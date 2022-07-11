Monogatari : Notice Regarding June 2022 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants

|
|
|
July 11, 2022
|
Company name
|
The Monogatari Corporation
|
Representative
|
Hisayuki Kato, President and Representative Director
|
|
(3097
|
TSE Prime)
|
Inquiries
|
Tsuyoshi Tsudera, Director, Managing Executive Officer,
|
|
|
|
In charge of Finance & Growth Strategy Section
|
|
(TEL
|
0532-63-8001)
Notice Regarding June 2022 Preliminary Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants
1. Monthly YoY change in sales （Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants）
(July 2021 - December 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
1Q
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
2Q
|
1H
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
99.7%
|
88.6%
|
86.2%
|
91.5%
|
108.7%
|
102.7%
|
122.6%
|
111.3%
|
101.7%
|
|
# of customers
|
101.8%
|
91.5%
|
86.6%
|
93.2%
|
105.5%
|
100.8%
|
118.0%
|
108.1%
|
100.8%
|
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
572
|
576
|
578
|
|
581
|
582
|
586
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
92.2%
|
82.0%
|
80.4%
|
84.8%
|
102.2%
|
96.4%
|
114.7%
|
104.5%
|
94.8%
|
|
|
Existing
|
# of customers
|
93.7%
|
84.4%
|
80.4%
|
86.1%
|
99.3%
|
94.4%
|
110.1%
|
101.3%
|
93.7%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
496
|
503
|
504
|
|
505
|
506
|
511
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
92.5%
|
84.9%
|
88.6%
|
88.5%
|
108.7%
|
97.4%
|
119.3%
|
108.4%
|
98.6%
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
# of customers
|
94.7%
|
90.2%
|
91.9%
|
92.2%
|
109.0%
|
92.2%
|
116.3%
|
105.4%
|
99.0%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
236
|
238
|
238
|
|
239
|
240
|
242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
93.0%
|
81.4%
|
75.0%
|
82.9%
|
94.7%
|
100.0%
|
111.3%
|
102.2%
|
92.4%
|
|
|
Ramen
|
# of customers
|
93.2%
|
81.1%
|
74.8%
|
82.8%
|
93.1%
|
97.7%
|
106.8%
|
99.3%
|
90.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
154
|
156
|
156
|
|
156
|
156
|
158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
85.9%
|
77.9%
|
56.5%
|
73.5%
|
84.7%
|
90.5%
|
109.2%
|
94.5%
|
84.2%
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
# of customers
|
91.0%
|
85.9%
|
65.0%
|
80.7%
|
87.2%
|
89.6%
|
103.8%
|
93.3%
|
87.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
26
|
26
|
26
|
|
26
|
26
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
91.1%
|
72.0%
|
66.6%
|
76.2%
|
93.7%
|
86.7%
|
101.0%
|
94.0%
|
85.7%
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
# of customers
|
93.5%
|
77.9%
|
73.2%
|
81.3%
|
96.5%
|
88.9%
|
103.1%
|
96.2%
|
89.3%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
73
|
76
|
77
|
|
77
|
77
|
78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
92.2%
|
83.7%
|
58.1%
|
77.8%
|
105.4%
|
122.4%
|
152.1%
|
127.4%
|
105.4%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
94.0%
|
89.9%
|
84.7%
|
89.7%
|
112.4%
|
120.4%
|
131.9%
|
122.1%
|
106.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
|
7
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(January 2022 - June 2022)
|
|
|
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
3Q
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
4Q
|
2H
|
Full-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
130.3%
|
107.9%
|
112.0%
|
116.7%
|
130.9%
|
149.2%
|
145.3%
|
141.5%
|
128.4%
|
113.9%
|
|
# of customers
|
124.7%
|
109.9%
|
110.1%
|
114.8%
|
126.8%
|
140.8%
|
136.3%
|
134.6%
|
124.2%
|
111.7%
|
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
591
|
593
|
595
|
|
602
|
605
|
608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
121.3%
|
100.3%
|
105.6%
|
109.1%
|
121.2%
|
138.2%
|
134.9%
|
131.2%
|
119.5%
|
106.0%
|
|
|
Existing
|
# of customers
|
116.4%
|
102.0%
|
103.8%
|
107.4%
|
117.7%
|
131.7%
|
127.2%
|
125.4%
|
115.9%
|
103.9%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
515
|
516
|
519
|
|
520
|
523
|
528
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
126.0%
|
99.8%
|
107.0%
|
110.7%
|
120.8%
|
138.1%
|
137.1%
|
131.7%
|
120.5%
|
108.5%
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
# of customers
|
124.0%
|
99.2%
|
106.1%
|
109.4%
|
118.0%
|
131.5%
|
131.0%
|
126.6%
|
117.4%
|
107.5%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
245
|
246
|
247
|
|
248
|
251
|
253
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
113.1%
|
109.4%
|
106.0%
|
109.5%
|
123.4%
|
134.3%
|
130.4%
|
129.3%
|
119.0%
|
104.6%
|
|
|
Ramen
|
# of customers
|
111.2%
|
108.1%
|
103.5%
|
107.5%
|
118.8%
|
132.0%
|
125.6%
|
125.4%
|
116.1%
|
102.4%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
158
|
158
|
161
|
|
160
|
160
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
125.2%
|
95.5%
|
95.9%
|
104.7%
|
118.0%
|
143.9%
|
138.5%
|
132.6%
|
117.7%
|
98.8%
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
# of customers
|
119.7%
|
94.7%
|
93.0%
|
101.7%
|
111.4%
|
130.0%
|
127.8%
|
122.5%
|
111.4%
|
98.1%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
25
|
25
|
24
|
|
25
|
25
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
114.3%
|
88.0%
|
100.3%
|
101.5%
|
117.6%
|
138.8%
|
128.7%
|
128.0%
|
114.0%
|
98.6%
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
# of customers
|
113.3%
|
87.8%
|
98.9%
|
100.4%
|
113.5%
|
131.4%
|
121.5%
|
121.8%
|
110.6%
|
99.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
79
|
79
|
79
|
|
79
|
79
|
83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
161.6%
|
111.5%
|
117.0%
|
128.9%
|
144.9%
|
202.8%
|
194.5%
|
177.4%
|
152.0%
|
125.8%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
133.6%
|
102.9%
|
110.3%
|
115.1%
|
120.6%
|
141.2%
|
133.3%
|
131.4%
|
123.2%
|
114.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants)
(July 2021 - December 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
1Q
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
2Q
|
1H
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
101.1%
|
89.9%
|
87.7%
|
92.8%
|
109.3%
|
101.3%
|
122.1%
|
110.9%
|
102.2%
|
|
# of customers
|
105.4%
|
95.1%
|
90.9%
|
97.1%
|
108.2%
|
100.2%
|
118.7%
|
108.9%
|
103.2%
|
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
343
|
346
|
347
|
|
349
|
349
|
352
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
91.7%
|
81.6%
|
80.8%
|
84.6%
|
102.6%
|
95.2%
|
113.9%
|
104.0%
|
94.5%
|
|
|
Existing
|
# of customers
|
94.7%
|
85.5%
|
82.7%
|
87.6%
|
101.2%
|
92.9%
|
109.7%
|
101.3%
|
94.5%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
288
|
292
|
293
|
|
294
|
294
|
298
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
91.5%
|
84.8%
|
90.3%
|
88.6%
|
108.6%
|
97.0%
|
118.7%
|
108.0%
|
98.4%
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
# of customers
|
94.9%
|
91.7%
|
94.8%
|
93.7%
|
110.0%
|
91.1%
|
115.5%
|
105.0%
|
99.5%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
141
|
142
|
142
|
|
143
|
143
|
144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
95.4%
|
82.1%
|
76.3%
|
84.3%
|
96.1%
|
100.0%
|
111.3%
|
102.7%
|
93.3%
|
|
|
Ramen
|
# of customers
|
95.4%
|
81.2%
|
76.0%
|
83.9%
|
94.3%
|
97.8%
|
106.3%
|
99.7%
|
91.5%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
66
|
67
|
67
|
|
67
|
67
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
83.4%
|
78.0%
|
55.8%
|
72.4%
|
82.6%
|
85.4%
|
104.4%
|
90.4%
|
81.6%
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
# of customers
|
89.3%
|
86.9%
|
64.9%
|
80.3%
|
85.3%
|
85.5%
|
99.2%
|
89.8%
|
85.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
|
16
|
16
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
90.7%
|
71.4%
|
65.8%
|
75.6%
|
94.3%
|
85.6%
|
100.4%
|
93.5%
|
85.2%
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
# of customers
|
93.6%
|
78.0%
|
73.2%
|
81.3%
|
97.6%
|
87.4%
|
102.1%
|
95.7%
|
89.1%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
58
|
60
|
61
|
|
61
|
61
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
92.2%
|
83.7%
|
58.1%
|
77.8%
|
105.4%
|
122.4%
|
152.1%
|
127.4%
|
105.4%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
94.0%
|
89.9%
|
84.7%
|
89.7%
|
112.4%
|
120.4%
|
131.9%
|
122.1%
|
106.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
|
7
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(January 2022 - June 2022)
|
|
|
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
3Q
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
4Q
|
2H
|
Full-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
134.6%
|
111.0%
|
115.5%
|
120.3%
|
135.9%
|
155.4%
|
151.0%
|
147.1%
|
132.9%
|
116.2%
|
|
# of customers
|
129.5%
|
113.4%
|
114.7%
|
119.1%
|
131.1%
|
145.1%
|
139.8%
|
138.6%
|
128.4%
|
114.9%
|
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
355
|
357
|
360
|
|
365
|
368
|
372
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
125.0%
|
102.9%
|
108.1%
|
112.0%
|
123.9%
|
141.7%
|
138.0%
|
134.2%
|
122.4%
|
107.1%
|
|
|
Existing
|
# of customers
|
119.4%
|
103.7%
|
106.7%
|
109.9%
|
119.0%
|
133.1%
|
127.9%
|
126.5%
|
117.7%
|
105.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
300
|
301
|
305
|
|
307
|
310
|
316
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
129.9%
|
103.6%
|
109.4%
|
113.9%
|
124.8%
|
141.6%
|
141.4%
|
135.6%
|
123.9%
|
109.9%
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
# of customers
|
126.4%
|
102.2%
|
108.1%
|
111.8%
|
121.9%
|
133.5%
|
133.9%
|
129.6%
|
119.9%
|
108.9%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
145
|
146
|
147
|
|
148
|
151
|
153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
115.2%
|
113.8%
|
112.6%
|
113.9%
|
123.2%
|
135.1%
|
129.2%
|
129.1%
|
121.2%
|
106.3%
|
|
|
Ramen
|
# of customers
|
113.4%
|
111.9%
|
109.2%
|
111.5%
|
118.0%
|
132.7%
|
124.2%
|
124.8%
|
117.9%
|
103.7%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
69
|
69
|
72
|
|
72
|
72
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
127.3%
|
103.8%
|
100.0%
|
109.4%
|
121.7%
|
141.8%
|
136.8%
|
132.9%
|
121.0%
|
98.7%
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
# of customers
|
120.4%
|
101.0%
|
95.9%
|
104.8%
|
114.0%
|
127.2%
|
125.1%
|
121.8%
|
113.2%
|
97.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
|
16
|
16
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
116.8%
|
90.4%
|
101.6%
|
103.6%
|
120.0%
|
141.5%
|
130.2%
|
130.2%
|
116.1%
|
99.2%
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
# of customers
|
115.0%
|
89.6%
|
99.8%
|
101.9%
|
115.4%
|
133.3%
|
122.2%
|
123.3%
|
112.1%
|
99.7%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
63
|
63
|
63
|
|
63
|
63
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
161.6%
|
111.5%
|
117.0%
|
128.9%
|
144.9%
|
202.8%
|
194.5%
|
177.4%
|
152.0%
|
125.8%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
133.6%
|
102.9%
|
110.3%
|
115.1%
|
120.6%
|
141.2%
|
133.3%
|
131.4%
|
123.2%
|
114.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business.
-
Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation for 18 months or more since opening.
-
Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurants from the first month after remodeling.
-
Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure.
-
Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants.
-
The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation.
-
Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020.
-
The following table shows the number of restaurants that have been revised or excluded from the figures for existing restaurants for June 2022.
Number of restaurants: 17
Restaurant name:
Yakiniku King Fujieda Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)
Yakiniku King Kumamoto-Chikami Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)
Yakiniku King Tsukimino Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)
Yakiniku King Ayukawa Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)
Yakiniku King Okyozuka Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)
Yakiniku King Fukushima-Izumi Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)
Yakiniku King Mobara Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)
Yakiniku King Natori Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)
Yakiniku King Yamato-Shimowada Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)
Yakiniku King Yokohama-Konan Restaurant (Due to renovation)
Yakiniku King Kasadera Restaurant (Due to renovation)
Yakiniku King Takenotsuka Restaurant (Due to renovation)
Marugen Ramen Iruma-Inter Restaurant (Due to renovation)
Marugen Ramen Toyokawa Restaurant (Due to renovation in the previous fiscal year)
Marugen Ramen Suzuka Restaurant (Due to renovation)
Marugen Ramen Soka Restaurant (Due to renovation)
Marugen Ramen Tokorozawa-Kitano Restaurant (Due to renovation)
【Reference】
Fiscal year ended June 2021 Monthly YoY Change in Sales and Number of Restaurants
1. Monthly YoY change in sales （Domestic directory managed restaurants + franchise restaurants）
(July 2020 - December 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
1Q
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
2Q
|
1H
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
109.1%
|
97.8%
|
104.4%
|
103.4%
|
117.6%
|
119.7%
|
99.7%
|
111.5%
|
107.4%
|
|
# of customers
|
102.4%
|
93.7%
|
100.1%
|
98.4%
|
111.1%
|
112.9%
|
96.9%
|
106.4%
|
102.3%
|
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
533
|
533
|
539
|
|
541
|
545
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
103.4%
|
91.8%
|
97.4%
|
97.1%
|
109.1%
|
111.6%
|
93.2%
|
103.8%
|
100.5%
|
|
|
Existing
|
# of customers
|
97.7%
|
88.7%
|
93.4%
|
93.0%
|
103.3%
|
106.2%
|
91.4%
|
99.8%
|
96.4%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
456
|
458
|
464
|
|
470
|
474
|
483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
110.3%
|
95.8%
|
100.4%
|
101.7%
|
115.4%
|
120.4%
|
96.9%
|
109.9%
|
105.7%
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
# of customers
|
108.5%
|
93.6%
|
96.0%
|
98.9%
|
112.4%
|
122.5%
|
96.8%
|
109.8%
|
104.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
222
|
223
|
225
|
|
228
|
229
|
231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
94.7%
|
89.9%
|
96.5%
|
93.5%
|
101.9%
|
97.9%
|
92.2%
|
97.1%
|
95.3%
|
|
|
Ramen
|
# of customers
|
91.9%
|
87.4%
|
93.3%
|
90.7%
|
98.6%
|
94.9%
|
89.0%
|
93.9%
|
92.3%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
135
|
137
|
140
|
|
143
|
145
|
149
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
96.3%
|
82.6%
|
93.9%
|
90.5%
|
106.6%
|
111.1%
|
80.8%
|
97.8%
|
94.0%
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
# of customers
|
95.8%
|
83.1%
|
93.6%
|
90.5%
|
106.3%
|
112.8%
|
86.0%
|
100.5%
|
95.3%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
30
|
29
|
29
|
|
28
|
28
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
97.2%
|
85.6%
|
91.6%
|
91.0%
|
102.3%
|
105.0%
|
89.2%
|
97.9%
|
94.6%
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
# of customers
|
91.0%
|
81.6%
|
86.6%
|
86.1%
|
97.4%
|
102.4%
|
87.2%
|
95.0%
|
90.7%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
63
|
63
|
64
|
|
64
|
65
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
70.3%
|
59.1%
|
74.5%
|
67.6%
|
89.7%
|
83.5%
|
61.9%
|
76.4%
|
72.3%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
73.0%
|
64.9%
|
81.9%
|
72.9%
|
90.3%
|
89.9%
|
72.1%
|
83.2%
|
78.3%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(January 2021 - June 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
3Q
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
4Q
|
2H
|
Full-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
83.6%
|
73.6%
|
95.4%
|
84.4%
|
327.3%
|
149.1%
|
83.0%
|
141.7%
|
104.4%
|
106.0%
|
|
# of customers
|
84.1%
|
76.8%
|
96.3%
|
85.8%
|
292.8%
|
144.0%
|
88.1%
|
140.8%
|
105.5%
|
103.8%
|
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
550
|
553
|
559
|
|
562
|
565
|
569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
78.3%
|
69.1%
|
89.0%
|
79.0%
|
300.7%
|
139.0%
|
77.8%
|
132.1%
|
97.4%
|
99.0%
|
|
|
Existing
|
# of customers
|
78.9%
|
72.0%
|
89.1%
|
80.1%
|
266.1%
|
134.2%
|
82.1%
|
130.6%
|
98.2%
|
97.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
478
|
480
|
482
|
|
487
|
492
|
493
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
79.9%
|
66.7%
|
87.2%
|
78.0%
|
318.0%
|
140.8%
|
75.0%
|
131.9%
|
96.3%
|
101.2%
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
# of customers
|
80.9%
|
68.5%
|
87.8%
|
79.1%
|
322.2%
|
141.1%
|
78.2%
|
135.0%
|
97.8%
|
101.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
228
|
230
|
231
|
|
232
|
232
|
235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
83.4%
|
77.4%
|
91.6%
|
84.2%
|
209.9%
|
126.0%
|
83.0%
|
122.3%
|
99.3%
|
97.1%
|
|
|
Ramen
|
# of customers
|
80.0%
|
75.6%
|
88.7%
|
81.4%
|
208.7%
|
123.4%
|
84.1%
|
121.7%
|
97.1%
|
94.5%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
148
|
148
|
149
|
|
151
|
154
|
153
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
69.6%
|
67.1%
|
80.7%
|
72.9%
|
326.8%
|
137.3%
|
74.8%
|
134.6%
|
91.5%
|
92.9%
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
# of customers
|
74.5%
|
71.8%
|
84.0%
|
77.1%
|
336.8%
|
150.5%
|
81.5%
|
145.1%
|
97.5%
|
96.3%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
27
|
27
|
27
|
|
27
|
27
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
71.5%
|
70.2%
|
95.1%
|
78.8%
|
481.0%
|
156.9%
|
81.8%
|
150.6%
|
101.5%
|
97.6%
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
# of customers
|
71.0%
|
70.8%
|
97.2%
|
79.5%
|
487.2%
|
161.7%
|
86.0%
|
156.8%
|
103.6%
|
96.3%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
68
|
68
|
68
|
|
70
|
72
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
45.7%
|
50.9%
|
91.8%
|
60.0%
|
1167.3%
|
176.1%
|
71.7%
|
161.0%
|
85.1%
|
77.3%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
60.2%
|
68.6%
|
102.9%
|
75.6%
|
1456.5%
|
276.6%
|
98.5%
|
220.1%
|
115.0%
|
92.9%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Monthly YoY change in sales (Domestic directly managed restaurants)
(July 2020 - December 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
1Q
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
2Q
|
1H
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
112.2%
|
100.5%
|
106.8%
|
106.0%
|
120.9%
|
125.1%
|
103.0%
|
115.3%
|
110.7%
|
|
# of customers
|
106.5%
|
96.9%
|
102.7%
|
101.7%
|
115.2%
|
119.7%
|
100.5%
|
111.1%
|
106.4%
|
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
310
|
311
|
316
|
|
319
|
322
|
327
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
104.0%
|
92.2%
|
97.3%
|
97.4%
|
109.3%
|
114.0%
|
93.9%
|
104.8%
|
101.1%
|
|
|
Existing
|
# of customers
|
98.3%
|
88.6%
|
92.4%
|
92.8%
|
103.1%
|
109.5%
|
92.3%
|
101.1%
|
96.9%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
256
|
257
|
260
|
|
265
|
269
|
274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
111.5%
|
97.6%
|
101.6%
|
103.1%
|
116.7%
|
123.3%
|
99.2%
|
112.1%
|
107.5%
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
# of customers
|
109.1%
|
94.9%
|
96.1%
|
99.6%
|
112.9%
|
126.2%
|
99.4%
|
112.1%
|
105.7%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
134
|
134
|
135
|
|
136
|
137
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
93.7%
|
88.3%
|
94.5%
|
91.9%
|
99.7%
|
96.7%
|
91.6%
|
95.8%
|
93.9%
|
|
|
Ramen
|
# of customers
|
90.9%
|
85.9%
|
91.3%
|
89.2%
|
96.5%
|
93.3%
|
88.1%
|
92.4%
|
90.8%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
51
|
52
|
53
|
|
56
|
58
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
96.8%
|
85.1%
|
96.3%
|
92.3%
|
108.3%
|
114.6%
|
83.9%
|
100.8%
|
96.5%
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
# of customers
|
96.9%
|
86.2%
|
96.2%
|
92.8%
|
108.4%
|
116.3%
|
90.0%
|
103.9%
|
98.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
96.1%
|
84.9%
|
91.0%
|
90.2%
|
101.2%
|
106.6%
|
89.4%
|
98.1%
|
94.3%
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
# of customers
|
89.4%
|
80.5%
|
85.8%
|
85.0%
|
95.9%
|
104.2%
|
87.3%
|
95.2%
|
90.2%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
|
|
# of restaurants
|
49
|
49
|
50
|
|
50
|
51
|
54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
70.3%
|
59.1%
|
74.5%
|
67.6%
|
89.7%
|
83.5%
|
61.9%
|
76.4%
|
72.3%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
73.0%
|
64.9%
|
81.9%
|
72.9%
|
90.3%
|
89.9%
|
72.1%
|
83.2%
|
78.3%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(January 2021 - June 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
3Q
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
4Q
|
2H
|
Full-year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All restaurants
|
Net sales
|
84.2%
|
73.7%
|
95.0%
|
84.5%
|
643.2%
|
172.6%
|
83.0%
|
161.1%
|
108.8%
|
109.8%
|
|
# of customers
|
85.5%
|
77.2%
|
96.7%
|
86.6%
|
640.5%
|
171.3%
|
90.2%
|
166.8%
|
112.2%
|
109.0%
|
|
（New restaurants
|
|
|
included）
|
# of restaurants
|
327
|
328
|
333
|
|
335
|
337
|
340
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
77.1%
|
68.2%
|
87.3%
|
77.7%
|
600.4%
|
160.4%
|
76.9%
|
149.7%
|
100.1%
|
100.7%
|
|
|
Existing
|
# of customers
|
78.0%
|
71.4%
|
87.7%
|
79.1%
|
589.6%
|
158.3%
|
82.3%
|
153.0%
|
102.6%
|
99.5%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
273
|
272
|
274
|
|
279
|
282
|
284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
80.1%
|
66.8%
|
85.3%
|
77.5%
|
577.0%
|
163.1%
|
74.0%
|
147.3%
|
98.9%
|
103.5%
|
|
|
Yakiniku
|
# of customers
|
81.4%
|
69.4%
|
86.5%
|
79.1%
|
585.0%
|
162.9%
|
78.5%
|
151.7%
|
101.0%
|
103.5%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
137
|
136
|
137
|
|
138
|
137
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
82.2%
|
76.4%
|
87.9%
|
82.2%
|
546.9%
|
148.9%
|
82.9%
|
147.2%
|
105.4%
|
99.1%
|
|
|
Ramen
|
# of customers
|
78.2%
|
74.1%
|
85.0%
|
79.1%
|
538.1%
|
145.8%
|
84.3%
|
146.6%
|
102.7%
|
96.1%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
59
|
59
|
60
|
|
62
|
65
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
73.2%
|
71.1%
|
81.3%
|
75.6%
|
586.3%
|
160.1%
|
75.3%
|
151.4%
|
97.7%
|
97.0%
|
|
|
Okonomiyaki
|
# of customers
|
79.6%
|
77.4%
|
85.3%
|
81.0%
|
604.6%
|
177.9%
|
82.8%
|
165.1%
|
105.3%
|
101.4%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
|
16
|
16
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
71.1%
|
69.1%
|
94.3%
|
78.1%
|
697.3%
|
162.7%
|
81.6%
|
158.2%
|
102.3%
|
97.8%
|
|
|
"Yuzu-An"
|
# of customers
|
70.9%
|
70.0%
|
96.6%
|
79.0%
|
704.4%
|
168.5%
|
86.3%
|
165.9%
|
104.9%
|
96.5%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
54
|
54
|
54
|
|
56
|
57
|
57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
45.7%
|
50.9%
|
91.8%
|
60.0%
|
1167.3%
|
176.1%
|
71.7%
|
161.0%
|
85.1%
|
77.3%
|
|
|
Specialty
|
# of customers
|
60.2%
|
68.6%
|
102.9%
|
75.6%
|
1456.5%
|
276.6%
|
98.5%
|
220.1%
|
115.0%
|
92.9%
|
|
|
restaurants
|
# of restaurants
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
The numbers in this monthly preliminary report show trends in outlet sales and customer traffic relative to the prior year, please note that the data is not representative of the Company's business.
-
Existing restaurants are defined as those in operation for 18 months or more since opening.
-
Restaurants remodeled to different industry formats (e.g., from "Kalvi" to "King") are considered existing restaurants from the first month after remodeling.
-
Closed restaurants (including those remodeling to a different industry) are considered existing restaurants up to one month prior to the month of closure.
-
Net sales and number of customers of restaurants with less business days which had extraordinary holidays for renovation etc., are not included in existing restaurants.
-
The numbers presented are preliminary, and therefore not audited by an audit corporation.
-
Due to the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, all our directly managed stores and some franchise stores were temporarily closed in April and May 2020.