Mosaic : 2020 Annual Meeting

05/24/2021 | 09:43am EDT
The Mosaic Company's 2020 Annual Meeting
HIGHLIGHTS TRANSFORMATIONAL BENEFITS
May 24, 2021

The Mosaic Company's 2020 Annual Meeting was held on May 20, 2021. Shareholders ratified all 12 Board of Directors seeking reelection: Cheryl Beebe, Oscar P. Bernardes, Timothy S. Gitzel, Denise C. Johnson, Emery N. Koenig, James ('Joc') C. O'Rourke, David T. Seaton, Steven M. Seibert, Luciani Siani Pires, Gretchen H. Watkins, Kelvin R. Westbrook, and Chairman Gregory L. Ebel. Nancy E. Cooper did not stand for re-election and this position was not filled.

In addition, shareholders ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as Mosaic's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2021, and approved the advisory resolution on named executive officer compensation.

Joc O'Rourke, Mosaic President and CEO, provided highlights of the company's 2020 performance, which included the significant impact of transformational initiatives and improving markets in the second half of the year. In total, Mosaic delivered over $300 million in transformational benefits and generated adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion, up 11% from 2019. Additional details are available in the 2020 Annual Report and in the 2020 CEO Letter to Shareholders.

Looking ahead, Mosaic remains focused on its strategic priorities and driving long-term shareholder value. You can learn about our ongoing efforts at Mosaicco.com and in recent news, including updates on Mosaic's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Performance Targets, NextGEN technology innovations in our North America Business, and new soil health partnerships.

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 13:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
