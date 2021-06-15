|
Mosaic : 2020 Sustainability Disclosure and GRI
2020
Sustainability
Disclosure
& GRI Index
General Standard Disclosures
|
GENERAL
|
|
EXTERNAL
|
|
STANDARD TITLE DISCLOSURE
|
PAGE (OR LINK)
|
ASSURANCE
|
DISCLOSURE
|
|
|
|
|
GRI 101:
|
|
|
|
FOUNDATION 2016
|
|
|
Organizational Profile
GRI 102:
General Disclosures 2016
|
102-1
|
The Mosaic Company
|
-
|
Name of the organization
|
|
|
|
|
102-2
|
PDF pg. 15
|
-
|
Primary brands, products, and services
|
|
|
|
|
102-3
|
Tampa, Florida
|
-
|
Location of the organization's headquarters
|
|
|
|
|
102-4
|
2020 10-K pg. F-45 and
|
-
|
Number of countries where the organization operates, and
|
|
PDF pg. 16
|
|
names of countries where either the organization has significant
|
|
|
|
operations or that are specifically relevant to the sustainability
|
|
|
|
topics covered in the report
|
|
|
|
|
102-5
|
2020 10-Kpg. 1
|
-
|
Nature of ownership and legal form
|
|
|
|
|
102-6
|
2020 10-K pgs. 1-2,F-89
|
-
|
Markets served
|
|
|
|
|
102-7
|
2020 10-K pgs. 25, F-4,
|
-
|
Scale of the organization
|
|
F-9 - F-14
|
|
|
|
For a list of our locations (70
|
|
|
|
as of the date of this report),
|
|
|
|
please see our website.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-8
|
PDF pg. 16
|
-
|
Number of employees
|
|
|
|
|
102-9
|
2020 10-K pgs. 22-24,
|
-
|
Description of the organization's supply chain
|
|
Mine-to-Market Value
|
|
|
|
and PDF pg. 17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-10
|
PDF pg. 18
|
-
|
Significant changes during the reporting period regarding the
|
|
|
|
organization's size, structure, ownership, or its supply chain
|
|
|
|
|
102-11
|
Mosaic addresses the
|
-
|
How the precautionary approach or principle is addressed by the
|
|
precautionary principle
|
|
organization
|
|
through the organization's
|
|
|
|
management of risk. Please
|
|
|
|
see our Proxy Statement,
|
|
|
|
pg. 20 for more information.
|
|
|
|
In 2013, Mosaic submitted
|
|
|
|
our first United Nations
|
|
|
|
Global Compact (UNGC)
|
|
|
|
Communication on
|
|
|
|
Progress, affirming our
|
|
|
|
commitment to operate
|
|
|
|
according to the UNGC's 10
|
|
|
|
universal principles, including
|
|
|
|
Principle Seven, which
|
|
|
|
states, "Businesses should
|
|
|
|
support a precautionary
|
|
|
|
approach to environmental
|
|
|
|
challenges."
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-12
|
PDF pg. 19
|
-
|
Externally developed economic, environmental and social
|
|
|
|
charters, principles, or other initiatives to which the organization
|
|
|
|
subscribes or which it endorses
|
|
|
|
|
102-13
|
PDF pgs. 19-20
|
-
|
Memberships of associations (such as industry associations) and
|
|
|
|
national or international advocacy organizations
|
|
|
|
2 2020 MOSAIC SUSTAINABILITY DISCLOSURE
General Standard Disclosures (continued)
|
|
GENERAL
|
|
EXTERNAL
|
|
STANDARD TITLE
|
DISCLOSURE
|
PAGE (OR LINK)
|
ASSURANCE
|
DISCLOSURE
|
Strategy
|
|
|
|
|
GRI 102:
|
|
CEO Message
|
-
|
CEO Message
|
102-14
|
General
|
|
|
|
|
102-15
|
Factors affecting our market,
|
-
|
Key impacts, risks, and opportunities
|
Disclosures
|
2016
|
|
including impacts and risks,
|
|
|
|
|
are summarized within
|
|
|
|
|
Mosaic's 2020 10-K,
|
|
|
|
|
pgs. 30-43.
|
|
|
|
|
Key opportunities are
|
|
|
|
|
discussed in our 2020 CDP
|
|
|
|
|
Climate Change Response,
|
|
|
|
|
pg. 15, and 2020 10-K.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ethics and Integrity
|
|
|
|
GRI 102:
|
|
PDF pg. 21
|
-
|
Organization's values, principles, standards and norms of
|
102-16
|
General
|
|
|
|
behavior such as codes of conduct and codes of ethics
|
Disclosures
|
|
|
|
|
102-17
|
PDF pg. 21
|
-
|
Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
Governance
|
|
|
|
|
GRI 102:
|
|
Proxy Statement, pg. 20
|
-
|
Governance structure of the organization
|
102-18
|
General
|
|
|
|
|
102-20
|
Environmental, Health,
|
|
Whether the organization has an executive-level position with
|
Disclosures
|
|
2016
|
|
Safety and Sustainable
|
|
responsibility for economic, environmental and social topics,
|
|
|
Development Committee
|
|
and whether post holder report directly to the highest
|
|
|
Charter, pg. 2 and
|
|
governance body
|
|
|
PDF pg. 22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-21
|
Communications with the
|
-
|
Process for consultation between stakeholders and the
|
|
|
Board of Directors Policy
|
|
Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-22
|
Proxy Statement,
|
-
|
Composition of Board of Directors and its committees
|
|
|
pgs. 21-24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-23
|
Gregory L. Ebel is the chair of
|
|
Chair of highest governance body
|
|
|
our Board of Directors. He is
|
|
|
|
|
an independent director and
|
|
|
|
|
not an executive officer of the
|
|
|
|
|
company. This information is
|
|
|
|
|
accurate as of December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2020.
|
|
|
|
|
Proxy Statement, pg. 13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-24
|
Proxy Statement, pg. 17
|
-
|
Nomination and selection processes for the Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
and its committees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-25
|
Proxy Statement, pg. 26
|
-
|
Processes for the Board of Directors to avoid conflicts of interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-28
|
Proxy Statement, pg. 25
|
-
|
Processes for evaluating the Board's performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-29
|
Proxy Statement, pg. 20
|
-
|
The Board's role in identification and management of impacts,
|
|
|
|
|
risks and opportunities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-31
|
2020 CDP Climate Change
|
-
|
Frequency of the Board's review of economic, environmental
|
|
|
Response
|
|
and social impacts, risks, and opportunities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-33
|
Communications with the
|
-
|
Process for communicating critical concerns to the
|
|
|
Board of Directors Policy
|
|
Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-35
|
Proxy Statement, pg. 27-28
|
-
|
Compensation policies for the Board and
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Leadership Team
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-37
|
Communications with the
|
-
|
Process for considering stakeholder views on
|
|
|
Board of Directors Policy
|
|
compensation policies
|
|
|
|
|
3 2020 MOSAIC SUSTAINABILITY DISCLOSURE
General Standard Disclosures (continued)
|
|
GENERAL
|
|
EXTERNAL
|
|
SASB
|
STANDARD TITLE
|
DISCLOSURE
|
PAGE (OR LINK)
|
ASSURANCE
|
DISCLOSURE
|
DISCLOSURE
|
Stakeholder Engagement
|
|
|
|
GRI 102:
|
|
PDF pg. 23
|
-
|
List of stakeholder groups engaged by the
|
|
102-40
|
|
General
|
|
|
|
organization
|
|
Disclosures
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-41
|
PDF pg. 24
|
-
|
Percentage of total employees covered by
|
EM-MM-310a.1
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
collective bargaining agreements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-42
|
PDF pg. 23
|
-
|
Basis for identification and selection of
|
|
|
|
|
|
stakeholders with whom to engage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-43
|
PDF pg. 23
|
-
|
Organization's approach to stakeholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
engagement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-44
|
PDF pg. 23
|
-
|
Key topics and concerns that have been raised
|
|
|
|
|
|
through stakeholder engagement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Practice
|
|
|
|
|
GRI 102:
|
|
2020 10-Kand
|
-
|
Entities included in the organization's consolidated
|
|
102-45
|
|
General
|
|
PDF pg. 27
|
|
financial statements or equivalent documents
|
|
Disclosures
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-46
|
PDF pg. 24
|
-
|
The process for defining the report content and
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Aspect Boundaries
|
|
|
102-47
|
PDF pg. 24
|
-
|
Material Aspects identified in the process for
|
|
|
|
|
|
defining report content
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-48
|
PDF pg. 27
|
-
|
Restatements of information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-49
|
PDF pg. 27
|
-
|
Significant changes from previous reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
periods in the Scope and Aspect Boundaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-50
|
January 1, 2020-
|
-
|
Reporting period
|
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-51
|
June 2020
|
-
|
Date of most recent previous report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-52
|
Annual
|
-
|
Reporting cycle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-53
|
Benjamin Pratt, Senior Vice
|
-
|
Contact point for questions regarding the report or
|
|
|
|
President, Corporate Public
|
|
its contents
|
|
|
|
Affairs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-54
|
This report has been
|
-
|
Claims of reporting in accordance with the GRI
|
|
|
|
prepared in accordance
|
|
standards
|
|
|
|
with the GRI Standards:
|
|
|
|
|
|
core option.
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDF pg. 27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
102-56
|
External assurance, where
|
-
|
External assurance policy
|
|
|
|
available, is noted in this
|
|
|
|
|
|
Content Index.
|
|
|
|
|
|
PDF pg. 27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Material Topic Reporting
|
|
|
|
|
GRI 103:
|
|
PDF pgs. 24-26
|
-
|
Explanation of material topic and its boundary
|
|
103-1
|
|
Management
|
|
The remainder of
|
|
|
|
Approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
management approach (MA)
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
for each material topic is
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
included within the respective
|
|
|
|
|
|
topic section.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4 2020 MOSAIC SUSTAINABILITY DISCLOSURE
General Standard Disclosures (continued)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNGC COP
|
|
|
MA AND
|
PAGE
|
|
EXTERNAL
|
|
OR FAB
|
SASB
|
STANDARD TITLE
|
INDICATORS
|
(OR LINK)
|
OMISSIONS
|
ASSURANCE
|
DESCRIPTION
|
PRINCIPLE
|
DISCLOSURE
|
Category: Economic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MATERIAL TOPIC: ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRI 103:
|
PDF pgs.
|
|
-
|
Explanation of material topic and its
|
|
|
Management
|
|
24-26
|
|
|
boundary
|
|
|
Approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103-2
|
PDF pg. 28
|
|
-
|
Management approach and its
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components
|
|
|
|
103-3
|
PDF pg. 28
|
|
-
|
Evaluation of management approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRI 201:
|
201-1
|
PDF pgs.
|
|
-
|
Direct economic value generated and
|
|
|
Economic
|
|
29-30
|
|
|
distributed
|
|
|
Performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201-2
|
PDF pg. 31
|
|
-
|
Financial implications and other risks and
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
opportunities for the organization's activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
due to climate change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201-3
|
2020 10-K
|
|
-
|
Coverage of the organization's defined
|
|
|
|
|
pg. F-74 and
|
|
|
benefit plan obligations
|
|
|
|
|
PDF pgs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
201-4
|
PDF pg. 32
|
|
-
|
Financial assistance received from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
government
|
|
|
MATERIAL TOPIC: MARKET PRESENCE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRI 103:
|
PDF pgs.
|
|
-
|
Explanation of material topic and its
|
|
|
Management
|
|
24-26
|
|
|
boundary
|
|
|
Approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103-2
|
PDF pg. 33
|
|
-
|
Management approach and its
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103-3
|
PDF pg. 33
|
|
-
|
Evaluation of management approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRI 202:
|
202-1
|
PDF pg. 34
|
|
-
|
Ratios of standard entry level wage by
|
|
|
Market
|
|
|
|
|
gender compared to local minimum wage
|
|
|
Presence
|
|
|
|
|
at significant locations of operation
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202-2
|
PDF pg. 34
|
|
-
|
Proportion of senior management hired
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
from the local community at significant
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
locations of operation
|
|
|
MATERIAL TOPIC: INDIRECT ECONOMIC IMPACTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRI 103:
|
PDF pgs.
|
|
-
|
Explanation of material topic and its
|
|
|
Management
|
|
24-26
|
|
|
boundary
|
|
|
Approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103-2
|
PDF pg. 33
|
|
-
|
Management approach and its
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103-3
|
PDF pg. 33
|
|
-
|
Evaluation of management approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRI 203:
|
203-1
|
PDF pgs.
|
|
-
|
Development and impact of infrastructure
|
|
|
Indirect
|
|
35-36
|
|
|
investments and services supported
|
|
|
Economic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
203-2
|
PDF pgs.
|
|
-
|
Significant indirect economic impacts,
|
|
|
Impacts 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
37-38
|
|
|
including the extent of impacts
|
|
|
MATERIAL TOPIC: PROCUREMENT PRACTICES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRI 103:
|
PDF pgs.
|
|
-
|
Explanation of material topic and its
|
|
|
Management
|
|
24-26
|
|
|
boundary
|
|
|
Approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
103-2
|
PDF pg. 33
|
|
-
|
Management approach and its
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
components
|
|
|
|
103-3
|
PDF pg. 33
|
|
-
|
Evaluation of management approach
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRI 204:
|
204-1
|
PDF pgs.
|
|
-
|
Proportion of spending on local suppliers at
|
|
|
Procurement
|
|
38-39
|
|
|
significant locations of operation
|
|
|
Practices
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 2020 MOSAIC SUSTAINABILITY DISCLOSURE
Disclaimer
The Mosaic Company published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 21:43:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about THE MOSAIC COMPANY
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
11 037 M
-
-
|Net income 2021
|
1 117 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2021
|
3 667 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2021
|11,2x
|Yield 2021
|0,75%
|
|Capitalization
|
12 556 M
12 556 M
-
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,47x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,48x
|Nbr of Employees
|12 617
|Free-Float
|87,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends THE MOSAIC COMPANY
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|22
|Average target price
|
39,05 $
|Last Close Price
|
33,13 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
41,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
17,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-6,43%