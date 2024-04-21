and parameters of these sales programs vary over time based on our marketing strategy, which considers factors that include, among others, optimizing our production and operating efficiency within warehouse limitations, as well as customer requirements. The use of forward sales programs and the level of customer prepayments may vary from period to period due to changing supply and demand environments, seasonality, and market sentiments.

World prices for the key raw material inputs for concentrated phosphate products, including ammonia, sulfur and phosphate rock, have an effect on industry-wide phosphate prices and production costs. The primary feedstock for producing ammonia is natural gas. The product price for ammonia is generally highly dependent on the supply and demand balance for ammonia. In North America, we purchase approximately one-third of our ammonia from various suppliers in the spot market, with the remaining two-thirds either purchased through a long-term ammonia supply agreement (the "CF Ammonia Supply Agreement") with an affiliate of CF Industries, Inc. ("CF") or produced internally at our Faustina, Louisiana location. The CF Ammonia Supply Agreement provides for U.S. natural gas-based pricing that is intended to lessen pricing volatility. If the price of natural gas rises or the market price for ammonia falls outside of the range anticipated at execution of this agreement, we may not realize a cost benefit from the natural gas-based pricing over the term of the agreement, or the cost of our ammonia under the agreement could be at a competitive disadvantage. During 2023, the contract provided an advantage over pricing in the spot market. At times, we have paid more or less for ammonia under the agreement than in the spot market. On October 14, 2022, we received notice from CF to exercise the bilateral, contractual right to end the ammonia supply agreement in its current form, effective January 1, 2025. In Brazil, we purchase all our ammonia from a single supplier.

Sulfur is a global commodity that is primarily produced as a by-product of oil refining. The market price is based primarily on the supply and demand balance for sulfur. We believe our current and future investments in sulfur transformation and transportation assets will enhance our competitive advantage.

We produce and procure most of our phosphate rock requirements through either wholly or partly owned mines. In addition to producing phosphate rock, Mosaic Fertilizantes purchases phosphate, potash and nitrogen products which are either used to produce blended crop nutrients ("Blends") or for resale.

Our per tonne selling prices for potash are affected by shifts in the product mix, geography and customer mix. Our Potash business is significantly affected by Canadian resource taxes and royalties that we pay to the Province of Saskatchewan in order for us to mine and sell our potash products. In addition, cost of goods sold is affected by a number of factors, including: fluctuations in the Canadian dollar; the level of periodic inflationary pressures on resources in western Canada, where we produce most of our potash; and natural gas costs for operating our potash solution mine at Belle Plaine, Saskatchewan. In the past, we have also incurred operating costs to manage salt saturated brine inflows at our Esterhazy, Saskatchewan K1 and K2 mine shafts, which we closed in June 2021, due to an acceleration of brine inflows. We have now transitioned mining to the K3 mine shaft, which has replaced production from the K1 and K2 shafts.

Our results of operations are also affected by changes in currency exchange rates due to our international footprint. The most significant currency impacts are generally from the Canadian dollar and the Brazilian real.

A discussion of these and other factors that affected our results of operations and financial condition for the periods covered by this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations is set forth in further detail below. This Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations should also be read in conjunction with the narrative description of our business in Item 1, and the risk factors described in Item 1A, of Part I of this Annual Report on Form 10-K("Form 10-K"), and our Consolidated Financial Statements, accompanying notes and other information listed in the accompanying Financial Table of Contents.

This section of this Form 10-K discusses 2023 and 2022 items and year-to-year comparisons between 2023 and 2022. Discussions of 2021 items and year-to-year comparisons between 2022 and 2021 that are not included in this Form 10-K can be found in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Part II, Item 7 of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and are incorporated by reference herein.

Throughout the discussion below, we measure units of production, sales and raw materials in metric tonnes which are the equivalent of 2,205 pounds, unless we specifically state that we mean short or long ton(s), which are the equivalent of 2,000 pounds and 2,240 pounds, respectively. In addition, we measure natural gas, a raw material used in the production of our products, in MM BTU, which stands for one million British Thermal Units ("BTU"). One BTU is equivalent to 1.06 Joules. Management uses the following metrics to monitor segment performance: production volume, sales volume, average finished product selling price and average cost per unit consumed.