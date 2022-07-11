Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. The Monogatari Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3097   JP3922930007

THE MONOGATARI CORPORATION

(3097)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-11 am EDT
5560.00 JPY   +3.35%
02:24aMONOGATARI : Notice Regarding June 2022 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants
PU
06/29THE MONOGATARI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/09Monogatari's Sales Growth Accelerates in May; Shares Up 3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monogatari : Notice Regarding June 2022 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants

07/11/2022 | 02:24am EDT
July 11, 2022

Company name

The Monogatari Corporation

Representative

Hisayuki Kato, President and Representative Director

(3097

TSE Prime)

Inquiries

Tsuyoshi Tsudera, Director, Managing Executive Officer,

In charge of Finance & Growth Strategy Section

(TEL

0532-63-8001)

Notice Regarding June 2022 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants

1. Monthly YoY change in sales Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants

(July 2021 - December 2021)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

1Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2Q

1H

All restaurants

Net sales

99.7%

88.6%

86.2%

91.5%

108.7%

102.7%

122.6%

111.3%

101.7%

# of customers

101.8%

91.5%

86.6%

93.2%

105.5%

100.8%

118.0%

108.1%

100.8%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

572

576

578

581

582

586

at end of period

Net sales

92.2%

82.0%

80.4%

84.8%

102.2%

96.4%

114.7%

104.5%

94.8%

Existing

# of customers

93.7%

84.4%

80.4%

86.1%

99.3%

94.4%

110.1%

101.3%

93.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

496

503

504

505

506

511

at end of period

Net sales

92.5%

84.9%

88.6%

88.5%

108.7%

97.4%

119.3%

108.4%

98.6%

Yakiniku

# of customers

94.7%

90.2%

91.9%

92.2%

109.0%

92.2%

116.3%

105.4%

99.0%

restaurants

# of restaurants

236

238

238

239

240

242

at end of period

Net sales

93.0%

81.4%

75.0%

82.9%

94.7%

100.0%

111.3%

102.2%

92.4%

Ramen

# of customers

93.2%

81.1%

74.8%

82.8%

93.1%

97.7%

106.8%

99.3%

90.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

154

156

156

156

156

158

at end of period

Net sales

85.9%

77.9%

56.5%

73.5%

84.7%

90.5%

109.2%

94.5%

84.2%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

91.0%

85.9%

65.0%

80.7%

87.2%

89.6%

103.8%

93.3%

87.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

26

26

26

26

26

25

at end of period

Net sales

91.1%

72.0%

66.6%

76.2%

93.7%

86.7%

101.0%

94.0%

85.7%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

93.5%

77.9%

73.2%

81.3%

96.5%

88.9%

103.1%

96.2%

89.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

73

76

77

77

77

78

at end of period

Net sales

92.2%

83.7%

58.1%

77.8%

105.4%

122.4%

152.1%

127.4%

105.4%

Specialty

# of customers

94.0%

89.9%

84.7%

89.7%

112.4%

120.4%

131.9%

122.1%

106.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

7

7

7

7

7

8

at end of period

(January 2022 - June 2022)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

3Q

Apr.

May

Jun.

4Q

2H

Full-year

All restaurants

Net sales

130.3%

107.9%

112.0%

116.7%

130.9%

149.2%

145.3%

141.5%

128.4%

113.9%

# of customers

124.7%

109.9%

110.1%

114.8%

126.8%

140.8%

136.3%

134.6%

124.2%

111.7%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

591

593

595

602

605

608

at end of period

Net sales

121.3%

100.3%

105.6%

109.1%

121.2%

138.2%

134.9%

131.2%

119.5%

106.0%

Existing

# of customers

116.4%

102.0%

103.8%

107.4%

117.7%

131.7%

127.2%

125.4%

115.9%

103.9%

restaurants

# of restaurants

515

516

519

520

523

528

at end of period

Net sales

126.0%

99.8%

107.0%

110.7%

120.8%

138.1%

137.1%

131.7%

120.5%

108.5%

Yakiniku

# of customers

124.0%

99.2%

106.1%

109.4%

118.0%

131.5%

131.0%

126.6%

117.4%

107.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

245

246

247

248

251

253

at end of period

Net sales

113.1%

109.4%

106.0%

109.5%

123.4%

134.3%

130.4%

129.3%

119.0%

104.6%

Ramen

# of customers

111.2%

108.1%

103.5%

107.5%

118.8%

132.0%

125.6%

125.4%

116.1%

102.4%

restaurants

# of restaurants

158

158

161

160

160

161

at end of period

Net sales

125.2%

95.5%

95.9%

104.7%

118.0%

143.9%

138.5%

132.6%

117.7%

98.8%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

119.7%

94.7%

93.0%

101.7%

111.4%

130.0%

127.8%

122.5%

111.4%

98.1%

restaurants

# of restaurants

25

25

24

25

25

23

at end of period

Net sales

114.3%

88.0%

100.3%

101.5%

117.6%

138.8%

128.7%

128.0%

114.0%

98.6%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

113.3%

87.8%

98.9%

100.4%

113.5%

131.4%

121.5%

121.8%

110.6%

99.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

79

79

79

79

79

83

at end of period

Net sales

161.6%

111.5%

117.0%

128.9%

144.9%

202.8%

194.5%

177.4%

152.0%

125.8%

Specialty

# of customers

133.6%

102.9%

110.3%

115.1%

120.6%

141.2%

133.3%

131.4%

123.2%

114.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

8

8

8

8

8

8

at end of period

2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants)

(July 2021 - December 2021)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

1Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2Q

1H

All restaurants

Net sales

101.1%

89.9%

87.7%

92.8%

109.3%

101.3%

122.1%

110.9%

102.2%

# of customers

105.4%

95.1%

90.9%

97.1%

108.2%

100.2%

118.7%

108.9%

103.2%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

343

346

347

349

349

352

at end of period

Net sales

91.7%

81.6%

80.8%

84.6%

102.6%

95.2%

113.9%

104.0%

94.5%

Existing

# of customers

94.7%

85.5%

82.7%

87.6%

101.2%

92.9%

109.7%

101.3%

94.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

288

292

293

294

294

298

at end of period

Net sales

91.5%

84.8%

90.3%

88.6%

108.6%

97.0%

118.7%

108.0%

98.4%

Yakiniku

# of customers

94.9%

91.7%

94.8%

93.7%

110.0%

91.1%

115.5%

105.0%

99.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

141

142

142

143

143

144

at end of period

Net sales

95.4%

82.1%

76.3%

84.3%

96.1%

100.0%

111.3%

102.7%

93.3%

Ramen

# of customers

95.4%

81.2%

76.0%

83.9%

94.3%

97.8%

106.3%

99.7%

91.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

66

67

67

67

67

69

at end of period

Net sales

83.4%

78.0%

55.8%

72.4%

82.6%

85.4%

104.4%

90.4%

81.6%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

89.3%

86.9%

64.9%

80.3%

85.3%

85.5%

99.2%

89.8%

85.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

16

16

16

16

16

15

at end of period

Net sales

90.7%

71.4%

65.8%

75.6%

94.3%

85.6%

100.4%

93.5%

85.2%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

93.6%

78.0%

73.2%

81.3%

97.6%

87.4%

102.1%

95.7%

89.1%

restaurants

# of restaurants

58

60

61

61

61

62

at end of period

Net sales

92.2%

83.7%

58.1%

77.8%

105.4%

122.4%

152.1%

127.4%

105.4%

Specialty

# of customers

94.0%

89.9%

84.7%

89.7%

112.4%

120.4%

131.9%

122.1%

106.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

7

7

7

7

7

8

at end of period

(January 2022 - June 2022)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

3Q

Apr.

May

Jun.

4Q

2H

Full-year

All restaurants

Net sales

134.6%

111.0%

115.5%

120.3%

135.9%

155.4%

151.0%

147.1%

132.9%

116.2%

# of customers

129.5%

113.4%

114.7%

119.1%

131.1%

145.1%

139.8%

138.6%

128.4%

114.9%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

355

357

360

365

368

372

at end of period

Net sales

125.0%

102.9%

108.1%

112.0%

123.9%

141.7%

138.0%

134.2%

122.4%

107.1%

Existing

# of customers

119.4%

103.7%

106.7%

109.9%

119.0%

133.1%

127.9%

126.5%

117.7%

105.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

300

301

305

307

310

316

at end of period

Net sales

129.9%

103.6%

109.4%

113.9%

124.8%

141.6%

141.4%

135.6%

123.9%

109.9%

Yakiniku

# of customers

126.4%

102.2%

108.1%

111.8%

121.9%

133.5%

133.9%

129.6%

119.9%

108.9%

restaurants

# of restaurants

145

146

147

148

151

153

at end of period

Net sales

115.2%

113.8%

112.6%

113.9%

123.2%

135.1%

129.2%

129.1%

121.2%

106.3%

Ramen

# of customers

113.4%

111.9%

109.2%

111.5%

118.0%

132.7%

124.2%

124.8%

117.9%

103.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

69

69

72

72

72

73

at end of period

Net sales

127.3%

103.8%

100.0%

109.4%

121.7%

141.8%

136.8%

132.9%

121.0%

98.7%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

120.4%

101.0%

95.9%

104.8%

114.0%

127.2%

125.1%

121.8%

113.2%

97.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

15

15

15

16

16

15

at end of period

Net sales

116.8%

90.4%

101.6%

103.6%

120.0%

141.5%

130.2%

130.2%

116.1%

99.2%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

115.0%

89.6%

99.8%

101.9%

115.4%

133.3%

122.2%

123.3%

112.1%

99.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

63

63

63

63

63

67

at end of period

Net sales

161.6%

111.5%

117.0%

128.9%

144.9%

202.8%

194.5%

177.4%

152.0%

125.8%

Specialty

# of customers

133.6%

102.9%

110.3%

115.1%

120.6%

141.2%

133.3%

131.4%

123.2%

114.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

8

8

8

8

8

8

at end of period

(Note)

  1. The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business.
  2. Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation for 18 months or more since opening.
  3. Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurants from the first month after remodeling.
  4. Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure.
  5. Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants.
  6. The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation.
  7. Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020.
  8. The following table shows the number of restaurants that have been revised or excluded from the figures for existing restaurants for June 2022.

Number of restaurants: 17

Restaurant name:

Yakiniku King Fujieda Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)

Yakiniku King Kumamoto-Chikami Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)

Yakiniku King Tsukimino Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)

Yakiniku King Ayukawa Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)

Yakiniku King Okyozuka Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)

Yakiniku King Fukushima-Izumi Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)

Yakiniku King Mobara Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)

Yakiniku King Natori Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)

Yakiniku King Yamato-Shimowada Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)

Yakiniku King Yokohama-Konan Restaurant (Due to renovation)

Yakiniku King Kasadera Restaurant (Due to renovation)

Yakiniku King Takenotsuka Restaurant (Due to renovation)

Marugen Ramen Iruma-Inter Restaurant (Due to renovation)

Marugen Ramen Toyokawa Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)

Marugen Ramen Suzuka Restaurant (Due to renovation)

Marugen Ramen Soka Restaurant (Due to renovation)

Marugen Ramen Tokorozawa-Kitano Restaurant (Due to renovation)

3. Number of restaurants at the end of month (July 2021 - December 2021)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

# of directly managed restaurants

164

166

166

165

166

167

Yakiniku

# of FC restaurants

107

108

108

109

109

109

restaurants

# of restaurants

271

274

274

274

275

276

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

80

80

81

83

82

83

Ramen

# of FC restaurants

95

95

96

96

97

98

restaurants

# of restaurants

175

175

177

179

179

181

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

17

17

17

17

17

16

Okonomiyaki

# of FC restaurants

10

10

10

10

10

10

restaurants

# of restaurants

27

27

27

27

27

26

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

72

72

72

72

72

74

"Yuzu-An"

# of FC restaurants

17

17

17

17

17

17

restaurants

# of restaurants

89

89

89

89

89

91

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

10

11

11

12

12

12

Specialty

# of FC restaurants

restaurants

# of restaurants

10

11

11

12

12

12

at end of period

# of restaurants in China

16

17

17

16

17

19

Other restaurants

# of restaurants

16

17

17

16

17

19

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

343

346

347

349

349

352

# of FC restaurants

229

230

231

232

233

234

Total

# of restaurants in China

16

17

17

16

17

19

# of restaurants

588

593

595

597

599

605

at end of period

(January 2022 - June 2022)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May

Jun.

# of directly managed restaurants

167

167

169

171

173

175

Yakiniku

# of FC restaurants

110

110

110

111

111

111

restaurants

# of restaurants

277

277

279

282

284

286

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

85

86

86

87

88

90

Ramen

# of FC restaurants

99

99

98

100

100

100

restaurants

# of restaurants

184

185

184

187

188

190

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

16

16

16

17

17

16

Okonomiyaki

# of FC restaurants

10

10

9

9

9

8

restaurants

# of restaurants

26

26

25

26

26

24

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

75

76

76

76

76

77

"Yuzu-An"

# of FC restaurants

17

17

17

17

17

17

restaurants

# of restaurants

92

93

93

93

93

94

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

12

12

13

14

14

14

Specialty

# of FC restaurants

restaurants

# of restaurants

12

12

13

14

14

14

at end of period

# of restaurants in China

19

19

19

19

19

18

Other restaurants

# of restaurants

19

19

19

19

19

18

at end of period

# of directly managed restaurants

355

357

360

365

368

372

# of FC restaurants

236

236

234

237

237

236

Total

# of restaurants in China

19

19

19

19

19

18

# of restaurants

610

612

613

621

624

626

at end of period

Reference

Fiscal year ended June 2021 Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants

1. Monthly YoY change in sales Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants

(July 2020 - December 2020)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

1Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2Q

1H

All restaurants

Net sales

109.1%

97.8%

104.4%

103.4%

117.6%

119.7%

99.7%

111.5%

107.4%

# of customers

102.4%

93.7%

100.1%

98.4%

111.1%

112.9%

96.9%

106.4%

102.3%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

533

533

539

541

545

550

at end of period

Net sales

103.4%

91.8%

97.4%

97.1%

109.1%

111.6%

93.2%

103.8%

100.5%

Existing

# of customers

97.7%

88.7%

93.4%

93.0%

103.3%

106.2%

91.4%

99.8%

96.4%

restaurants

# of restaurants

456

458

464

470

474

483

at end of period

Net sales

110.3%

95.8%

100.4%

101.7%

115.4%

120.4%

96.9%

109.9%

105.7%

Yakiniku

# of customers

108.5%

93.6%

96.0%

98.9%

112.4%

122.5%

96.8%

109.8%

104.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

222

223

225

228

229

231

at end of period

Net sales

94.7%

89.9%

96.5%

93.5%

101.9%

97.9%

92.2%

97.1%

95.3%

Ramen

# of customers

91.9%

87.4%

93.3%

90.7%

98.6%

94.9%

89.0%

93.9%

92.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

135

137

140

143

145

149

at end of period

Net sales

96.3%

82.6%

93.9%

90.5%

106.6%

111.1%

80.8%

97.8%

94.0%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

95.8%

83.1%

93.6%

90.5%

106.3%

112.8%

86.0%

100.5%

95.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

30

29

29

28

28

28

at end of period

Net sales

97.2%

85.6%

91.6%

91.0%

102.3%

105.0%

89.2%

97.9%

94.6%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

91.0%

81.6%

86.6%

86.1%

97.4%

102.4%

87.2%

95.0%

90.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

63

63

64

64

65

68

at end of period

Net sales

70.3%

59.1%

74.5%

67.6%

89.7%

83.5%

61.9%

76.4%

72.3%

Specialty

# of customers

73.0%

64.9%

81.9%

72.9%

90.3%

89.9%

72.1%

83.2%

78.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

6

6

6

7

7

7

at end of period

(January 2021 - June 2021)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

3Q

Apr.

May

Jun.

4Q

2H

Full-year

All restaurants

Net sales

83.6%

73.6%

95.4%

84.4%

327.3%

149.1%

83.0%

141.7%

104.4%

106.0%

# of customers

84.1%

76.8%

96.3%

85.8%

292.8%

144.0%

88.1%

140.8%

105.5%

103.8%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

550

553

559

562

565

569

at end of period

Net sales

78.3%

69.1%

89.0%

79.0%

300.7%

139.0%

77.8%

132.1%

97.4%

99.0%

Existing

# of customers

78.9%

72.0%

89.1%

80.1%

266.1%

134.2%

82.1%

130.6%

98.2%

97.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

478

480

482

487

492

493

at end of period

Net sales

79.9%

66.7%

87.2%

78.0%

318.0%

140.8%

75.0%

131.9%

96.3%

101.2%

Yakiniku

# of customers

80.9%

68.5%

87.8%

79.1%

322.2%

141.1%

78.2%

135.0%

97.8%

101.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

228

230

231

232

232

235

at end of period

Net sales

83.4%

77.4%

91.6%

84.2%

209.9%

126.0%

83.0%

122.3%

99.3%

97.1%

Ramen

# of customers

80.0%

75.6%

88.7%

81.4%

208.7%

123.4%

84.1%

121.7%

97.1%

94.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

148

148

149

151

154

153

at end of period

Net sales

69.6%

67.1%

80.7%

72.9%

326.8%

137.3%

74.8%

134.6%

91.5%

92.9%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

74.5%

71.8%

84.0%

77.1%

336.8%

150.5%

81.5%

145.1%

97.5%

96.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

27

27

27

27

27

26

at end of period

Net sales

71.5%

70.2%

95.1%

78.8%

481.0%

156.9%

81.8%

150.6%

101.5%

97.6%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

71.0%

70.8%

97.2%

79.5%

487.2%

161.7%

86.0%

156.8%

103.6%

96.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

68

68

68

70

72

72

at end of period

Net sales

45.7%

50.9%

91.8%

60.0%

1167.3%

176.1%

71.7%

161.0%

85.1%

77.3%

Specialty

# of customers

60.2%

68.6%

102.9%

75.6%

1456.5%

276.6%

98.5%

220.1%

115.0%

92.9%

restaurants

# of restaurants

7

7

7

7

7

7

at end of period

2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants)

(July 2020 - December 2020)

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

1Q

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

2Q

1H

All restaurants

Net sales

112.2%

100.5%

106.8%

106.0%

120.9%

125.1%

103.0%

115.3%

110.7%

# of customers

106.5%

96.9%

102.7%

101.7%

115.2%

119.7%

100.5%

111.1%

106.4%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

310

311

316

319

322

327

at end of period

Net sales

104.0%

92.2%

97.3%

97.4%

109.3%

114.0%

93.9%

104.8%

101.1%

Existing

# of customers

98.3%

88.6%

92.4%

92.8%

103.1%

109.5%

92.3%

101.1%

96.9%

restaurants

# of restaurants

256

257

260

265

269

274

at end of period

Net sales

111.5%

97.6%

101.6%

103.1%

116.7%

123.3%

99.2%

112.1%

107.5%

Yakiniku

# of customers

109.1%

94.9%

96.1%

99.6%

112.9%

126.2%

99.4%

112.1%

105.7%

restaurants

# of restaurants

134

134

135

136

137

137

at end of period

Net sales

93.7%

88.3%

94.5%

91.9%

99.7%

96.7%

91.6%

95.8%

93.9%

Ramen

# of customers

90.9%

85.9%

91.3%

89.2%

96.5%

93.3%

88.1%

92.4%

90.8%

restaurants

# of restaurants

51

52

53

56

58

60

at end of period

Net sales

96.8%

85.1%

96.3%

92.3%

108.3%

114.6%

83.9%

100.8%

96.5%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

96.9%

86.2%

96.2%

92.8%

108.4%

116.3%

90.0%

103.9%

98.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

16

16

16

16

16

16

at end of period

Net sales

96.1%

84.9%

91.0%

90.2%

101.2%

106.6%

89.4%

98.1%

94.3%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

89.4%

80.5%

85.8%

85.0%

95.9%

104.2%

87.3%

95.2%

90.2%

restaurants

# of restaurants

49

49

50

50

51

54

at end of period

Net sales

70.3%

59.1%

74.5%

67.6%

89.7%

83.5%

61.9%

76.4%

72.3%

Specialty

# of customers

73.0%

64.9%

81.9%

72.9%

90.3%

89.9%

72.1%

83.2%

78.3%

restaurants

# of restaurants

6

6

6

7

7

7

at end of period

(January 2021 - June 2021)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

3Q

Apr.

May

Jun.

4Q

2H

Full-year

All restaurants

Net sales

84.2%

73.7%

95.0%

84.5%

643.2%

172.6%

83.0%

161.1%

108.8%

109.8%

# of customers

85.5%

77.2%

96.7%

86.6%

640.5%

171.3%

90.2%

166.8%

112.2%

109.0%

New restaurants

included

# of restaurants

327

328

333

335

337

340

at end of period

Net sales

77.1%

68.2%

87.3%

77.7%

600.4%

160.4%

76.9%

149.7%

100.1%

100.7%

Existing

# of customers

78.0%

71.4%

87.7%

79.1%

589.6%

158.3%

82.3%

153.0%

102.6%

99.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

273

272

274

279

282

284

at end of period

Net sales

80.1%

66.8%

85.3%

77.5%

577.0%

163.1%

74.0%

147.3%

98.9%

103.5%

Yakiniku

# of customers

81.4%

69.4%

86.5%

79.1%

585.0%

162.9%

78.5%

151.7%

101.0%

103.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

137

136

137

138

137

140

at end of period

Net sales

82.2%

76.4%

87.9%

82.2%

546.9%

148.9%

82.9%

147.2%

105.4%

99.1%

Ramen

# of customers

78.2%

74.1%

85.0%

79.1%

538.1%

145.8%

84.3%

146.6%

102.7%

96.1%

restaurants

# of restaurants

59

59

60

62

65

64

at end of period

Net sales

73.2%

71.1%

81.3%

75.6%

586.3%

160.1%

75.3%

151.4%

97.7%

97.0%

Okonomiyaki

# of customers

79.6%

77.4%

85.3%

81.0%

604.6%

177.9%

82.8%

165.1%

105.3%

101.4%

restaurants

# of restaurants

16

16

16

16

16

16

at end of period

Net sales

71.1%

69.1%

94.3%

78.1%

697.3%

162.7%

81.6%

158.2%

102.3%

97.8%

"Yuzu-An"

# of customers

70.9%

70.0%

96.6%

79.0%

704.4%

168.5%

86.3%

165.9%

104.9%

96.5%

restaurants

# of restaurants

54

54

54

56

57

57

at end of period

Net sales

45.7%

50.9%

91.8%

60.0%

1167.3%

176.1%

71.7%

161.0%

85.1%

77.3%

Specialty

# of customers

60.2%

68.6%

102.9%

75.6%

1456.5%

276.6%

98.5%

220.1%

115.0%

92.9%

restaurants

# of restaurants

7

7

7

7

7

7

at end of period

(Note)

  1. The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business.
  2. Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation for 18 months or more since opening.
  3. Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurants from the first month after remodeling.
  4. Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure.
  5. Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants.
  6. The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation.
  7. Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020.

Disclaimer

The Monogatari Corporation published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 72 650 M 534 M 534 M
Net income 2022 3 340 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 65 153 M 479 M 479 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 429
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart THE MONOGATARI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Monogatari Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MONOGATARI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5 380,00 JPY
Average target price 8 300,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 54,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hisayuki Kato Manager-Genji Sohonten Mukaiyama Store
Tsuyoshi Tsudera Executive Officer & Manager-Growth Strategy Office
Yoshiyuki Shibamiya Chairman
Moriyasu Kasahara Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yukitaka Nishikawa Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MONOGATARI CORPORATION-20.30%479
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-32.26%90 926
COMPASS GROUP PLC7.00%37 539
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-22.48%14 566
SODEXO-4.57%10 943
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-19.91%4 781