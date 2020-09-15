Monogatari : Notice Regarding August 2020 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants 0 09/15/2020 | 11:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Company name September 15, 2020 The Monogatari Corporation Representative Yoshiyuki Shibamiya, President and Representative Director Inquiries (3097 TSE1) Tsuyoshi Tsudera, Director, Managing Executive Officer, In charge of Finance & Growth Strategy Section (TEL 0532－63－8001) Notice Regarding August 2020 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants We have made partial corrections to the figures from the "Notice Regarding July 2020 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales" announced on August 17, 2020. The corrections are underlined in bold. This has no impact on sales at all stores. 1. Monthly YoY change in sales （Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants） (July 2020 - December 2020) Jul. Aug. Sep. 1Q Oct. Nov. Dec. 2Q 1H All restaurants Net sales 109.1% 97.8% 102.9% 102.9% # of customers 102.4% 93.7% 97.7% 97.7% （New restaurants included） # of restaurants 533 534 － － at end of period Existing Net sales 103.3% 91.7% 96.9% 96.9% # of customers 97.7% 88.8% 92.8% 92.8% restaurants # of restaurants 456 459 － － at end of period Net sales 110.1% 95.6% 102.0% 102.0% Yakiniku # of customers 108.5% 93.6% 100.2% 100.2% restaurants # of restaurants 222 223 － － at end of period Net sales 94.7% 89.9% 92.1% 92.1% Ramen # of customers 91.9% 87.4% 89.4% 89.4% restaurants # of restaurants 135 137 － － at end of period Okonomiyaki Net sales 96.3% 83.5% 89.3% 89.3% # of customers 95.8% 84.0% 89.4% 89.4% restaurants # of restaurants 30 30 － － at end of period "Yuzu-An" Net sales 97.2% 85.6% 90.7% 90.7% # of customers 91.0% 81.6% 85.9% 85.9% restaurants # of restaurants 63 63 － － at end of period Net sales 70.3% 59.1% 64.4% 64.4% Specialty # of customers 73.0% 64.9% 68.7% 68.7% restaurants # of restaurants 6 6 － － at end of period (January 2021 - June 2021) Jan. Feb. Mar. 3Q Apr. May Jun. 4Q 2H Full-year All restaurants Net sales 102.9% # of customers 97.7% （New restaurants included） # of restaurants － at end of period Existing Net sales 96.9% # of customers 92.8% restaurants # of restaurants － at end of period Yakiniku Net sales 102.0% # of customers 100.2% restaurants # of restaurants － at end of period Ramen Net sales 92.1% # of customers 89.4% restaurants # of restaurants － at end of period Okonomiyaki Net sales 89.3% # of customers 89.4% restaurants # of restaurants － at end of period Net sales 90.7% "Yuzu-An" # of customers 85.9% restaurants # of restaurants － at end of period Net sales 64.4% Specialty # of customers 68.7% restaurants # of restaurants － at end of period 2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants) (July 2020 - December 2020) Jul. Aug. Sep. 1Q Oct. Nov. Dec. 2Q 1H All restaurants Net sales 112.2% 100.5% 105.7% 105.7% # of customers 106.5% 96.9% 101.3% 101.3% （New restaurants included） # of restaurants 310 311 － － at end of period Net sales 104.0% 92.2% 97.4% 97.4% Existing # of customers 98.3% 88.6% 93.0% 93.0% restaurants # of restaurants 256 257 － － at end of period Yakiniku Net sales 111.5% 97.6% 103.7% 103.7% # of customers 109.1% 94.9% 101.2% 101.2% restaurants # of restaurants 134 134 － － at end of period Ramen Net sales 93.7% 88.3% 90.7% 90.7% # of customers 90.9% 85.9% 88.1% 88.1% restaurants # of restaurants 51 52 － － at end of period Okonomiyaki Net sales 96.8% 85.1% 90.5% 90.5% # of customers 96.9% 86.2% 91.1% 91.1% restaurants # of restaurants 16 16 － － at end of period "Yuzu-An" Net sales 96.1% 84.9% 89.9% 89.9% # of customers 89.4% 80.5% 84.6% 84.6% restaurants # of restaurants 49 49 － － at end of period Net sales 70.3% 59.1% 64.4% 64.4% Specialty # of customers 73.0% 64.9% 68.7% 68.7% restaurants # of restaurants 6 6 － － at end of period (January 2021 - June 2021) Jan. Feb. Mar. 3Q Apr. May Jun. 4Q 2H Full-year All restaurants Net sales 105.7% # of customers 101.3% （New restaurants included） # of restaurants － at end of period Existing Net sales 97.4% # of customers 93.0% restaurants # of restaurants － at end of period Net sales 103.7% Yakiniku # of customers 101.2% restaurants # of restaurants － at end of period Ramen Net sales 90.7% # of customers 88.1% restaurants # of restaurants － at end of period Okonomiyaki Net sales 90.5% # of customers 91.1% restaurants # of restaurants － at end of period "Yuzu-An" Net sales 89.9% # of customers 84.6% restaurants # of restaurants － at end of period Specialty Net sales 64.4% # of customers 68.7% restaurants # of restaurants － at end of period (Note) 1. The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business. Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation 18 months or more since opening. Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurnts from the first month after remodeling. Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure. Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants. The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation. Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020. From the fiscal year ending June 2021, the results of the "Nikugen" format have been included in the Specialty restaurants category. No retrospective adjustments have been made to previous years figures (it was included in the "Yakiniku" category until June 2020). 3. Number of restaurants at the end of month (July 2020 - December 2020) Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. # of directly managed restaurants 150 151 Yakiniku # of FC restaurants 101 101 restaurants # of restaurants 251 252 at end of period # of directly managed restaurants 72 72 Ramen # of FC restaurants 91 91 restaurants # of restaurants 163 163 at end of period # of directly managed restaurants 16 16 Okonomiyaki # of FC restaurants 15 15 restaurants # of restaurants 31 31 at end of period # of directly managed restaurants 63 63 "Yuzu-An" # of FC restaurants 16 16 restaurants # of restaurants 79 79 at end of period # of directly managed restaurants 9 9 Specialty # of FC restaurants 0 0 restaurants # of restaurants 9 9 at end of period Other restaurants # of restaurants in China 10 10 # of restaurants 10 10 at end of period # of directly managed restaurants 310 311 Total # of FC restaurants 223 223 # of restaurants in China 10 10 # of restaurants 543 544 at end of period (January 2021 - June 2021) Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May Jun. # of directly managed restaurants Yakiniku # of FC restaurants restaurants # of restaurants at end of period # of directly managed restaurants Ramen # of FC restaurants restaurants # of restaurants at end of period # of directly managed restaurants Okonomiyaki # of FC restaurants restaurants # of restaurants at end of period # of directly managed restaurants "Yuzu-An" # of FC restaurants restaurants # of restaurants at end of period # of directly managed restaurants Specialty # of FC restaurants restaurants # of restaurants at end of period # of restaurants in China Other restaurants # of restaurants at end of period # of directly managed restaurants # of FC restaurants Total # of restaurants in China # of restaurants at end of period 【Reference】 Fiscal year ended June 2020 Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants 1. Monthly YoY change in sales （Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants） (July 2019 - December 2019) Jul. Aug. Sep. 1Q Oct. Nov. Dec. 2Q 1H All restaurants Net sales 105.8% 113.7% 107.2% 109.1% 107.7% 116.9% 111.5% 112.0% 110.5% # of customers 109.0% 114.1% 108.8% 110.8% 109.2% 117.6% 111.9% 112.8% 111.8% （New restaurants included） # of restaurants 499 499 501 － 506 513 516 － － at end of period Existing Net sales 96.9% 105.4% 99.1% 100.7% 99.8% 107.1% 102.0% 102.9% 101.8% # of customers 98.4% 104.4% 99.6% 100.9% 99.7% 106.1% 100.5% 102.0% 101.4% restaurants # of restaurants 429 430 435 － 440 442 448 － － at end of period Net sales 95.3% 107.2% 99.2% 100.8% 100.6% 109.8% 103.3% 104.5% 102.6% Yakiniku # of customers 95.0% 106.5% 99.4% 100.5% 101.5% 110.6% 102.0% 104.5% 102.5% restaurants # of restaurants 209 211 212 － 217 217 220 － － at end of period Net sales 101.9% 104.0% 100.0% 102.0% 99.2% 104.5% 100.0% 101.1% 101.6% Ramen # of customers 101.2% 103.3% 99.8% 101.5% 98.4% 103.6% 99.3% 100.3% 100.9% restaurants # of restaurants 126 126 127 － 127 128 130 － － at end of period Okonomiyaki Net sales 96.1% 99.3% 94.8% 96.8% 96.7% 101.9% 103.7% 100.9% 98.8% # of customers 97.8% 98.9% 95.0% 97.3% 99.3% 103.2% 104.6% 102.5% 99.8% restaurants # of restaurants 37 36 36 － 36 36 35 － － at end of period "Yuzu-An" Net sales 95.2% 102.3% 98.7% 98.9% 99.3% 104.2% 100.2% 101.2% 100.1% # of customers 98.0% 103.6% 101.0% 101.0% 99.9% 104.2% 99.4% 101.0% 101.0% restaurants # of restaurants 54 54 57 － 57 58 60 － － at end of period Net sales 103.4% 106.9% 98.6% 103.1% 92.3% 95.4% 98.0% 95.6% 98.9% Specialty # of customers 101.5% 109.3% 101.1% 104.1% 93.3% 96.0% 100.5% 97.0% 100.3% restaurants # of restaurants 3 3 3 － 3 3 3 － － at end of period (January 2020 - June 2020) Jan. Feb. Mar. 3Q Apr. May Jun. 4Q 2H Full-year All restaurants Net sales 114.5% 136.0% 105.3% 117.1% 29.6% 60.9% 102.3% 64.1% 90.9% 100.4% # of customers 115.0% 130.3% 102.2% 114.5% 32.4% 63.2% 96.6% 64.2% 89.4% 100.3% （New restaurants included） # of restaurants 517 522 523 － 525 524 529 － － － at end of period Existing Net sales 104.7% 124.2% 97.1% 107.3% 27.9% 57.2% 96.3% 60.1% 84.3% 92.8% # of customers 103.6% 117.7% 93.7% 103.9% 31.1% 59.5% 91.0% 60.4% 82.6% 91.8% restaurants # of restaurants 449 450 452 － 455 453 454 － － － at end of period Yakiniku Net sales 105.8% 137.0% 103.0% 113.5% 27.0% 58.5% 102.4% 62.4% 88.6% 95.4% # of customers 104.6% 135.8% 101.1% 112.1% 27.0% 60.7% 99.9% 62.5% 88.3% 95.1% restaurants # of restaurants 220 220 221 － 222 222 224 － － － at end of period Ramen Net sales 103.5% 107.3% 91.9% 100.5% 39.7% 65.1% 92.3% 65.5% 83.0% 92.1% # of customers 103.1% 107.0% 90.2% 99.6% 38.5% 63.2% 87.5% 63.1% 81.3% 91.0% restaurants # of restaurants 132 133 133 － 134 133 135 － － － at end of period Okonomiyaki Net sales 102.7% 113.7% 94.5% 102.4% 24.7% 46.8% 81.3% 49.8% 77.5% 88.2% # of customers 102.7% 113.4% 95.0% 102.6% 25.2% 47.1% 80.2% 49.7% 77.6% 88.7% restaurants # of restaurants 34 34 34 － 34 32 30 － － － at end of period Net sales 103.2% 106.5% 84.4% 97.0% 16.2% 45.2% 84.7% 47.9% 73.4% 86.3% "Yuzu-An" # of customers 102.5% 104.6% 81.8% 95.2% 16.0% 44.1% 80.7% 46.3% 71.6% 85.7% restaurants # of restaurants 60 60 61 － 62 63 62 － － － at end of period Net sales 102.1% 108.0% 65.0% 90.2% 8.2% 28.9% 70.7% 34.6% 63.8% 81.5% Specialty # of customers 103.4% 106.5% 72.4% 92.9% 10.9% 35.5% 79.0% 40.7% 67.8% 83.9% restaurants # of restaurants 3 3 3 － 3 3 3 － － － at end of period 2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants) (July 2019 - December 2019) Jul. Aug. Sep. 1Q Oct. Nov. Dec. 2Q 1H All restaurants Net sales 105.7% 114.6% 108.0% 109.7% 108.8% 118.2% 112.8% 113.2% 111.4% # of customers 111.3% 117.5% 112.0% 113.8% 113.0% 122.3% 116.4% 117.2% 115.4% （New restaurants included） # of restaurants 277 278 280 － 285 290 294 － － at end of period Net sales 97.1% 106.1% 99.0% 101.0% 100.4% 107.5% 102.7% 103.5% 102.2% Existing # of customers 98.5% 105.5% 99.7% 101.4% 100.6% 106.7% 101.3% 102.8% 102.1% restaurants # of restaurants 230 231 235 － 237 239 246 － － at end of period Yakiniku Net sales 95.9% 107.4% 98.8% 101.0% 101.1% 109.8% 103.7% 104.8% 102.8% # of customers 95.7% 106.4% 98.7% 100.5% 102.2% 110.3% 102.1% 104.6% 102.5% restaurants # of restaurants 125 126 127 － 129 129 132 － － at end of period Ramen Net sales 102.5% 105.8% 100.4% 103.0% 99.9% 104.9% 100.5% 101.7% 102.4% # of customers 101.9% 105.3% 100.5% 102.7% 99.0% 103.9% 99.9% 100.8% 101.8% restaurants # of restaurants 44 44 44 － 44 45 47 － － at end of period Okonomiyaki Net sales 96.1% 99.8% 96.3% 97.5% 97.0% 102.0% 105.6% 101.8% 99.6% # of customers 98.4% 99.2% 97.1% 98.3% 100.6% 103.2% 107.0% 103.8% 100.9% restaurants # of restaurants 17 17 17 － 17 17 17 － － at end of period "Yuzu-An" Net sales 96.7% 103.6% 99.4% 100.1% 100.4% 105.3% 101.5% 102.3% 101.3% # of customers 99.5% 105.1% 101.5% 102.2% 100.8% 104.9% 100.5% 101.9% 102.0% restaurants # of restaurants 41 41 44 － 44 45 47 － － at end of period Net sales 103.4% 106.9% 98.6% 103.1% 92.3% 95.4% 98.0% 95.6% 98.9% Specialty # of customers 101.5% 109.3% 101.1% 104.1% 93.3% 96.0% 100.5% 97.0% 100.3% restaurants # of restaurants 3 3 3 － 3 3 3 － － at end of period (January 2020 - June 2020) Jan. Feb. Mar. 3Q Apr. May Jun. 4Q 2H Full-year All restaurants Net sales 116.3% 139.5% 107.4% 119.4% 15.2% 53.1% 104.2% 57.2% 88.8% 99.7% # of customers 119.6% 137.5% 106.5% 119.7% 15.6% 55.6% 98.8% 56.8% 88.4% 101.4% （New restaurants included） # of restaurants 295 300 301 － 302 303 308 － － － at end of period Existing Net sales 105.3% 125.7% 97.2% 107.9% 13.8% 48.6% 96.1% 52.3% 80.7% 91.0% # of customers 104.2% 120.1% 93.8% 104.8% 13.8% 50.1% 90.4% 51.3% 78.6% 89.8% restaurants # of restaurants 245 246 248 － 251 253 255 － － － at end of period Net sales 106.4% 137.5% 103.7% 114.1% 14.9% 50.3% 103.3% 55.6% 85.6% 93.8% Yakiniku # of customers 105.2% 136.1% 101.4% 112.5% 14.9% 52.7% 100.5% 55.7% 85.2% 93.5% restaurants # of restaurants 132 132 133 － 134 135 136 － － － at end of period Ramen Net sales 104.6% 107.7% 90.5% 100.4% 14.3% 54.1% 90.8% 53.1% 76.5% 88.8% # of customers 103.9% 107.6% 88.6% 99.5% 14.0% 52.1% 84.7% 50.6% 74.8% 87.8% restaurants # of restaurants 47 48 48 － 49 49 51 － － － at end of period Okonomiyaki Net sales 103.6% 114.0% 97.7% 104.2% 13.2% 42.7% 82.9% 45.8% 76.0% 87.8% # of customers 103.2% 112.6% 98.8% 104.1% 13.5% 42.8% 81.5% 45.5% 75.8% 88.3% restaurants # of restaurants 16 16 16 － 16 16 16 － － － at end of period "Yuzu-An" Net sales 103.6% 107.6% 84.7% 97.5% 10.9% 42.6% 83.7% 44.9% 72.1% 86.0% # of customers 102.7% 105.4% 81.9% 95.5% 10.8% 41.5% 79.3% 43.2% 70.1% 85.2% restaurants # of restaurants 47 47 48 － 49 50 49 － － － at end of period Specialty Net sales 102.1% 108.0% 65.0% 90.2% 8.2% 28.9% 70.7% 34.6% 63.8% 81.5% # of customers 103.4% 106.5% 72.4% 92.9% 10.9% 35.5% 79.0% 40.7% 67.8% 83.9% restaurantｓ # of restaurants 3 3 3 － 3 3 3 － － － at end of period (Note) The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business. Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation 18 months or more since opening. Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurnts from the first month after remodeling. Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure. Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants. The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation. Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020. From the fiscal year ending June 2021, the results of the "Nikugen" format have been included in the Specialty restaurants category. 