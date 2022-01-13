Monogatari : Notice Regarding December 2021 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants
January 13, 2022
Company name The Monogatari Corporation
Representative
Hisayuki Kato, President and Representative Director
(3097
TSE1)
Inquiries
Tsuyoshi Tsudera, Director, Managing Executive Officer,
In charge of Finance & Growth Strategy Section
(TEL 0532-63-8001)
Notice Regarding December 2021 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants
1. Monthly YoY change in sales
（Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants ）
(July 2021 - December 2021)
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1Q
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
2Q
1H
All restaurants
Net sales
99.7%
88.6%
86.2%
91.5%
108.7%
102.7%
122.6%
111.3%
101.7%
# of customers
101.8%
91.5%
86.6%
93.2%
105.5%
100.8%
118.1%
108.1%
100.8%
（New restaurants
included
）
# of restaurants
572
576
578
581
582
586
at end of period
Net sales
92.2%
82.0%
80.4%
84.8%
102.2%
96.4%
114.7%
104.5%
94.8%
Existing
# of customers
93.7%
84.4%
80.4%
86.1%
99.3%
94.4%
110.1%
101.3%
93.7%
restaurants
# of restaurants
496
503
504
505
506
511
at end of period
Net sales
92.5%
84.9%
88.6%
88.5%
108.7%
97.4%
119.3%
108.4%
98.6%
Yakiniku
# of customers
94.7%
90.2%
91.9%
92.2%
109.0%
92.2%
116.3%
105.4%
99.0%
restaurants
# of restaurants
236
238
238
239
240
242
at end of period
Net sales
93.0%
81.4%
75.0%
82.9%
94.7%
100.0%
111.4%
102.2%
92.4%
Ramen
# of customers
93.2%
81.1%
74.8%
82.8%
93.1%
97.7%
106.8%
99.3%
90.8%
restaurants
# of restaurants
154
156
156
156
156
158
at end of period
Net sales
85.9%
77.9%
56.5%
73.5%
84.7%
90.5%
109.3%
94.5%
84.2%
Okonomiyaki
# of customers
91.0%
85.9%
65.0%
80.7%
87.2%
89.6%
103.8%
93.3%
87.2%
restaurants
# of restaurants
26
26
26
26
26
25
at end of period
Net sales
91.1%
72.0%
66.6%
76.2%
93.7%
86.7%
101.2%
94.0%
85.7%
"Yuzu-An"
# of customers
93.5%
77.9%
73.2%
81.3%
96.5%
88.9%
103.2%
96.2%
89.3%
restaurants
# of restaurants
73
76
77
77
77
78
at end of period
Net sales
92.2%
83.7%
58.1%
77.8%
105.4%
122.4%
147.7%
125.8%
104.6%
Specialty
# of customers
94.0%
89.9%
84.7%
89.7%
112.4%
120.4%
131.9%
122.1%
106.8%
restaurants
# of restaurants
7
7
7
7
7
8
at end of period
(January 2022 - June 2022)
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
3Q
Apr.
May
Jun.
4Q
2H
Full-year
All restaurants
Net sales
101.7%
# of customers
100.8%
（New restaurants
included
）
# of restaurants
at end of period
Net sales
94.8%
Existing
# of customers
93.7%
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
Net sales
98.6%
Yakiniku
# of customers
99.0%
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
Net sales
92.4%
Ramen
# of customers
90.8%
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
Net sales
84.2%
Okonomiyaki
# of customers
87.2%
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
Net sales
85.7%
"Yuzu-An"
# of customers
89.3%
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
Net sales
104.6%
Specialty
# of customers
106.8%
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants)
(July 2021 - December 2021)
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1Q
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
2Q
1H
All restaurants
Net sales
101.1%
89.9%
87.7%
92.8%
109.3%
101.3%
122.1%
110.9%
102.2%
# of customers
105.4%
95.1%
90.9%
97.1%
108.2%
100.2%
118.7%
109.0%
103.2%
（New restaurants
included
）
# of restaurants
343
346
347
349
349
352
at end of period
Net sales
91.7%
81.6%
80.8%
84.6%
102.6%
95.2%
113.9%
104.0%
94.5%
Existing
# of customers
94.7%
85.5%
82.7%
87.6%
101.2%
92.9%
109.7%
101.3%
94.5%
restaurants
# of restaurants
288
292
293
294
294
298
at end of period
Net sales
91.5%
84.8%
90.3%
88.6%
108.6%
97.0%
118.7%
108.0%
98.4%
Yakiniku
# of customers
94.9%
91.7%
94.8%
93.7%
110.0%
91.1%
115.5%
105.0%
99.5%
restaurants
# of restaurants
141
142
142
143
143
144
at end of period
Net sales
95.4%
82.1%
76.3%
84.3%
96.1%
100.0%
111.3%
102.8%
93.4%
Ramen
# of customers
95.4%
81.2%
76.0%
83.9%
94.3%
97.8%
106.3%
99.7%
91.5%
restaurants
# of restaurants
66
67
67
67
67
69
at end of period
Net sales
83.4%
78.0%
55.8%
72.4%
82.6%
85.4%
104.5%
90.4%
81.6%
Okonomiyaki
# of customers
89.3%
86.9%
64.9%
80.3%
85.3%
85.5%
99.2%
89.8%
85.2%
restaurants
# of restaurants
16
16
16
16
16
15
at end of period
Net sales
90.7%
71.4%
65.8%
75.6%
94.3%
85.6%
100.6%
93.6%
85.3%
"Yuzu-An"
# of customers
93.6%
78.0%
73.2%
81.3%
97.6%
87.4%
102.3%
95.7%
89.1%
restaurants
# of restaurants
58
60
61
61
61
62
at end of period
Net sales
92.2%
83.7%
58.1%
77.8%
105.4%
122.4%
147.7%
125.8%
104.6%
Specialty
# of customers
94.0%
89.9%
84.7%
89.7%
112.4%
120.4%
131.9%
122.1%
106.8%
restaurants
# of restaurants
7
7
7
7
7
8
at end of period
(January 2022 - June 2022)
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
3Q
Apr.
May
Jun.
4Q
2H
Full-year
All restaurants
Net sales
102.2%
# of customers
103.2%
（New restaurants
included
）
# of restaurants
at end of period
Net sales
94.5%
Existing
# of customers
94.5%
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
Net sales
98.4%
Yakiniku
# of customers
99.5%
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
Net sales
93.4%
Ramen
# of customers
91.5%
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
Net sales
81.6%
Okonomiyaki
# of customers
85.2%
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
Net sales
85.3%
"Yuzu-An"
# of customers
89.1%
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
Net sales
104.6%
Specialty
# of customers
106.8%
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
(Note)
The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business.
Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation for 18 months or more since opening.
Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurants from the first month after remodeling.
Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure.
Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants.
The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation.
Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020.
The following table shows the number of restaurants that have been revised or excluded from the figures for existing restaurants for December 2021.
Number of restaurants: 1
Restaurant name:
Okonomiyaki Hompo Hamamatsu-Nakazawa Restaurant (Temporarily closed due to renovation)
3. Number of restaurants at the end of month
(July 2021 - December 2021)
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
# of directly managed restaurants
164
166
166
165
166
167
Yakiniku
# of FC restaurants
107
108
108
109
109
109
restaurants
# of restaurants
271
274
274
274
275
276
at end of period
# of directly managed restaurants
80
80
81
83
82
83
Ramen
# of FC restaurants
95
95
96
96
97
98
restaurants
# of restaurants
175
175
177
179
179
181
at end of period
# of directly managed restaurants
17
17
17
17
17
16
Okonomiyaki
# of FC restaurants
10
10
10
10
10
10
restaurants
# of restaurants
27
27
27
27
27
26
at end of period
# of directly managed restaurants
72
72
72
72
72
74
"Yuzu-An"
# of FC restaurants
17
17
17
17
17
17
restaurants
# of restaurants
89
89
89
89
89
91
at end of period
# of directly managed restaurants
10
11
11
12
12
12
Specialty
# of FC restaurants
restaurants
# of restaurants
10
11
11
12
12
12
at end of period
# of restaurants in China
16
17
17
16
17
19
Other restaurants
# of restaurants
16
17
17
16
17
19
at end of period
# of directly managed restaurants
343
346
347
349
349
352
# of FC restaurants
229
230
231
232
233
234
Total
# of restaurants in China
16
17
17
16
17
19
# of restaurants
588
593
595
597
599
605
at end of period
(January 2022 - June 2022)
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
Apr.
May
Jun.
# of directly managed restaurants
Yakiniku
# of FC restaurants
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
# of directly managed restaurants
Ramen
# of FC restaurants
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
# of directly managed restaurants
Okonomiyaki
# of FC restaurants
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
# of directly managed restaurants
"Yuzu-An"
# of FC restaurants
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
# of directly managed restaurants
Specialty
# of FC restaurants
restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
# of restaurants in China
Other restaurants
# of restaurants
at end of period
# of directly managed restaurants
# of FC restaurants
Total
# of restaurants in China
# of restaurants
at end of period
【Reference 】
Fiscal year ended June 2021 Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants
1. Monthly YoY change in sales
（Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants ）
(July 2020 - December 2020)
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1Q
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
2Q
1H
All restaurants
Net sales
109.1%
97.8%
104.4%
103.4%
117.6%
119.7%
99.7%
111.5%
107.4%
# of customers
102.4%
93.7%
100.1%
98.4%
111.1%
112.9%
96.9%
106.4%
102.3%
（New restaurants
included
）
# of restaurants
533
533
539
541
545
550
at end of period
Net sales
103.4%
91.8%
97.4%
97.1%
109.1%
111.6%
93.2%
103.8%
100.5%
Existing
# of customers
97.7%
88.7%
93.4%
93.0%
103.3%
106.2%
91.4%
99.8%
96.4%
restaurants
# of restaurants
456
458
464
470
474
483
at end of period
Net sales
110.3%
95.8%
100.4%
101.7%
115.4%
120.4%
96.9%
109.9%
105.7%
Yakiniku
# of customers
108.5%
93.6%
96.0%
98.9%
112.4%
122.5%
96.8%
109.8%
104.2%
restaurants
# of restaurants
222
223
225
228
229
231
at end of period
Net sales
94.7%
89.9%
96.5%
93.5%
101.9%
97.9%
92.2%
97.1%
95.3%
Ramen
# of customers
91.9%
87.4%
93.3%
90.7%
98.6%
94.9%
89.0%
93.9%
92.3%
restaurants
# of restaurants
135
137
140
143
145
149
at end of period
Net sales
96.3%
82.6%
93.9%
90.5%
106.6%
111.1%
80.8%
97.8%
94.0%
Okonomiyaki
# of customers
95.8%
83.1%
93.6%
90.5%
106.3%
112.8%
86.0%
100.5%
95.3%
restaurants
# of restaurants
30
29
29
28
28
28
at end of period
Net sales
97.2%
85.6%
91.6%
91.0%
102.3%
105.0%
89.2%
97.9%
94.6%
"Yuzu-An"
# of customers
91.0%
81.6%
86.6%
86.1%
97.4%
102.4%
87.2%
95.0%
90.7%
restaurants
# of restaurants
63
63
64
64
65
68
at end of period
Net sales
70.3%
59.1%
74.5%
67.6%
89.7%
83.5%
61.9%
76.4%
72.3%
Specialty
# of customers
73.0%
64.9%
81.9%
72.9%
90.3%
89.9%
72.1%
83.2%
78.3%
restaurants
# of restaurants
6
6
6
7
7
7
at end of period
(January 2021 - June 2021)
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
3Q
Apr.
May
Jun.
4Q
2H
Full-year
All restaurants
Net sales
83.6%
73.6%
95.4%
84.4%
327.3%
149.1%
83.0%
141.7%
104.4%
106.0%
# of customers
84.1%
76.8%
96.3%
85.8%
292.8%
144.0%
88.1%
140.8%
105.5%
103.8%
（New restaurants
included
）
# of restaurants
550
553
559
562
565
569
at end of period
Net sales
78.3%
69.1%
89.0%
79.0%
300.7%
139.0%
77.8%
132.1%
97.4%
99.0%
Existing
# of customers
78.9%
72.0%
89.1%
80.1%
266.1%
134.2%
82.1%
130.6%
98.2%
97.2%
restaurants
# of restaurants
478
480
482
487
492
493
at end of period
Net sales
79.9%
66.7%
87.2%
78.0%
318.0%
140.8%
75.0%
131.9%
96.3%
101.2%
Yakiniku
# of customers
80.9%
68.5%
87.8%
79.1%
322.2%
141.1%
78.2%
135.0%
97.8%
101.2%
restaurants
# of restaurants
228
230
231
232
232
235
at end of period
Net sales
83.4%
77.4%
91.6%
84.2%
209.9%
126.0%
83.0%
122.3%
99.3%
97.1%
Ramen
# of customers
80.0%
75.6%
88.7%
81.4%
208.7%
123.4%
84.1%
121.7%
97.1%
94.5%
restaurants
# of restaurants
148
148
149
151
154
153
at end of period
Net sales
69.6%
67.1%
80.7%
72.9%
326.8%
137.3%
74.8%
134.6%
91.5%
92.9%
Okonomiyaki
# of customers
74.5%
71.8%
84.0%
77.1%
336.8%
150.5%
81.5%
145.1%
97.5%
96.3%
restaurants
# of restaurants
27
27
27
27
27
26
at end of period
Net sales
71.5%
70.2%
95.1%
78.8%
481.0%
156.9%
81.8%
150.6%
101.5%
97.6%
"Yuzu-An"
# of customers
71.0%
70.8%
97.2%
79.5%
487.2%
161.7%
86.0%
156.8%
103.6%
96.3%
restaurants
# of restaurants
68
68
68
70
72
72
at end of period
Net sales
45.7%
50.9%
91.8%
60.0%
1167.3%
176.1%
71.7%
161.0%
85.1%
77.3%
Specialty
# of customers
60.2%
68.6%
102.9%
75.6%
1456.5%
276.6%
98.5%
220.1%
115.0%
92.9%
restaurants
# of restaurants
7
7
7
7
7
7
at end of period
2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants)
(July 2020 - December 2020)
Jul.
Aug.
Sep.
1Q
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
2Q
1H
All restaurants
Net sales
112.2%
100.5%
106.8%
106.0%
120.9%
125.1%
103.0%
115.3%
110.7%
# of customers
106.5%
96.9%
102.7%
101.7%
115.2%
119.7%
100.5%
111.1%
106.4%
（New restaurants
included
）
# of restaurants
310
311
316
319
322
327
at end of period
Net sales
104.0%
92.2%
97.3%
97.4%
109.3%
114.0%
93.9%
104.8%
101.1%
Existing
# of customers
98.3%
88.6%
92.4%
92.8%
103.1%
109.5%
92.3%
101.1%
96.9%
restaurants
# of restaurants
256
257
260
265
269
274
at end of period
Net sales
111.5%
97.6%
101.6%
103.1%
116.7%
123.3%
99.2%
112.1%
107.5%
Yakiniku
# of customers
109.1%
94.9%
96.1%
99.6%
112.9%
126.2%
99.4%
112.1%
105.7%
restaurants
# of restaurants
134
134
135
136
137
137
at end of period
Net sales
93.7%
88.3%
94.5%
91.9%
99.7%
96.7%
91.6%
95.8%
93.9%
Ramen
# of customers
90.9%
85.9%
91.3%
89.2%
96.5%
93.3%
88.1%
92.4%
90.8%
restaurants
# of restaurants
51
52
53
56
58
60
at end of period
Net sales
96.8%
85.1%
96.3%
92.3%
108.3%
114.6%
83.9%
100.8%
96.5%
Okonomiyaki
# of customers
96.9%
86.2%
96.2%
92.8%
108.4%
116.3%
90.0%
103.9%
98.2%
restaurants
# of restaurants
16
16
16
16
16
16
at end of period
Net sales
96.1%
84.9%
91.0%
90.2%
101.2%
106.6%
89.4%
98.1%
94.3%
"Yuzu-An"
# of customers
89.4%
80.5%
85.8%
85.0%
95.9%
104.2%
87.3%
95.2%
90.2%
restaurants
# of restaurants
49
49
50
50
51
54
at end of period
Net sales
70.3%
59.1%
74.5%
67.6%
89.7%
83.5%
61.9%
76.4%
72.3%
Specialty
# of customers
73.0%
64.9%
81.9%
72.9%
90.3%
89.9%
72.1%
83.2%
78.3%
restaurants
# of restaurants
6
6
6
7
7
7
at end of period
(January 2021 - June 2021)
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
3Q
Apr.
May
Jun.
4Q
2H
Full-year
All restaurants
Net sales
84.2%
73.7%
95.0%
84.5%
643.2%
172.6%
83.0%
161.1%
108.8%
109.8%
# of customers
85.5%
77.2%
96.7%
86.6%
640.5%
171.3%
90.2%
166.8%
112.2%
109.0%
（New restaurants
included
）
# of restaurants
327
328
333
335
337
340
at end of period
Net sales
77.1%
68.2%
87.3%
77.7%
600.4%
160.4%
76.9%
149.7%
100.1%
100.7%
Existing
# of customers
78.0%
71.4%
87.7%
79.1%
589.6%
158.3%
82.3%
153.0%
102.6%
99.5%
restaurants
# of restaurants
273
272
274
279
282
284
at end of period
Net sales
80.1%
66.8%
85.3%
77.5%
577.0%
163.1%
74.0%
147.3%
98.9%
103.5%
Yakiniku
# of customers
81.4%
69.4%
86.5%
79.1%
585.0%
162.9%
78.5%
151.7%
101.0%
103.5%
restaurants
# of restaurants
137
136
137
138
137
140
at end of period
Net sales
82.2%
76.4%
87.9%
82.2%
546.9%
148.9%
82.9%
147.2%
105.4%
99.1%
Ramen
# of customers
78.2%
74.1%
85.0%
79.1%
538.1%
145.8%
84.3%
146.6%
102.7%
96.1%
restaurants
# of restaurants
59
59
60
62
65
64
at end of period
Net sales
73.2%
71.1%
81.3%
75.6%
586.3%
160.1%
75.3%
151.4%
97.7%
97.0%
Okonomiyaki
# of customers
79.6%
77.4%
85.3%
81.0%
604.6%
177.9%
82.8%
165.1%
105.3%
101.4%
restaurants
# of restaurants
16
16
16
16
16
16
at end of period
Net sales
71.1%
69.1%
94.3%
78.1%
697.3%
162.7%
81.6%
158.2%
102.3%
97.8%
"Yuzu-An"
# of customers
70.9%
70.0%
96.6%
79.0%
704.4%
168.5%
86.3%
165.9%
104.9%
96.5%
restaurants
# of restaurants
54
54
54
56
57
57
at end of period
Net sales
45.7%
50.9%
91.8%
60.0%
1167.3%
176.1%
71.7%
161.0%
85.1%
77.3%
Specialty
# of customers
60.2%
68.6%
102.9%
75.6%
1456.5%
276.6%
98.5%
220.1%
115.0%
92.9%
restaurants
# of restaurants
7
7
7
7
7
7
at end of period
(Note)
The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business.
Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation for 18 months or more since opening.
Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurants from the first month after remodeling.
Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure.
Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants.
The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation.
Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.