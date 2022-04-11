Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Mosaic Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOS   US61945C1036

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/11 04:02:59 pm EDT
73.91 USD   +0.07%
04:41pMOSAIC : Announces Dates For First Quarter 2022 Results And Conference Call
PU
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Mosaic, Kroger, Dollar General, or McKesson?
PR
04/06MOSAIC : 2022 Proxy Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mosaic : Announces Dates For First Quarter 2022 Results And Conference Call

04/11/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mosaic Announces Dates For First Quarter 2022 Results And Conference Call
April 11, 2022
Download PDF Format (opens in new window)

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) plans to release 2022 first quarter earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022, after close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will issue a news wire alert when earnings materials are publicly available on the company's website.

On Tuesday, May 3, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the company will host a conference call to discuss the results and answer questions submitted via email. Phone lines will be opened to allow for additional questions. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting Mosaic's website, and an audio replay of the call will be available on the website for up to one year from the time of the earnings call.

The conference call details are as follows:

Dial-In #: 270.240.0312
Conference ID: 3609948

Replay:
Dial In #: 404.537.3406
Conference ID: 3609948

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Paul Massoud

813-775-4260

paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

Media

Ben Pratt

813-775-4206

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696922/Mosaic-Announces-Dates-For-First-Quarter-2022-Results-And-Conference-Call

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 20:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE MOSAIC COMPANY
04:41pMOSAIC : Announces Dates For First Quarter 2022 Results And Conference Call
PU
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Mosaic, Kroger, Dollar General, or Mc..
PR
04/06MOSAIC : 2022 Proxy Statement
PU
03/29Thinking about trading options or stock in Micron Technology, GameStop, Mosaic, Ulta Be..
PR
03/25S&P 500 Posts 1.8% Weekly Gain, Pushing Index Further Into Black for March; Energy, Mat..
MT
03/22Thinking about trading options or stock in Futu Holdings, JD.Com, NetEase, Apple, or Mo..
PR
03/22Citigroup Adjusts Mosaic's Price Target to $74 From $49, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
03/22Mosaic Reports Higher Potash, Phosphate Sales in January-February Period on Lower Volum..
MT
03/21MOSAIC : Announces January and February 2022 Revenues and Sales Volumes
PU
03/17Morgan Stanley Adjusts Mosaic Company Price Target to $60 From $40, Maintains Equal Wei..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE MOSAIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 19 070 M - -
Net income 2022 3 832 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 657 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,21x
Yield 2022 0,77%
Capitalization 27 203 M 27 203 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 12 525
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Mosaic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 73,86 $
Average target price 63,68 $
Spread / Average Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Calvin O'Rourke Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP-Operations
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
Steven M. Seibert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MOSAIC COMPANY87.99%27 203
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-13.68%27 199
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY4.53%23 455
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.52.88%22 628
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA9.12%14 192
FERTIGLOBE PLC63.35%13 267