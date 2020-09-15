Log in
THE MONOGATARI CORPORATION

(3097)
  Report
Monogatari : Notice Regarding August 2020 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants

09/15/2020 | 11:05pm EDT

Company name

September 15, 2020

The Monogatari Corporation

Representative

Yoshiyuki Shibamiya, President and Representative Director

Inquiries

(3097 TSE1)

Tsuyoshi Tsudera, Director, Managing Executive Officer,

In charge of Finance & Growth Strategy Section

(TEL 0532638001)

Notice Regarding August 2020 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants

We have made partial corrections to the figures from the "Notice Regarding July 2020 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales" announced on August

17, 2020. The corrections are underlined in bold. This has no impact on sales at all stores.

1. Monthly YoY change in sales Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants

(July 2020 - December 2020)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

1Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2Q

1H

All restaurants

Net sales

109.1%

97.8%

102.9%

102.9%

# of customers

102.4%

93.7%

97.7%

97.7%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

533

534

at end of period

Existing

Net sales

103.3%

91.7%

96.9%

96.9%

# of customers

97.7%

88.8%

92.8%

92.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

456

459

at end of period

Net sales

110.1%

95.6%

102.0%

102.0%

Yakiniku

# of customers

108.5%

93.6%

100.2%

100.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

222

223

at end of period

Net sales

94.7%

89.9%

92.1%

92.1%

Ramen

# of customers

91.9%

87.4%

89.4%

89.4%

restaurants

# of restaurants

135

137

at end of period

Okonomiyaki

Net sales

96.3%

83.5%

89.3%

89.3%

# of customers

95.8%

84.0%

89.4%

89.4%

restaurants

# of restaurants

30

30

at end of period

"Yuzu-An"

Net sales

97.2%

85.6%

90.7%

90.7%

# of customers

91.0%

81.6%

85.9%

85.9%

restaurants

# of restaurants

63

63

at end of period

Net sales

70.3%

59.1%

64.4%

64.4%

Specialty

# of customers

73.0%

64.9%

68.7%

68.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

6

6

at end of period

(January 2021 - June 2021)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

3Q

Apr.

May

Jun.

4Q

2H

Full-year

All restaurants

Net sales

102.9%

# of customers

97.7%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

at end of period

Existing

Net sales

96.9%

# of customers

92.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Yakiniku

Net sales

102.0%

# of customers

100.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Ramen

Net sales

92.1%

# of customers

89.4%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Okonomiyaki

Net sales

89.3%

# of customers

89.4%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

90.7%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

85.9%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

64.4%

Specialty

# of customers

68.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants)

(July 2020 - December 2020)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

1Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2Q

1H

All restaurants

Net sales

112.2%

100.5%

105.7%

105.7%

# of customers

106.5%

96.9%

101.3%

101.3%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

310

311

at end of period

Net sales

104.0%

92.2%

97.4%

97.4%

Existing

# of customers

98.3%

88.6%

93.0%

93.0%

restaurants

# of restaurants

256

257

at end of period

Yakiniku

Net sales

111.5%

97.6%

103.7%

103.7%

# of customers

109.1%

94.9%

101.2%

101.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

134

134

at end of period

Ramen

Net sales

93.7%

88.3%

90.7%

90.7%

# of customers

90.9%

85.9%

88.1%

88.1%

restaurants

# of restaurants

51

52

at end of period

Okonomiyaki

Net sales

96.8%

85.1%

90.5%

90.5%

# of customers

96.9%

86.2%

91.1%

91.1%

restaurants

# of restaurants

16

16

at end of period

"Yuzu-An"

Net sales

96.1%

84.9%

89.9%

89.9%

# of customers

89.4%

80.5%

84.6%

84.6%

restaurants

# of restaurants

49

49

at end of period

Net sales

70.3%

59.1%

64.4%

64.4%

Specialty

# of customers

73.0%

64.9%

68.7%

68.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

6

6

at end of period

(January 2021 - June 2021)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

3Q

Apr.

May

Jun.

4Q

2H

Full-year

All restaurants

Net sales

105.7%

# of customers

101.3%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

at end of period

Existing

Net sales

97.4%

# of customers

93.0%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

103.7%

Yakiniku

# of customers

101.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Ramen

Net sales

90.7%

# of customers

88.1%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Okonomiyaki

Net sales

90.5%

# of customers

91.1%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

"Yuzu-An"

Net sales

89.9%

# of customers

84.6%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Specialty

Net sales

64.4%

# of customers

68.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

(Note)

1. The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business.

  1. Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation 18 months or more since opening.
  2. Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurnts from the first month after remodeling.
  3. Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure.
  4. Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants.
  5. The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation.
  6. Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020.
  7. From the fiscal year ending June 2021, the results of the "Nikugen" format have been included in the Specialty restaurants category. No retrospective adjustments have been made to previous years figures (it was included in the "Yakiniku" category until June 2020).

3. Number of restaurants at the end of month

(July 2020 - December 2020)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

# of directly managed restaurants

150

151

Yakiniku

# of FC restaurants

101

101

restaurants

# of restaurants

251

252

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

72

72

Ramen

# of FC restaurants

91

91

restaurants

# of restaurants

163

163

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

16

16

Okonomiyaki

# of FC restaurants

15

15

restaurants

# of restaurants

31

31

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

63

63

"Yuzu-An"

# of FC restaurants

16

16

restaurants

# of restaurants

79

79

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

9

9

Specialty

# of FC restaurants

0

0

restaurants

# of restaurants

9

9

at end of period

Other restaurants

# of restaurants in China

10

10

# of restaurants

10

10

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

310

311

Total

# of FC restaurants

223

223

# of restaurants in China

10

10

# of restaurants

543

544

at end of period

(January 2021 - June 2021)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

# of directly managed restaurants

Yakiniku

# of FC restaurants

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

Ramen

# of FC restaurants

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

Okonomiyaki

# of FC restaurants

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

"Yuzu-An"

# of FC restaurants

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

Specialty

# of FC restaurants

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

# of restaurants in China

Other restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

# of FC restaurants

Total

# of restaurants in China

# of restaurants

at end of period

Reference

Fiscal year ended June 2020 Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants

1. Monthly YoY change in sales Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants

(July 2019 - December 2019)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

1Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2Q

1H

All restaurants

Net sales

105.8%

113.7%

107.2%

109.1%

107.7%

116.9%

111.5%

112.0%

110.5%

# of customers

109.0%

114.1%

108.8%

110.8%

109.2%

117.6%

111.9%

112.8%

111.8%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

499

499

501

506

513

516

at end of period

Existing

Net sales

96.9%

105.4%

99.1%

100.7%

99.8%

107.1%

102.0%

102.9%

101.8%

# of customers

98.4%

104.4%

99.6%

100.9%

99.7%

106.1%

100.5%

102.0%

101.4%

restaurants

# of restaurants

429

430

435

440

442

448

at end of period

Net sales

95.3%

107.2%

99.2%

100.8%

100.6%

109.8%

103.3%

104.5%

102.6%

Yakiniku

# of customers

95.0%

106.5%

99.4%

100.5%

101.5%

110.6%

102.0%

104.5%

102.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

209

211

212

217

217

220

at end of period

Net sales

101.9%

104.0%

100.0%

102.0%

99.2%

104.5%

100.0%

101.1%

101.6%

Ramen

# of customers

101.2%

103.3%

99.8%

101.5%

98.4%

103.6%

99.3%

100.3%

100.9%

restaurants

# of restaurants

126

126

127

127

128

130

at end of period

Okonomiyaki

Net sales

96.1%

99.3%

94.8%

96.8%

96.7%

101.9%

103.7%

100.9%

98.8%

# of customers

97.8%

98.9%

95.0%

97.3%

99.3%

103.2%

104.6%

102.5%

99.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

37

36

36

36

36

35

at end of period

"Yuzu-An"

Net sales

95.2%

102.3%

98.7%

98.9%

99.3%

104.2%

100.2%

101.2%

100.1%

# of customers

98.0%

103.6%

101.0%

101.0%

99.9%

104.2%

99.4%

101.0%

101.0%

restaurants

# of restaurants

54

54

57

57

58

60

at end of period

Net sales

103.4%

106.9%

98.6%

103.1%

92.3%

95.4%

98.0%

95.6%

98.9%

Specialty

# of customers

101.5%

109.3%

101.1%

104.1%

93.3%

96.0%

100.5%

97.0%

100.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

3

3

3

3

3

3

at end of period

(January 2020 - June 2020)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

3Q

Apr.

May

Jun.

4Q

2H

Full-year

All restaurants

Net sales

114.5%

136.0%

105.3%

117.1%

29.6%

60.9%

102.3%

64.1%

90.9%

100.4%

# of customers

115.0%

130.3%

102.2%

114.5%

32.4%

63.2%

96.6%

64.2%

89.4%

100.3%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

517

522

523

525

524

529

at end of period

Existing

Net sales

104.7%

124.2%

97.1%

107.3%

27.9%

57.2%

96.3%

60.1%

84.3%

92.8%

# of customers

103.6%

117.7%

93.7%

103.9%

31.1%

59.5%

91.0%

60.4%

82.6%

91.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

449

450

452

455

453

454

at end of period

Yakiniku

Net sales

105.8%

137.0%

103.0%

113.5%

27.0%

58.5%

102.4%

62.4%

88.6%

95.4%

# of customers

104.6%

135.8%

101.1%

112.1%

27.0%

60.7%

99.9%

62.5%

88.3%

95.1%

restaurants

# of restaurants

220

220

221

222

222

224

at end of period

Ramen

Net sales

103.5%

107.3%

91.9%

100.5%

39.7%

65.1%

92.3%

65.5%

83.0%

92.1%

# of customers

103.1%

107.0%

90.2%

99.6%

38.5%

63.2%

87.5%

63.1%

81.3%

91.0%

restaurants

# of restaurants

132

133

133

134

133

135

at end of period

Okonomiyaki

Net sales

102.7%

113.7%

94.5%

102.4%

24.7%

46.8%

81.3%

49.8%

77.5%

88.2%

# of customers

102.7%

113.4%

95.0%

102.6%

25.2%

47.1%

80.2%

49.7%

77.6%

88.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

34

34

34

34

32

30

at end of period

Net sales

103.2%

106.5%

84.4%

97.0%

16.2%

45.2%

84.7%

47.9%

73.4%

86.3%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

102.5%

104.6%

81.8%

95.2%

16.0%

44.1%

80.7%

46.3%

71.6%

85.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

60

60

61

62

63

62

at end of period

Net sales

102.1%

108.0%

65.0%

90.2%

8.2%

28.9%

70.7%

34.6%

63.8%

81.5%

Specialty

# of customers

103.4%

106.5%

72.4%

92.9%

10.9%

35.5%

79.0%

40.7%

67.8%

83.9%

restaurants

# of restaurants

3

3

3

3

3

3

at end of period

2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants)

(July 2019 - December 2019)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

1Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2Q

1H

All restaurants

Net sales

105.7%

114.6%

108.0%

109.7%

108.8%

118.2%

112.8%

113.2%

111.4%

# of customers

111.3%

117.5%

112.0%

113.8%

113.0%

122.3%

116.4%

117.2%

115.4%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

277

278

280

285

290

294

at end of period

Net sales

97.1%

106.1%

99.0%

101.0%

100.4%

107.5%

102.7%

103.5%

102.2%

Existing

# of customers

98.5%

105.5%

99.7%

101.4%

100.6%

106.7%

101.3%

102.8%

102.1%

restaurants

# of restaurants

230

231

235

237

239

246

at end of period

Yakiniku

Net sales

95.9%

107.4%

98.8%

101.0%

101.1%

109.8%

103.7%

104.8%

102.8%

# of customers

95.7%

106.4%

98.7%

100.5%

102.2%

110.3%

102.1%

104.6%

102.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

125

126

127

129

129

132

at end of period

Ramen

Net sales

102.5%

105.8%

100.4%

103.0%

99.9%

104.9%

100.5%

101.7%

102.4%

# of customers

101.9%

105.3%

100.5%

102.7%

99.0%

103.9%

99.9%

100.8%

101.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

44

44

44

44

45

47

at end of period

Okonomiyaki

Net sales

96.1%

99.8%

96.3%

97.5%

97.0%

102.0%

105.6%

101.8%

99.6%

# of customers

98.4%

99.2%

97.1%

98.3%

100.6%

103.2%

107.0%

103.8%

100.9%

restaurants

# of restaurants

17

17

17

17

17

17

at end of period

"Yuzu-An"

Net sales

96.7%

103.6%

99.4%

100.1%

100.4%

105.3%

101.5%

102.3%

101.3%

# of customers

99.5%

105.1%

101.5%

102.2%

100.8%

104.9%

100.5%

101.9%

102.0%

restaurants

# of restaurants

41

41

44

44

45

47

at end of period

Net sales

103.4%

106.9%

98.6%

103.1%

92.3%

95.4%

98.0%

95.6%

98.9%

Specialty

# of customers

101.5%

109.3%

101.1%

104.1%

93.3%

96.0%

100.5%

97.0%

100.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

3

3

3

3

3

3

at end of period

(January 2020 - June 2020)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

3Q

Apr.

May

Jun.

4Q

2H

Full-year

All restaurants

Net sales

116.3%

139.5%

107.4%

119.4%

15.2%

53.1%

104.2%

57.2%

88.8%

99.7%

# of customers

119.6%

137.5%

106.5%

119.7%

15.6%

55.6%

98.8%

56.8%

88.4%

101.4%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

295

300

301

302

303

308

at end of period

Existing

Net sales

105.3%

125.7%

97.2%

107.9%

13.8%

48.6%

96.1%

52.3%

80.7%

91.0%

# of customers

104.2%

120.1%

93.8%

104.8%

13.8%

50.1%

90.4%

51.3%

78.6%

89.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

245

246

248

251

253

255

at end of period

Net sales

106.4%

137.5%

103.7%

114.1%

14.9%

50.3%

103.3%

55.6%

85.6%

93.8%

Yakiniku

# of customers

105.2%

136.1%

101.4%

112.5%

14.9%

52.7%

100.5%

55.7%

85.2%

93.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

132

132

133

134

135

136

at end of period

Ramen

Net sales

104.6%

107.7%

90.5%

100.4%

14.3%

54.1%

90.8%

53.1%

76.5%

88.8%

# of customers

103.9%

107.6%

88.6%

99.5%

14.0%

52.1%

84.7%

50.6%

74.8%

87.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

47

48

48

49

49

51

at end of period

Okonomiyaki

Net sales

103.6%

114.0%

97.7%

104.2%

13.2%

42.7%

82.9%

45.8%

76.0%

87.8%

# of customers

103.2%

112.6%

98.8%

104.1%

13.5%

42.8%

81.5%

45.5%

75.8%

88.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

16

16

16

16

16

16

at end of period

"Yuzu-An"

Net sales

103.6%

107.6%

84.7%

97.5%

10.9%

42.6%

83.7%

44.9%

72.1%

86.0%

# of customers

102.7%

105.4%

81.9%

95.5%

10.8%

41.5%

79.3%

43.2%

70.1%

85.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

47

47

48

49

50

49

at end of period

Specialty

Net sales

102.1%

108.0%

65.0%

90.2%

8.2%

28.9%

70.7%

34.6%

63.8%

81.5%

# of customers

103.4%

106.5%

72.4%

92.9%

10.9%

35.5%

79.0%

40.7%

67.8%

83.9%

restaurant

# of restaurants

3

3

3

3

3

3

at end of period

(Note)

  1. The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business.
  2. Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation 18 months or more since opening.
  3. Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurnts from the first month after remodeling.
  4. Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure.
  5. Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants.
  6. The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation.
  7. Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020.
  8. From the fiscal year ending June 2021, the results of the "Nikugen" format have been included in the Specialty restaurants category. No retrospective adjustments have been made to previous years figures (it was included in the "Yakiniku" category until June 2020).

Disclaimer

The Monogatari Corporation published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 03:04:05 UTC
