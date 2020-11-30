Log in
The Mosaic Company

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mosaic : Honoring Veterans Day by Giving Back

11/30/2020 | 05:53pm EST
Supporting our communities remains a top priority at Mosaic. The pandemic has forced us to think differently about how we support our local communities. Virtual volunteering is a great option to give back while practicing social distancing. One program that has continued and thrived during these unprecedented times is Mosaic's partnership with American Corporate Partners(ACP).

This nonprofit organization is dedicated to helping U.S. veterans transition to the private sector through one-on-one mentoring with business leaders. With the help of corporate professionals, ACP's mentoring program gives veterans tools to develop their careers after they leave service.

'Navigating the change from military to civilian life can be difficult, and it is important that we help veterans who have committed so much to our country as they look for and move into new career opportunities,' Sarah Sorenson, Mosaic Senior Corporate Environmental Counsel, explained on why she became a mentor last year. Mentoring a veteran throughout the pandemic, Sarah also says that the process hasn't changed as they use video conferencing to continue their work. 'If you are interested in mentoring, don't let the time commitment dissuade you. ACP encourages you and your protégé to connect on a monthly basis, and ACP staff are available to provide support and career resources.'

Military service is not required, in fact, corporate experience and a desire to help others is all that is needed to be paired with a veteran. Mentors and veterans spend an hour a month together by phone, email or video conference over the course of a year.

Leonard Simmons, Director of Business Analytics-Mosaic, has been a mentor with ACP for the last two years but has taken part in various coaching programs for more than 20 years. 'We can rarely find something as rewarding as sharing our experiences in a meaningful way to ignite relevant conversations that truly benefits someone else while growing a bit yourself,' Leonard says of the rewarding aspects of mentorship, 'I would absolutely suggest participating as a mentor.'

Want to know more? Visit MosaicFloridaPhosphate.comto hear from Gary Doyen, Mosaic EHS Training Specialist, on his transition from military to civilian life, and why it led to volunteering.

Corporations interested in signing up to become a partner can visit https://www.acp-usa.org/ or contact ACP's Ian Weissman at iweissman@acp-usa.org or 212-752-0700.

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:52:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 248 M - -
Net income 2020 -58,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -116x
Yield 2020 0,85%
Capitalization 8 598 M 8 598 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 12 600
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Mosaic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 23,32 $
Last Close Price 22,68 $
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Calvin O'Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
Nancy E. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MOSAIC COMPANY4.81%8 598
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-0.33%10 896
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY4.00%8 932
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-18.79%8 294
COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED55.68%3 281
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON27.35%3 006
