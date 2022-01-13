Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monogatari : Notice Regarding December 2021 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants

01/13/2022 | 01:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 13, 2022

Company name The Monogatari Corporation

Representative

Hisayuki Kato, President and Representative Director

(3097

TSE1)

Inquiries

Tsuyoshi Tsudera, Director, Managing Executive Officer,

In charge of Finance & Growth Strategy Section

(TEL 0532-63-8001)

Notice Regarding December 2021 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants

1. Monthly YoY change in sales Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants

(July 2021 - December 2021)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

1Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2Q

1H

All restaurants

Net sales

99.7%

88.6%

86.2%

91.5%

108.7%

102.7%

122.6%

111.3%

101.7%

# of customers

101.8%

91.5%

86.6%

93.2%

105.5%

100.8%

118.1%

108.1%

100.8%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

572

576

578

581

582

586

at end of period

Net sales

92.2%

82.0%

80.4%

84.8%

102.2%

96.4%

114.7%

104.5%

94.8%

Existing

# of customers

93.7%

84.4%

80.4%

86.1%

99.3%

94.4%

110.1%

101.3%

93.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

496

503

504

505

506

511

at end of period

Net sales

92.5%

84.9%

88.6%

88.5%

108.7%

97.4%

119.3%

108.4%

98.6%

Yakiniku

# of customers

94.7%

90.2%

91.9%

92.2%

109.0%

92.2%

116.3%

105.4%

99.0%

restaurants

# of restaurants

236

238

238

239

240

242

at end of period

Net sales

93.0%

81.4%

75.0%

82.9%

94.7%

100.0%

111.4%

102.2%

92.4%

Ramen

# of customers

93.2%

81.1%

74.8%

82.8%

93.1%

97.7%

106.8%

99.3%

90.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

154

156

156

156

156

158

at end of period

Net sales

85.9%

77.9%

56.5%

73.5%

84.7%

90.5%

109.3%

94.5%

84.2%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

91.0%

85.9%

65.0%

80.7%

87.2%

89.6%

103.8%

93.3%

87.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

26

26

26

26

26

25

at end of period

Net sales

91.1%

72.0%

66.6%

76.2%

93.7%

86.7%

101.2%

94.0%

85.7%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

93.5%

77.9%

73.2%

81.3%

96.5%

88.9%

103.2%

96.2%

89.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

73

76

77

77

77

78

at end of period

Net sales

92.2%

83.7%

58.1%

77.8%

105.4%

122.4%

147.7%

125.8%

104.6%

Specialty

# of customers

94.0%

89.9%

84.7%

89.7%

112.4%

120.4%

131.9%

122.1%

106.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

7

7

7

7

7

8

at end of period

(January 2022 - June 2022)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

3Q

Apr.

May

Jun.

4Q

2H

Full-year

All restaurants

Net sales

101.7%

# of customers

100.8%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

94.8%

Existing

# of customers

93.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

98.6%

Yakiniku

# of customers

99.0%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

92.4%

Ramen

# of customers

90.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

84.2%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

87.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

85.7%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

89.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

104.6%

Specialty

# of customers

106.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants)

(July 2021 - December 2021)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

1Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2Q

1H

All restaurants

Net sales

101.1%

89.9%

87.7%

92.8%

109.3%

101.3%

122.1%

110.9%

102.2%

# of customers

105.4%

95.1%

90.9%

97.1%

108.2%

100.2%

118.7%

109.0%

103.2%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

343

346

347

349

349

352

at end of period

Net sales

91.7%

81.6%

80.8%

84.6%

102.6%

95.2%

113.9%

104.0%

94.5%

Existing

# of customers

94.7%

85.5%

82.7%

87.6%

101.2%

92.9%

109.7%

101.3%

94.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

288

292

293

294

294

298

at end of period

Net sales

91.5%

84.8%

90.3%

88.6%

108.6%

97.0%

118.7%

108.0%

98.4%

Yakiniku

# of customers

94.9%

91.7%

94.8%

93.7%

110.0%

91.1%

115.5%

105.0%

99.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

141

142

142

143

143

144

at end of period

Net sales

95.4%

82.1%

76.3%

84.3%

96.1%

100.0%

111.3%

102.8%

93.4%

Ramen

# of customers

95.4%

81.2%

76.0%

83.9%

94.3%

97.8%

106.3%

99.7%

91.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

66

67

67

67

67

69

at end of period

Net sales

83.4%

78.0%

55.8%

72.4%

82.6%

85.4%

104.5%

90.4%

81.6%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

89.3%

86.9%

64.9%

80.3%

85.3%

85.5%

99.2%

89.8%

85.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

16

16

16

16

16

15

at end of period

Net sales

90.7%

71.4%

65.8%

75.6%

94.3%

85.6%

100.6%

93.6%

85.3%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

93.6%

78.0%

73.2%

81.3%

97.6%

87.4%

102.3%

95.7%

89.1%

restaurants

# of restaurants

58

60

61

61

61

62

at end of period

Net sales

92.2%

83.7%

58.1%

77.8%

105.4%

122.4%

147.7%

125.8%

104.6%

Specialty

# of customers

94.0%

89.9%

84.7%

89.7%

112.4%

120.4%

131.9%

122.1%

106.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

7

7

7

7

7

8

at end of period

(January 2022 - June 2022)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

3Q

Apr.

May

Jun.

4Q

2H

Full-year

All restaurants

Net sales

102.2%

# of customers

103.2%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

94.5%

Existing

# of customers

94.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

98.4%

Yakiniku

# of customers

99.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

93.4%

Ramen

# of customers

91.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

81.6%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

85.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

85.3%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

89.1%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

Net sales

104.6%

Specialty

# of customers

106.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

(Note)

  1. The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business.
  2. Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation for 18 months or more since opening.
  3. Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurants from the first month after remodeling.
  4. Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure.
  5. Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants.
  6. The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation.
  7. Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020.
  8. The following table shows the number of restaurants that have been revised or excluded from the figures for existing restaurants for December 2021.

Number of restaurants: 1

Restaurant name:

Okonomiyaki Hompo Hamamatsu-Nakazawa Restaurant (Temporarily closed due to renovation)

3. Number of restaurants at the end of month

(July 2021 - December 2021)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

# of directly managed restaurants

164

166

166

165

166

167

Yakiniku

# of FC restaurants

107

108

108

109

109

109

restaurants

# of restaurants

271

274

274

274

275

276

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

80

80

81

83

82

83

Ramen

# of FC restaurants

95

95

96

96

97

98

restaurants

# of restaurants

175

175

177

179

179

181

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

17

17

17

17

17

16

Okonomiyaki

# of FC restaurants

10

10

10

10

10

10

restaurants

# of restaurants

27

27

27

27

27

26

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

72

72

72

72

72

74

"Yuzu-An"

# of FC restaurants

17

17

17

17

17

17

restaurants

# of restaurants

89

89

89

89

89

91

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

10

11

11

12

12

12

Specialty

# of FC restaurants

restaurants

# of restaurants

10

11

11

12

12

12

at end of period

# of restaurants in China

16

17

17

16

17

19

Other restaurants

# of restaurants

16

17

17

16

17

19

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

343

346

347

349

349

352

# of FC restaurants

229

230

231

232

233

234

Total

# of restaurants in China

16

17

17

16

17

19

# of restaurants

588

593

595

597

599

605

at end of period

(January 2022 - June 2022)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

# of directly managed restaurants

Yakiniku

# of FC restaurants

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

Ramen

# of FC restaurants

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

Okonomiyaki

# of FC restaurants

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

"Yuzu-An"

# of FC restaurants

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

Specialty

# of FC restaurants

restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

# of restaurants in China

Other restaurants

# of restaurants

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

# of FC restaurants

Total

# of restaurants in China

# of restaurants

at end of period

Reference

Fiscal year ended June 2021 Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants

1. Monthly YoY change in sales Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants

(July 2020 - December 2020)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

1Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2Q

1H

All restaurants

Net sales

109.1%

97.8%

104.4%

103.4%

117.6%

119.7%

99.7%

111.5%

107.4%

# of customers

102.4%

93.7%

100.1%

98.4%

111.1%

112.9%

96.9%

106.4%

102.3%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

533

533

539

541

545

550

at end of period

Net sales

103.4%

91.8%

97.4%

97.1%

109.1%

111.6%

93.2%

103.8%

100.5%

Existing

# of customers

97.7%

88.7%

93.4%

93.0%

103.3%

106.2%

91.4%

99.8%

96.4%

restaurants

# of restaurants

456

458

464

470

474

483

at end of period

Net sales

110.3%

95.8%

100.4%

101.7%

115.4%

120.4%

96.9%

109.9%

105.7%

Yakiniku

# of customers

108.5%

93.6%

96.0%

98.9%

112.4%

122.5%

96.8%

109.8%

104.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

222

223

225

228

229

231

at end of period

Net sales

94.7%

89.9%

96.5%

93.5%

101.9%

97.9%

92.2%

97.1%

95.3%

Ramen

# of customers

91.9%

87.4%

93.3%

90.7%

98.6%

94.9%

89.0%

93.9%

92.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

135

137

140

143

145

149

at end of period

Net sales

96.3%

82.6%

93.9%

90.5%

106.6%

111.1%

80.8%

97.8%

94.0%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

95.8%

83.1%

93.6%

90.5%

106.3%

112.8%

86.0%

100.5%

95.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

30

29

29

28

28

28

at end of period

Net sales

97.2%

85.6%

91.6%

91.0%

102.3%

105.0%

89.2%

97.9%

94.6%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

91.0%

81.6%

86.6%

86.1%

97.4%

102.4%

87.2%

95.0%

90.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

63

63

64

64

65

68

at end of period

Net sales

70.3%

59.1%

74.5%

67.6%

89.7%

83.5%

61.9%

76.4%

72.3%

Specialty

# of customers

73.0%

64.9%

81.9%

72.9%

90.3%

89.9%

72.1%

83.2%

78.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

6

6

6

7

7

7

at end of period

(January 2021 - June 2021)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

3Q

Apr.

May

Jun.

4Q

2H

Full-year

All restaurants

Net sales

83.6%

73.6%

95.4%

84.4%

327.3%

149.1%

83.0%

141.7%

104.4%

106.0%

# of customers

84.1%

76.8%

96.3%

85.8%

292.8%

144.0%

88.1%

140.8%

105.5%

103.8%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

550

553

559

562

565

569

at end of period

Net sales

78.3%

69.1%

89.0%

79.0%

300.7%

139.0%

77.8%

132.1%

97.4%

99.0%

Existing

# of customers

78.9%

72.0%

89.1%

80.1%

266.1%

134.2%

82.1%

130.6%

98.2%

97.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

478

480

482

487

492

493

at end of period

Net sales

79.9%

66.7%

87.2%

78.0%

318.0%

140.8%

75.0%

131.9%

96.3%

101.2%

Yakiniku

# of customers

80.9%

68.5%

87.8%

79.1%

322.2%

141.1%

78.2%

135.0%

97.8%

101.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

228

230

231

232

232

235

at end of period

Net sales

83.4%

77.4%

91.6%

84.2%

209.9%

126.0%

83.0%

122.3%

99.3%

97.1%

Ramen

# of customers

80.0%

75.6%

88.7%

81.4%

208.7%

123.4%

84.1%

121.7%

97.1%

94.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

148

148

149

151

154

153

at end of period

Net sales

69.6%

67.1%

80.7%

72.9%

326.8%

137.3%

74.8%

134.6%

91.5%

92.9%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

74.5%

71.8%

84.0%

77.1%

336.8%

150.5%

81.5%

145.1%

97.5%

96.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

27

27

27

27

27

26

at end of period

Net sales

71.5%

70.2%

95.1%

78.8%

481.0%

156.9%

81.8%

150.6%

101.5%

97.6%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

71.0%

70.8%

97.2%

79.5%

487.2%

161.7%

86.0%

156.8%

103.6%

96.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

68

68

68

70

72

72

at end of period

Net sales

45.7%

50.9%

91.8%

60.0%

1167.3%

176.1%

71.7%

161.0%

85.1%

77.3%

Specialty

# of customers

60.2%

68.6%

102.9%

75.6%

1456.5%

276.6%

98.5%

220.1%

115.0%

92.9%

restaurants

# of restaurants

7

7

7

7

7

7

at end of period

2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants)

(July 2020 - December 2020)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

1Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2Q

1H

All restaurants

Net sales

112.2%

100.5%

106.8%

106.0%

120.9%

125.1%

103.0%

115.3%

110.7%

# of customers

106.5%

96.9%

102.7%

101.7%

115.2%

119.7%

100.5%

111.1%

106.4%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

310

311

316

319

322

327

at end of period

Net sales

104.0%

92.2%

97.3%

97.4%

109.3%

114.0%

93.9%

104.8%

101.1%

Existing

# of customers

98.3%

88.6%

92.4%

92.8%

103.1%

109.5%

92.3%

101.1%

96.9%

restaurants

# of restaurants

256

257

260

265

269

274

at end of period

Net sales

111.5%

97.6%

101.6%

103.1%

116.7%

123.3%

99.2%

112.1%

107.5%

Yakiniku

# of customers

109.1%

94.9%

96.1%

99.6%

112.9%

126.2%

99.4%

112.1%

105.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

134

134

135

136

137

137

at end of period

Net sales

93.7%

88.3%

94.5%

91.9%

99.7%

96.7%

91.6%

95.8%

93.9%

Ramen

# of customers

90.9%

85.9%

91.3%

89.2%

96.5%

93.3%

88.1%

92.4%

90.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

51

52

53

56

58

60

at end of period

Net sales

96.8%

85.1%

96.3%

92.3%

108.3%

114.6%

83.9%

100.8%

96.5%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

96.9%

86.2%

96.2%

92.8%

108.4%

116.3%

90.0%

103.9%

98.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

16

16

16

16

16

16

at end of period

Net sales

96.1%

84.9%

91.0%

90.2%

101.2%

106.6%

89.4%

98.1%

94.3%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

89.4%

80.5%

85.8%

85.0%

95.9%

104.2%

87.3%

95.2%

90.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

49

49

50

50

51

54

at end of period

Net sales

70.3%

59.1%

74.5%

67.6%

89.7%

83.5%

61.9%

76.4%

72.3%

Specialty

# of customers

73.0%

64.9%

81.9%

72.9%

90.3%

89.9%

72.1%

83.2%

78.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

6

6

6

7

7

7

at end of period

(January 2021 - June 2021)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

3Q

Apr.

May

Jun.

4Q

2H

Full-year

All restaurants

Net sales

84.2%

73.7%

95.0%

84.5%

643.2%

172.6%

83.0%

161.1%

108.8%

109.8%

# of customers

85.5%

77.2%

96.7%

86.6%

640.5%

171.3%

90.2%

166.8%

112.2%

109.0%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

327

328

333

335

337

340

at end of period

Net sales

77.1%

68.2%

87.3%

77.7%

600.4%

160.4%

76.9%

149.7%

100.1%

100.7%

Existing

# of customers

78.0%

71.4%

87.7%

79.1%

589.6%

158.3%

82.3%

153.0%

102.6%

99.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

273

272

274

279

282

284

at end of period

Net sales

80.1%

66.8%

85.3%

77.5%

577.0%

163.1%

74.0%

147.3%

98.9%

103.5%

Yakiniku

# of customers

81.4%

69.4%

86.5%

79.1%

585.0%

162.9%

78.5%

151.7%

101.0%

103.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

137

136

137

138

137

140

at end of period

Net sales

82.2%

76.4%

87.9%

82.2%

546.9%

148.9%

82.9%

147.2%

105.4%

99.1%

Ramen

# of customers

78.2%

74.1%

85.0%

79.1%

538.1%

145.8%

84.3%

146.6%

102.7%

96.1%

restaurants

# of restaurants

59

59

60

62

65

64

at end of period

Net sales

73.2%

71.1%

81.3%

75.6%

586.3%

160.1%

75.3%

151.4%

97.7%

97.0%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

79.6%

77.4%

85.3%

81.0%

604.6%

177.9%

82.8%

165.1%

105.3%

101.4%

restaurants

# of restaurants

16

16

16

16

16

16

at end of period

Net sales

71.1%

69.1%

94.3%

78.1%

697.3%

162.7%

81.6%

158.2%

102.3%

97.8%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

70.9%

70.0%

96.6%

79.0%

704.4%

168.5%

86.3%

165.9%

104.9%

96.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

54

54

54

56

57

57

at end of period

Net sales

45.7%

50.9%

91.8%

60.0%

1167.3%

176.1%

71.7%

161.0%

85.1%

77.3%

Specialty

# of customers

60.2%

68.6%

102.9%

75.6%

1456.5%

276.6%

98.5%

220.1%

115.0%

92.9%

restaurants

# of restaurants

7

7

7

7

7

7

at end of period

(Note)

  1. The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business.
  2. Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation for 18 months or more since opening.
  3. Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurants from the first month after remodeling.
  4. Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure.
  5. Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants.
  6. The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation.
  7. Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020.

Disclaimer

The Monogatari Corporation published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:20:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
