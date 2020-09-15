Monogatari : Notice Regarding August 2020 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants

|
Company name
|
September 15, 2020
|
The Monogatari Corporation
|
Representative
|
Yoshiyuki Shibamiya, President and Representative Director
|
|
Inquiries
|
(3097 TSE1)
|
Tsuyoshi Tsudera, Director, Managing Executive Officer,
|
|
In charge of Finance & Growth Strategy Section
|
|
(TEL 0532－63－8001)
Notice Regarding August 2020 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants
We have made partial corrections to the figures from the "Notice Regarding July 2020 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales" announced on August
17, 2020. The corrections are underlined in bold. This has no impact on sales at all stores.
1. Monthly YoY change in sales （Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants）
(July 2020 - December 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
1Q
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
2Q
|
1H
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
109.1%
|
97.8%
|
|
102.9%
|
|
|
|
|
102.9%
|
|
# of customers
|
102.4%
|
93.7%
|
|
97.7%
|
|
|
|
|
97.7%
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
533
|
534
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing
|
Net sales
|
103.3%
|
91.7%
|
|
96.9%
|
|
|
|
|
96.9%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
97.7%
|
88.8%
|
|
92.8%
|
|
|
|
|
92.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
456
|
459
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
110.1%
|
95.6%
|
|
102.0%
|
|
|
|
|
102.0%
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
# of customers
|
108.5%
|
93.6%
|
|
100.2%
|
|
|
|
|
100.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
222
|
223
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
94.7%
|
89.9%
|
|
92.1%
|
|
|
|
|
92.1%
|
|
|
Ramen
|
# of customers
|
91.9%
|
87.4%
|
|
89.4%
|
|
|
|
|
89.4%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
135
|
137
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
Net sales
|
96.3%
|
83.5%
|
|
89.3%
|
|
|
|
|
89.3%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
95.8%
|
84.0%
|
|
89.4%
|
|
|
|
|
89.4%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
30
|
30
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
Net sales
|
97.2%
|
85.6%
|
|
90.7%
|
|
|
|
|
90.7%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
91.0%
|
81.6%
|
|
85.9%
|
|
|
|
|
85.9%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
63
|
63
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
70.3%
|
59.1%
|
|
64.4%
|
|
|
|
|
64.4%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
73.0%
|
64.9%
|
|
68.7%
|
|
|
|
|
68.7%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
6
|
6
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(January 2021 - June 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
3Q
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
4Q
|
2H
|
Full-year
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.9%
|
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.7%
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96.9%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102.0%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ramen
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92.1%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89.4%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89.3%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89.4%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90.7%
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85.9%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64.4%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68.7%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants)
(July 2020 - December 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
1Q
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
2Q
|
1H
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
112.2%
|
100.5%
|
|
105.7%
|
|
|
|
|
105.7%
|
|
# of customers
|
106.5%
|
96.9%
|
|
101.3%
|
|
|
|
|
101.3%
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
310
|
311
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
104.0%
|
92.2%
|
|
97.4%
|
|
|
|
|
97.4%
|
|
|
Existing
|
# of customers
|
98.3%
|
88.6%
|
|
93.0%
|
|
|
|
|
93.0%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
256
|
257
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
Net sales
|
111.5%
|
97.6%
|
|
103.7%
|
|
|
|
|
103.7%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
109.1%
|
94.9%
|
|
101.2%
|
|
|
|
|
101.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
134
|
134
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ramen
|
Net sales
|
93.7%
|
88.3%
|
|
90.7%
|
|
|
|
|
90.7%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
90.9%
|
85.9%
|
|
88.1%
|
|
|
|
|
88.1%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
51
|
52
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
Net sales
|
96.8%
|
85.1%
|
|
90.5%
|
|
|
|
|
90.5%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
96.9%
|
86.2%
|
|
91.1%
|
|
|
|
|
91.1%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
16
|
16
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
Net sales
|
96.1%
|
84.9%
|
|
89.9%
|
|
|
|
|
89.9%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
89.4%
|
80.5%
|
|
84.6%
|
|
|
|
|
84.6%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
49
|
49
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
70.3%
|
59.1%
|
|
64.4%
|
|
|
|
|
64.4%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
73.0%
|
64.9%
|
|
68.7%
|
|
|
|
|
68.7%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
6
|
6
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(January 2021 - June 2021)
|
|
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
3Q
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
4Q
|
2H
|
Full-year
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
105.7%
|
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.3%
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97.4%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93.0%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103.7%
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
101.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ramen
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90.7%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
88.1%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90.5%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91.1%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
89.9%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84.6%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialty
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64.4%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68.7%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
1. The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business.
-
Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation 18 months or more since opening.
-
Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurnts from the first month after remodeling.
-
Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure.
-
Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants.
-
The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation.
-
Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020.
-
From the fiscal year ending June 2021, the results of the "Nikugen" format have been included in the Specialty restaurants category. No retrospective adjustments have been made to previous years figures (it was included in the "Yakiniku" category until June 2020).
3. Number of restaurants at the end of month
(July 2020 - December 2020)
|
|
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of directly managed restaurants
|
150
|
|
151
|
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
# of FC restaurants
|
101
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
251
|
|
252
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of directly managed restaurants
|
72
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
Ramen
|
# of FC restaurants
|
91
|
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
163
|
|
163
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of directly managed restaurants
|
16
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
# of FC restaurants
|
15
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
31
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of directly managed restaurants
|
63
|
|
63
|
|
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
# of FC restaurants
|
16
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
79
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of directly managed restaurants
|
9
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of FC restaurants
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
9
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other restaurants
|
# of restaurants in China
|
10
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
10
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of directly managed restaurants
|
310
|
|
311
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
# of FC restaurants
|
223
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants in China
|
10
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
543
|
|
544
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(January 2021 - June 2021)
|
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of directly managed restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of FC restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of directly managed restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ramen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of FC restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of directly managed restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of FC restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of directly managed restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of FC restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of directly managed restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialty
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of FC restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants in China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of directly managed restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of FC restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants in China
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
【Reference】
Fiscal year ended June 2020 Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants
1. Monthly YoY change in sales （Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants）
(July 2019 - December 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
1Q
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
2Q
|
1H
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
105.8%
|
113.7%
|
107.2%
|
109.1%
|
107.7%
|
116.9%
|
111.5%
|
112.0%
|
110.5%
|
|
# of customers
|
109.0%
|
114.1%
|
108.8%
|
110.8%
|
109.2%
|
117.6%
|
111.9%
|
112.8%
|
111.8%
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
499
|
499
|
501
|
－
|
506
|
513
|
516
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing
|
Net sales
|
96.9%
|
105.4%
|
99.1%
|
100.7%
|
99.8%
|
107.1%
|
102.0%
|
102.9%
|
101.8%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
98.4%
|
104.4%
|
99.6%
|
100.9%
|
99.7%
|
106.1%
|
100.5%
|
102.0%
|
101.4%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
429
|
430
|
435
|
－
|
440
|
442
|
448
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
95.3%
|
107.2%
|
99.2%
|
100.8%
|
100.6%
|
109.8%
|
103.3%
|
104.5%
|
102.6%
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
# of customers
|
95.0%
|
106.5%
|
99.4%
|
100.5%
|
101.5%
|
110.6%
|
102.0%
|
104.5%
|
102.5%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
209
|
211
|
212
|
－
|
217
|
217
|
220
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
101.9%
|
104.0%
|
100.0%
|
102.0%
|
99.2%
|
104.5%
|
100.0%
|
101.1%
|
101.6%
|
|
|
Ramen
|
# of customers
|
101.2%
|
103.3%
|
99.8%
|
101.5%
|
98.4%
|
103.6%
|
99.3%
|
100.3%
|
100.9%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
126
|
126
|
127
|
－
|
127
|
128
|
130
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
Net sales
|
96.1%
|
99.3%
|
94.8%
|
96.8%
|
96.7%
|
101.9%
|
103.7%
|
100.9%
|
98.8%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
97.8%
|
98.9%
|
95.0%
|
97.3%
|
99.3%
|
103.2%
|
104.6%
|
102.5%
|
99.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
37
|
36
|
36
|
－
|
36
|
36
|
35
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
Net sales
|
95.2%
|
102.3%
|
98.7%
|
98.9%
|
99.3%
|
104.2%
|
100.2%
|
101.2%
|
100.1%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
98.0%
|
103.6%
|
101.0%
|
101.0%
|
99.9%
|
104.2%
|
99.4%
|
101.0%
|
101.0%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
54
|
54
|
57
|
－
|
57
|
58
|
60
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
103.4%
|
106.9%
|
98.6%
|
103.1%
|
92.3%
|
95.4%
|
98.0%
|
95.6%
|
98.9%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
101.5%
|
109.3%
|
101.1%
|
104.1%
|
93.3%
|
96.0%
|
100.5%
|
97.0%
|
100.3%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
－
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(January 2020 - June 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
3Q
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
4Q
|
2H
|
Full-year
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
114.5%
|
136.0%
|
105.3%
|
117.1%
|
29.6%
|
60.9%
|
102.3%
|
64.1%
|
90.9%
|
100.4%
|
|
# of customers
|
115.0%
|
130.3%
|
102.2%
|
114.5%
|
32.4%
|
63.2%
|
96.6%
|
64.2%
|
89.4%
|
100.3%
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
517
|
522
|
523
|
－
|
525
|
524
|
529
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing
|
Net sales
|
104.7%
|
124.2%
|
97.1%
|
107.3%
|
27.9%
|
57.2%
|
96.3%
|
60.1%
|
84.3%
|
92.8%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
103.6%
|
117.7%
|
93.7%
|
103.9%
|
31.1%
|
59.5%
|
91.0%
|
60.4%
|
82.6%
|
91.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
449
|
450
|
452
|
－
|
455
|
453
|
454
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
Net sales
|
105.8%
|
137.0%
|
103.0%
|
113.5%
|
27.0%
|
58.5%
|
102.4%
|
62.4%
|
88.6%
|
95.4%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
104.6%
|
135.8%
|
101.1%
|
112.1%
|
27.0%
|
60.7%
|
99.9%
|
62.5%
|
88.3%
|
95.1%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
220
|
220
|
221
|
－
|
222
|
222
|
224
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ramen
|
Net sales
|
103.5%
|
107.3%
|
91.9%
|
100.5%
|
39.7%
|
65.1%
|
92.3%
|
65.5%
|
83.0%
|
92.1%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
103.1%
|
107.0%
|
90.2%
|
99.6%
|
38.5%
|
63.2%
|
87.5%
|
63.1%
|
81.3%
|
91.0%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
132
|
133
|
133
|
－
|
134
|
133
|
135
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
Net sales
|
102.7%
|
113.7%
|
94.5%
|
102.4%
|
24.7%
|
46.8%
|
81.3%
|
49.8%
|
77.5%
|
88.2%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
102.7%
|
113.4%
|
95.0%
|
102.6%
|
25.2%
|
47.1%
|
80.2%
|
49.7%
|
77.6%
|
88.7%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
34
|
34
|
34
|
－
|
34
|
32
|
30
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
103.2%
|
106.5%
|
84.4%
|
97.0%
|
16.2%
|
45.2%
|
84.7%
|
47.9%
|
73.4%
|
86.3%
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
# of customers
|
102.5%
|
104.6%
|
81.8%
|
95.2%
|
16.0%
|
44.1%
|
80.7%
|
46.3%
|
71.6%
|
85.7%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
60
|
60
|
61
|
－
|
62
|
63
|
62
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
102.1%
|
108.0%
|
65.0%
|
90.2%
|
8.2%
|
28.9%
|
70.7%
|
34.6%
|
63.8%
|
81.5%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
103.4%
|
106.5%
|
72.4%
|
92.9%
|
10.9%
|
35.5%
|
79.0%
|
40.7%
|
67.8%
|
83.9%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
－
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants)
(July 2019 - December 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
1Q
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
2Q
|
1H
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
105.7%
|
114.6%
|
108.0%
|
109.7%
|
108.8%
|
118.2%
|
112.8%
|
113.2%
|
111.4%
|
|
# of customers
|
111.3%
|
117.5%
|
112.0%
|
113.8%
|
113.0%
|
122.3%
|
116.4%
|
117.2%
|
115.4%
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
277
|
278
|
280
|
－
|
285
|
290
|
294
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
97.1%
|
106.1%
|
99.0%
|
101.0%
|
100.4%
|
107.5%
|
102.7%
|
103.5%
|
102.2%
|
|
|
Existing
|
# of customers
|
98.5%
|
105.5%
|
99.7%
|
101.4%
|
100.6%
|
106.7%
|
101.3%
|
102.8%
|
102.1%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
230
|
231
|
235
|
－
|
237
|
239
|
246
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
Net sales
|
95.9%
|
107.4%
|
98.8%
|
101.0%
|
101.1%
|
109.8%
|
103.7%
|
104.8%
|
102.8%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
95.7%
|
106.4%
|
98.7%
|
100.5%
|
102.2%
|
110.3%
|
102.1%
|
104.6%
|
102.5%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
125
|
126
|
127
|
－
|
129
|
129
|
132
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ramen
|
Net sales
|
102.5%
|
105.8%
|
100.4%
|
103.0%
|
99.9%
|
104.9%
|
100.5%
|
101.7%
|
102.4%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
101.9%
|
105.3%
|
100.5%
|
102.7%
|
99.0%
|
103.9%
|
99.9%
|
100.8%
|
101.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
44
|
44
|
44
|
－
|
44
|
45
|
47
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
Net sales
|
96.1%
|
99.8%
|
96.3%
|
97.5%
|
97.0%
|
102.0%
|
105.6%
|
101.8%
|
99.6%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
98.4%
|
99.2%
|
97.1%
|
98.3%
|
100.6%
|
103.2%
|
107.0%
|
103.8%
|
100.9%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
17
|
17
|
17
|
－
|
17
|
17
|
17
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
Net sales
|
96.7%
|
103.6%
|
99.4%
|
100.1%
|
100.4%
|
105.3%
|
101.5%
|
102.3%
|
101.3%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
99.5%
|
105.1%
|
101.5%
|
102.2%
|
100.8%
|
104.9%
|
100.5%
|
101.9%
|
102.0%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
41
|
41
|
44
|
－
|
44
|
45
|
47
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
103.4%
|
106.9%
|
98.6%
|
103.1%
|
92.3%
|
95.4%
|
98.0%
|
95.6%
|
98.9%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
101.5%
|
109.3%
|
101.1%
|
104.1%
|
93.3%
|
96.0%
|
100.5%
|
97.0%
|
100.3%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
－
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(January 2020 - June 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
3Q
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
4Q
|
2H
|
Full-year
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
116.3%
|
139.5%
|
107.4%
|
119.4%
|
15.2%
|
53.1%
|
104.2%
|
57.2%
|
88.8%
|
99.7%
|
|
# of customers
|
119.6%
|
137.5%
|
106.5%
|
119.7%
|
15.6%
|
55.6%
|
98.8%
|
56.8%
|
88.4%
|
101.4%
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
295
|
300
|
301
|
－
|
302
|
303
|
308
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing
|
Net sales
|
105.3%
|
125.7%
|
97.2%
|
107.9%
|
13.8%
|
48.6%
|
96.1%
|
52.3%
|
80.7%
|
91.0%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
104.2%
|
120.1%
|
93.8%
|
104.8%
|
13.8%
|
50.1%
|
90.4%
|
51.3%
|
78.6%
|
89.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
245
|
246
|
248
|
－
|
251
|
253
|
255
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
106.4%
|
137.5%
|
103.7%
|
114.1%
|
14.9%
|
50.3%
|
103.3%
|
55.6%
|
85.6%
|
93.8%
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
# of customers
|
105.2%
|
136.1%
|
101.4%
|
112.5%
|
14.9%
|
52.7%
|
100.5%
|
55.7%
|
85.2%
|
93.5%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
132
|
132
|
133
|
－
|
134
|
135
|
136
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ramen
|
Net sales
|
104.6%
|
107.7%
|
90.5%
|
100.4%
|
14.3%
|
54.1%
|
90.8%
|
53.1%
|
76.5%
|
88.8%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
103.9%
|
107.6%
|
88.6%
|
99.5%
|
14.0%
|
52.1%
|
84.7%
|
50.6%
|
74.8%
|
87.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
47
|
48
|
48
|
－
|
49
|
49
|
51
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
Net sales
|
103.6%
|
114.0%
|
97.7%
|
104.2%
|
13.2%
|
42.7%
|
82.9%
|
45.8%
|
76.0%
|
87.8%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
103.2%
|
112.6%
|
98.8%
|
104.1%
|
13.5%
|
42.8%
|
81.5%
|
45.5%
|
75.8%
|
88.3%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
－
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
Net sales
|
103.6%
|
107.6%
|
84.7%
|
97.5%
|
10.9%
|
42.6%
|
83.7%
|
44.9%
|
72.1%
|
86.0%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
102.7%
|
105.4%
|
81.9%
|
95.5%
|
10.8%
|
41.5%
|
79.3%
|
43.2%
|
70.1%
|
85.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
47
|
47
|
48
|
－
|
49
|
50
|
49
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specialty
|
Net sales
|
102.1%
|
108.0%
|
65.0%
|
90.2%
|
8.2%
|
28.9%
|
70.7%
|
34.6%
|
63.8%
|
81.5%
|
|
|
# of customers
|
103.4%
|
106.5%
|
72.4%
|
92.9%
|
10.9%
|
35.5%
|
79.0%
|
40.7%
|
67.8%
|
83.9%
|
|
|
restaurantｓ
|
# of restaurants
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
－
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business.
-
Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation 18 months or more since opening.
-
Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurnts from the first month after remodeling.
-
Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure.
-
Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants.
-
The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation.
-
Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020.
-
From the fiscal year ending June 2021, the results of the "Nikugen" format have been included in the Specialty restaurants category. No retrospective adjustments have been made to previous years figures (it was included in the "Yakiniku" category until June 2020).
