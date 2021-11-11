Log in
    MOS   US61945C1036

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
  Report
11/11 04:10:00 pm
36.81 USD   +2.02%
04:37pMosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
PU
09:07aMosaic Funding Helps Homeless Veterans in Charlotte County
AQ
11/10Mosaic Villages Program Launches in Brazil
PU
Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes

11/11/2021 | 04:37pm EST
Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
November 11, 2021
Download PDF Format (opens in new window)

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its October 2021 sales revenue and volumes by business unit.

Phosphates(1)
October 2021 October 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
569 712
Sales revenue in millions
$ 437 $ 294
Potash(1)
October 2021 October 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
665 855
Sales revenue in millions
$ 258 $ 180
Mosaic Fertilizantes(1)
October 2021 October 2020
Sales volumes in thousands of tonnes(2)
842 818
Sales revenue in millions
$ 500 $ 271

(1) The revenue and tonnes presented are sales as recognized in the month and do not reflect current market conditions due to the delays between pricing and revenue recognition.
(2) Tonnes = finished product tonnes

Mosaic reiterates its expectation for fourth quarter Phosphates segment sales volumes to be in the range of 1.8 to 1.9 million tonnes with average realized prices rising $55 to $65 per tonne over prices realized in the third quarter of 2021. In Potash, Mosaic continues to expect fourth quarter sales volumes of 2.0 to 2.1 million tonnes with average realized prices rising $110 to $130 per tonne over prices realized in the third quarter. Beyond the fourth quarter, Mosaic is seeing strong demand for nutrients, having already committed and priced 40 percent of the Phosphates segment's expected sales volumes for the first quarter of 2022.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company Contacts

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors:
Paul Massoud, 813-775-4260
paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about proposed or pending future transactions or strategic plans and other statements about future financial and operating results. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the economic impact and operating impacts of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the potential drop in oil demand/production and its impact on the availability and price of sulfur, political and economic instability and changes in government policies in Brazil and other countries in which we have operations; the predictability and volatility of, and customer expectations about, agriculture, fertilizer, raw material, energy and transportation markets that are subject to competitive and other pressures and economic and credit market conditions; the level of inventories in the distribution channels for crop nutrients; the effect of future product innovations or development of new technologies on demand for our products; changes in foreign currency and exchange rates; international trade risks and other risks associated with Mosaic's international operations and those of joint ventures in which Mosaic participates, including the performance of the Wa'ad Al Shamal Phosphate Company (also known as MWSPC), the timely development and commencement of operations of production facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the future success of current plans for MWSPC and any future changes in those plans; difficulties with realization of the benefits of our long term natural gas based pricing ammonia supply agreement with CF Industries, Inc., including the risk that the cost savings initially anticipated from the agreement may not be fully realized over its term or that the price of natural gas or ammonia during the term are at levels at which the pricing is disadvantageous to Mosaic; customer defaults; the effects of Mosaic's decisions to exit business operations or locations; changes in government policy; changes in environmental and other governmental regulation, including expansion of the types and extent of water resources regulated under federal law, carbon taxes or other greenhouse gas regulation, implementation of numeric water quality standards for the discharge of nutrients into Florida waterways or efforts to reduce the flow of excess nutrients into the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf of Mexico or elsewhere; further developments in judicial or administrative proceedings, or complaints that Mosaic's operations are adversely impacting nearby farms, business operations or properties; difficulties or delays in receiving, increased costs of or challenges to necessary governmental permits or approvals or increased financial assurance requirements; resolution of global tax audit activity; the effectiveness of Mosaic's processes for managing its strategic priorities; adverse weather conditions affecting operations in Central Florida, the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf Coast of the United States, Canada or Brazil, and including potential hurricanes, excess heat, cold, snow, rainfall or drought; actual costs of various items differing from management's current estimates, including, among others, asset retirement, environmental remediation, reclamation or other environmental regulation, Canadian resources taxes and royalties, or the costs of the MWSPC; reduction of Mosaic's available cash and liquidity, and increased leverage, due to its use of cash and/or available debt capacity to fund financial assurance requirements and strategic investments; brine inflows at Mosaic's potash mines; other accidents and disruptions involving Mosaic's operations, including potential mine fires, floods, explosions, seismic events, sinkholes or releases of hazardous or volatile chemicals; and risks associated with cyber security, including reputational loss; as well as other risks and uncertainties reported from time to time in The Mosaic Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672422/Mosaic-Announces-October-2021-Sales-Revenue-and-Volumes

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
