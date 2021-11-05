Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  The Mosaic Company
  News
  Summary
    MOS   US61945C1036

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
  Report
Mosaic Shares Falter After Vale's $1.26 Billion Mosaic Stock Sale

11/05/2021 | 11:33am EDT
By Robb M. Stewart

Mosaic Co.'s shares were under pressure Friday after iron ore producer Vale moved to raise about $1.26 billion by exiting its stake in the phosphate and potash company and Mosaic agreed to buy some of the stock being offloaded.

In morning trading, Mosaic was trading 4.4% lower at $37.10, narrowing the gain since the end of last year to 61%.

Mosaic said the Brazilian company priced an offering of about 34.2 million Mosaic shares, its entire stake. The offering is set to close Thursday.

The company said it agreed to repurchase just over 8.5 million of its own shares from Morgan Stanley at a price per share equal to what the offering underwriter will buy the shares from Vale.

Vale picked up the shares of Mosaic as part of the sale to the company in 2018 of its fertilizer business.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-21 1133ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
THE MOSAIC COMPANY -4.29% 37.135 Delayed Quote.68.62%
VALE S.A. -1.14% 66.07 End-of-day quote.-24.45%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 295 M - -
Net income 2021 1 728 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,51x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 14 703 M 14 703 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 12 617
Free-Float 87,7%
Chart THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Mosaic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 38,80 $
Average target price 44,60 $
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Calvin O'Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
Steven M. Seibert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MOSAIC COMPANY68.62%14 703
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD203.17%23 608
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY107.20%21 194
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA29.13%13 674
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.51.12%12 519
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ACRON56.94%4 852