently serves as head of Yasuda
Tax & Accountant Office, an outside auditor
of Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd., an outside
director of Geo Holdings Corporation, an
outside director of Chuo Spring Co., Ltd.,
and an outside director (audit and
supervisory committee member) of
Kondotec Inc. However, there is no special
relationship between our company and this
office and any of these four companies.
Accordingly, it was concluded that there
would be no conflict of interest with general
shareholders, so she was designated as an
independent executive.
State of establishment of Voluntary Committee(s)
Yes
Corresponding to Nomination Committee or Compensation
Committee
Committee's Name, Composition, and Attributes of Chairperson
Committee's Name
All Committee
Full-time
Inside
Outside
Outside
Other
Chairperson
Directors
Director
Experts
Members
Members
(Name)
(Name)
(Name)
Voluntary Committee
Nomination and
Corresponding to
8
0
3
4
0
1
Outside
Compensation
Nomination
Director
Committee
Committee
Committee
Nomination and
Corresponding to
8
0
3
4
0
1
Outside
Compensation
Compensation
Director
Committee
Committee
Suppleme
In order to increase the transparency and objectivity of the process of deciding candidates for Directors and Auditors, as well as the process of determining compensation for Directors, we have established the Nomination and Compensation Committee, which is composed of a majority of independent outside directors and independent outside auditors. The Nomination and Compensation Committee deliberates on
the following matters and reports to the Board of Directors.
Matters concerning the election of candidates for directors and auditors
Matters concerning the policy for determining director compensation, etc.
Matters concerning determination of individual compensation, etc. for directors
Matters concerning dismissal of directors and auditors
Matters concerning the appointment and dismissal of representative director
Matters concerning the succession plan
The selection of the chairperson of the Nomination and Compensation Committee is elected by resolution of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. The Growth Strategy Office is in charge of the committee's secretariat.
[Corporate Auditors]
Establishment of a Board of Auditors
Established
Maximum Number of Auditors
5
Stipulated in Articles of Incorporation
Number of Auditors
4
Cooperation among Auditors, Accounting Auditors and Internal Audit Office
The auditors will exchange information with the accounting auditors and the Internal Audit Office and work together to ensure the effectiveness of the Company's audits. We will create an environment in which corporate auditors can cooperate with lawyers, certified public accountants, and other outside experts when deemed necessary in the execution of their duties. In addition, in the event the auditor request advance payment or reimbursement of expenses incurred in the performance of his/her duties, such expenses or liabilities shall be promptly disposed of unless deemed unnecessary for the performance of duties by such auditor.
Employees belonging to the Internal Audit Office, which reports directly to the president, assist the auditors when required by them. The appointment and dismissal of these directors will also be decided upon prior consultation with the Board of Auditors.
In order to ensure the independence from directors of the employees assisting the corporate auditors as described above, we establish a system that enables them to perform their duties under the direction and orders of the corporate auditors, and will consult with the Board of Auditors to determine the personnel evaluation of the employees.
Appointment of Outside Auditors
Number of Outside Auditors
Number of Independent Directors out of Outside Auditors
Appointed
4
4
Relationship with the Company (1)
Name
Attribute
Relationship with the Company*
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
Yasunari Imamura
From another company
Hajime Iwata
Certified Tax Accountant
▲
Takeharu Amagi
Certified Public Accountant
△
Ayako Nakagawa
Lawyer
Categories for "Relationship with the Company"
"○" when the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "△" when the director fell under the category in the past
"●" when a close relative of the director presently falls or has recently fallen under the category; "▲"
when a close relative of the director fell under the category in the past
Executive of the Company or its subsidiary
Non-executivedirector or accounting advisor of the Company or its subsidiaries
Non-executivedirector or executive of a parent company of the Company
Corporate auditor of a parent company of the Company
Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company
A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof
Major client or supplier of the Company or an executive thereof
Consultant, accountant or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company besides compensation as a corporate auditor
Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a legal entity)
Executive of a client or supplier company of the Company (which does not correspond to any of f, g, or h) (the corporate auditor only)
Executive of a company, between which and the Company outside directors/corporate auditors are mutually appointed (the corporate
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
The Monogatari Corporation published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:23:02 UTC.