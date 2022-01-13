Monogatari : Notice Regarding December 2021 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants

2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants)

(July 2021 - December 2021)

(January 2022 - June 2022)

(Note)

The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business.

Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation for 18 months or more since opening.

Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurants from the first month after remodeling.

Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure.

Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants.

The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation.

Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020.