HOW MOSAIC IS SUPPORTING IMPACTED AREAS

May 23, 2024

Devastating floods have triggered landslides and destroyed bridges in the state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil. More than half a million people have been displaced from their homes and more than 140 are confirmed to have died. Mosaic operations in Rio Grande, Rio Grande do Sul are safely continuing, and all employees are accounted for - however, a crisis team continues to monitor the situation.

The Mosaic Company Foundation and The Mosaic Institute have donated funds to support emergency response and recovery efforts. In addition, psychological and financial support have been made available to the more than 40 employees that have been directly impacted by the floods.

Safety and community involvement are cornerstones to our business and employee culture, it is no surprise that Mosaic employees around the globe are coming together to support our colleagues. Food and clothing donation sites are being made available at our Mosaic sites in Brazil, and employees are generously donating through the Mosaic Employee Giving Program- and to help drive those efforts, The Mosaic Company Foundation and The Mosaic Institute will match all employee donations.

We thank all of our employees for coming to the aid of their colleagues and their neighbors during this critical time.