  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Mosaic Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOS   US61945C1036

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/26 03:56:00 pm
31.815 USD   -1.62%
03:11pMOSAIC : Supports National Sports, Local Impacts
PU
08/24THE MOSAIC COMPANY : The underlying trend is to the upside
08/23MOSAIC : Amended And Restated Credit Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
Mosaic : Supports National Sports, Local Impacts

08/26/2021 | 03:11pm EDT
Mosaic is Teaming Up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TACKLING HUNGER IN THE REGION
August 11, 2021

The Mosaic Company and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced partnership to tackle hunger in Tampa Bay by opening five food pantries in the region over the next five years.

The current Super Bowl Champions and Mosaic represent two local leaders with a shared commitment to support our communities. The new partnership is inspired by our mission and passion to address food insecurity, and the Buccaneers extensive community platform to drive social change and empower youth. Together, we seek to enrich the lives of families in our region through the Tackles for Hunger fueled by Mosaic program.

The Bucs and Mosaic will partner with Feeding Tampa Bay, part of the Feeding America network, to build and manage the pantries. As part of the agreement, both the Bucs and Mosaic will be donating $10 each, per tackle during the Bucs 2021 regular season to Feeding Tampa Bay for ongoing support of the pantries.

This commitment is the next step in our long-term partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay. Since 2010, Mosaic has donated over $800,000 toward hunger relief in Tampa Bay through the partnership, including weekend backpacks for children, mobile food pantry expansion, warehouse improvements, purchasing much needed equipment including vehicles, among other capital expenses. Across the globe in 2020, Mosaic, The Mosaic Company Foundation, and The Mosaic Institute in Brazil donated more than $14 million toward community investments, including nearly $2 million in pandemic aid with most of the aid supporting food programs around the world.

The first pantry, which is slated to open in October, will be located at Broward Elementary School in Seminole Heights. The pantry will serve the approximately 300 families in the area, helping children and their families have access to a variety of foods, including perishable and non-perishable options. One in four children in Tampa Bay are food insecure - a number that is even higher in certain areas throughout the region.

In addition to the community partnership, Mosaic employees are able to help support the program through volunteerism or financial contributions as part of the Mosaic Employee Giving Program. Launched in February 2021, The Mosaic Employee Giving Program supports employee's community efforts with matching grants. To date, Mosaic employees have donated more than 1,400 hours of their time and more than $55,000 toward organizations that mean the most to them.

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 19:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 250 M - -
Net income 2021 1 708 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,44x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 12 286 M 12 286 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 12 617
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Mosaic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 32,34 $
Average target price 40,14 $
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Calvin O'Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
Steven M. Seibert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE MOSAIC COMPANY40.55%12 286
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD372.17%35 022
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY50.87%15 435
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA27.58%13 094
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.17.98%9 823
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.55.95%5 861