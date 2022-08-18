Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Mosaic Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOS   US61945C1036

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-17 pm EDT
54.21 USD   -0.33%
06:15aMOSAIC : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 per Share
PU
06:12aMosaic Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.15 per Share; Payable Sept. 15 to Shareholders of Record Sept. 1
MT
08/10Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Price Target for Mosaic Company to $71 From $62, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mosaic : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 per Share

08/18/2022 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 per Share
August 18, 2022
Download PDF Format (opens in new window)

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2022.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends are subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors
Paul Massoud
813-775-4260
paul.massoud@mosaicco.com 		Media
Bill Barksdale
813-775-4208
william.barksdale@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712566/Mosaic-Announces-Quarterly-Dividend-of-015-per-Share

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE MOSAIC COMPANY
06:15aMOSAIC : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 per Share
PU
06:12aMosaic Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.15 per Share; Payable Sept. 15 to Shareholder..
MT
08/10Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Price Target for Mosaic Company to $71 From $62, Maintains Hold..
MT
08/10Barclays Lowers Mosaic Company's Price Target to $52 From $59, Maintains Underweight Ra..
MT
08/03Berenberg Bank Adjusts Mosaic's Price Target to $67 From $63, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
08/03Citigroup Upgrades Mosaic to Buy From Neutral; Price Target is $61
MT
08/02MOSAIC CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF O..
AQ
08/02TRANSCRIPT : The Mosaic Company, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
08/01MOSAIC : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01Mosaic Reports Higher Q2 Results; Gets Board Approval for New $2 Billion Share Buyback ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE MOSAIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 496 M - -
Net income 2022 4 715 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 949 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,25x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 18 717 M 18 717 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 12 525
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Mosaic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 54,21 $
Average target price 66,26 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Calvin O'Rourke Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP-Operations
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
Steven M. Seibert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MOSAIC COMPANY37.97%18 717
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-18.82%23 018
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-6.00%21 048
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.46.37%20 643
FERTIGLOBE PLC62.78%12 950
ACRON48.58%11 161