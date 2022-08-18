Mosaic : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 per Share

August 18, 2022

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2022.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends are subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors

Paul Massoud

813-775-4260

paul.massoud@mosaicco.com Media

Bill Barksdale

813-775-4208

william.barksdale@mosaicco.com

