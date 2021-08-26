Mosaic : Supports National Sports, Local Impacts

TACKLING HUNGER IN THE REGION

The Mosaic Company and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced partnership to tackle hunger in Tampa Bay by opening five food pantries in the region over the next five years.

The current Super Bowl Champions and Mosaic represent two local leaders with a shared commitment to support our communities. The new partnership is inspired by our mission and passion to address food insecurity, and the Buccaneers extensive community platform to drive social change and empower youth. Together, we seek to enrich the lives of families in our region through the Tackles for Hunger fueled by Mosaic program.

The Bucs and Mosaic will partner with Feeding Tampa Bay, part of the Feeding America network, to build and manage the pantries. As part of the agreement, both the Bucs and Mosaic will be donating $10 each, per tackle during the Bucs 2021 regular season to Feeding Tampa Bay for ongoing support of the pantries.

This commitment is the next step in our long-term partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay. Since 2010, Mosaic has donated over $800,000 toward hunger relief in Tampa Bay through the partnership, including weekend backpacks for children, mobile food pantry expansion, warehouse improvements, purchasing much needed equipment including vehicles, among other capital expenses. Across the globe in 2020, Mosaic, The Mosaic Company Foundation, and The Mosaic Institute in Brazil donated more than $14 million toward community investments, including nearly $2 million in pandemic aid with most of the aid supporting food programs around the world.

The first pantry, which is slated to open in October, will be located at Broward Elementary School in Seminole Heights. The pantry will serve the approximately 300 families in the area, helping children and their families have access to a variety of foods, including perishable and non-perishable options. One in four children in Tampa Bay are food insecure - a number that is even higher in certain areas throughout the region.

In addition to the community partnership, Mosaic employees are able to help support the program through volunteerism or financial contributions as part of the Mosaic Employee Giving Program. Launched in February 2021, The Mosaic Employee Giving Program supports employee's community efforts with matching grants. To date, Mosaic employees have donated more than 1,400 hours of their time and more than $55,000 toward organizations that mean the most to them.