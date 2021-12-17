Log in
    MOS   US61945C1036

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
  Report
Mosaic : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.1125 Per Share

12/17/2021 | 06:39am EST
Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.1125 Per Share
December 17, 2021
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2022.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 11:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 279 M - -
Net income 2021 1 728 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 520 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,95x
Yield 2021 0,79%
Capitalization 13 820 M 13 820 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 12 617
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Mosaic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 36,47 $
Average target price 45,55 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Calvin O'Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
Steven M. Seibert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MOSAIC COMPANY58.50%13 820
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD260.86%27 215
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY114.64%21 948
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.66.13%13 793
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA26.94%12 819
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON104.79%6 057