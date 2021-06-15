Log in
    MOS   US61945C1036

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
  Report
Mosaic : 2020 Sustainability Disclosure and GRI

06/15/2021
2020

Sustainability

Disclosure

& GRI Index

GRI Content Index 2020

General Standard Disclosures

GENERAL

EXTERNAL

STANDARD TITLE DISCLOSURE

PAGE (OR LINK)

ASSURANCE

DISCLOSURE

GRI 101:

FOUNDATION 2016

Organizational Profile

GRI 102:

General Disclosures 2016

102-1

The Mosaic Company

-

Name of the organization

102-2

PDF pg. 15

-

Primary brands, products, and services

102-3

Tampa, Florida

-

Location of the organization's headquarters

102-4

2020 10-K pg. F-45 and

-

Number of countries where the organization operates, and

PDF pg. 16

names of countries where either the organization has significant

operations or that are specifically relevant to the sustainability

topics covered in the report

102-5

2020 10-Kpg. 1

-

Nature of ownership and legal form

102-6

2020 10-K pgs. 1-2,F-89

-

Markets served

102-7

2020 10-K pgs. 25, F-4,

-

Scale of the organization

F-9 - F-14

For a list of our locations (70

as of the date of this report),

please see our website.

102-8

PDF pg. 16

-

Number of employees

102-9

2020 10-K pgs. 22-24,

-

Description of the organization's supply chain

Mine-to-Market Value

and PDF pg. 17

102-10

PDF pg. 18

-

Significant changes during the reporting period regarding the

organization's size, structure, ownership, or its supply chain

102-11

Mosaic addresses the

-

How the precautionary approach or principle is addressed by the

precautionary principle

organization

through the organization's

management of risk. Please

see our Proxy Statement,

pg. 20 for more information.

In 2013, Mosaic submitted

our first United Nations

Global Compact (UNGC)

Communication on

Progress, affirming our

commitment to operate

according to the UNGC's 10

universal principles, including

Principle Seven, which

states, "Businesses should

support a precautionary

approach to environmental

challenges."

102-12

PDF pg. 19

-

Externally developed economic, environmental and social

charters, principles, or other initiatives to which the organization

subscribes or which it endorses

102-13

PDF pgs. 19-20

-

Memberships of associations (such as industry associations) and

national or international advocacy organizations

2 2020 MOSAIC SUSTAINABILITY DISCLOSURE

General Standard Disclosures (continued)

GENERAL

EXTERNAL

STANDARD TITLE

DISCLOSURE

PAGE (OR LINK)

ASSURANCE

DISCLOSURE

Strategy

GRI 102:

CEO Message

-

CEO Message

102-14

General

102-15

Factors affecting our market,

-

Key impacts, risks, and opportunities

Disclosures

2016

including impacts and risks,

are summarized within

Mosaic's 2020 10-K,

pgs. 30-43.

Key opportunities are

discussed in our 2020 CDP

Climate Change Response,

pg. 15, and 2020 10-K.

Ethics and Integrity

GRI 102:

PDF pg. 21

-

Organization's values, principles, standards and norms of

102-16

General

behavior such as codes of conduct and codes of ethics

Disclosures

102-17

PDF pg. 21

-

Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics

2016

Governance

GRI 102:

Proxy Statement, pg. 20

-

Governance structure of the organization

102-18

General

102-20

Environmental, Health,

Whether the organization has an executive-level position with

Disclosures

2016

Safety and Sustainable

responsibility for economic, environmental and social topics,

Development Committee

and whether post holder report directly to the highest

Charter, pg. 2 and

governance body

PDF pg. 22

102-21

Communications with the

-

Process for consultation between stakeholders and the

Board of Directors Policy

Board of Directors

102-22

Proxy Statement,

-

Composition of Board of Directors and its committees

pgs. 21-24

102-23

Gregory L. Ebel is the chair of

Chair of highest governance body

our Board of Directors. He is

an independent director and

not an executive officer of the

company. This information is

accurate as of December 31,

2020.

Proxy Statement, pg. 13

102-24

Proxy Statement, pg. 17

-

Nomination and selection processes for the Board of Directors

and its committees

102-25

Proxy Statement, pg. 26

-

Processes for the Board of Directors to avoid conflicts of interest

102-28

Proxy Statement, pg. 25

-

Processes for evaluating the Board's performance

102-29

Proxy Statement, pg. 20

-

The Board's role in identification and management of impacts,

risks and opportunities

102-31

2020 CDP Climate Change

-

Frequency of the Board's review of economic, environmental

Response

and social impacts, risks, and opportunities

102-33

Communications with the

-

Process for communicating critical concerns to the

Board of Directors Policy

Board of Directors

102-35

Proxy Statement, pg. 27-28

-

Compensation policies for the Board and

Senior Leadership Team

102-37

Communications with the

-

Process for considering stakeholder views on

Board of Directors Policy

compensation policies

3 2020 MOSAIC SUSTAINABILITY DISCLOSURE

General Standard Disclosures (continued)

GENERAL

EXTERNAL

SASB

STANDARD TITLE

DISCLOSURE

PAGE (OR LINK)

ASSURANCE

DISCLOSURE

DISCLOSURE

Stakeholder Engagement

GRI 102:

PDF pg. 23

-

List of stakeholder groups engaged by the

102-40

General

organization

Disclosures

102-41

PDF pg. 24

-

Percentage of total employees covered by

EM-MM-310a.1

2016

collective bargaining agreements

102-42

PDF pg. 23

-

Basis for identification and selection of

stakeholders with whom to engage

102-43

PDF pg. 23

-

Organization's approach to stakeholder

engagement

102-44

PDF pg. 23

-

Key topics and concerns that have been raised

through stakeholder engagement

Reporting Practice

GRI 102:

2020 10-Kand

-

Entities included in the organization's consolidated

102-45

General

PDF pg. 27

financial statements or equivalent documents

Disclosures

102-46

PDF pg. 24

-

The process for defining the report content and

2016

the Aspect Boundaries

102-47

PDF pg. 24

-

Material Aspects identified in the process for

defining report content

102-48

PDF pg. 27

-

Restatements of information

102-49

PDF pg. 27

-

Significant changes from previous reporting

periods in the Scope and Aspect Boundaries

102-50

January 1, 2020-

-

Reporting period

December 31, 2020

102-51

June 2020

-

Date of most recent previous report

102-52

Annual

-

Reporting cycle

102-53

Benjamin Pratt, Senior Vice

-

Contact point for questions regarding the report or

President, Corporate Public

its contents

Affairs

102-54

This report has been

-

Claims of reporting in accordance with the GRI

prepared in accordance

standards

with the GRI Standards:

core option.

PDF pg. 27

102-56

External assurance, where

-

External assurance policy

available, is noted in this

Content Index.

PDF pg. 27

Material Topic Reporting

GRI 103:

PDF pgs. 24-26

-

Explanation of material topic and its boundary

103-1

Management

The remainder of

Approach

management approach (MA)

2016

for each material topic is

included within the respective

topic section.

4 2020 MOSAIC SUSTAINABILITY DISCLOSURE

General Standard Disclosures (continued)

UNGC COP

MA AND

PAGE

EXTERNAL

OR FAB

SASB

STANDARD TITLE

INDICATORS

(OR LINK)

OMISSIONS

ASSURANCE

DESCRIPTION

PRINCIPLE

DISCLOSURE

Category: Economic

MATERIAL TOPIC: ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE

103-1

GRI 103:

PDF pgs.

-

Explanation of material topic and its

Management

24-26

boundary

Approach

103-2

PDF pg. 28

-

Management approach and its

2016

components

103-3

PDF pg. 28

-

Evaluation of management approach

GRI 201:

201-1

PDF pgs.

-

Direct economic value generated and

Economic

29-30

distributed

Performance

201-2

PDF pg. 31

-

Financial implications and other risks and

2016

opportunities for the organization's activities

due to climate change

201-3

2020 10-K

-

Coverage of the organization's defined

pg. F-74 and

benefit plan obligations

PDF pgs.

31-32

201-4

PDF pg. 32

-

Financial assistance received from

government

MATERIAL TOPIC: MARKET PRESENCE

103-1

GRI 103:

PDF pgs.

-

Explanation of material topic and its

Management

24-26

boundary

Approach

103-2

PDF pg. 33

-

Management approach and its

2016

components

103-3

PDF pg. 33

-

Evaluation of management approach

GRI 202:

202-1

PDF pg. 34

-

Ratios of standard entry level wage by

Market

gender compared to local minimum wage

Presence

at significant locations of operation

2016

202-2

PDF pg. 34

-

Proportion of senior management hired

from the local community at significant

locations of operation

MATERIAL TOPIC: INDIRECT ECONOMIC IMPACTS

103-1

GRI 103:

PDF pgs.

-

Explanation of material topic and its

Management

24-26

boundary

Approach

103-2

PDF pg. 33

-

Management approach and its

2016

components

103-3

PDF pg. 33

-

Evaluation of management approach

GRI 203:

203-1

PDF pgs.

-

Development and impact of infrastructure

Indirect

35-36

investments and services supported

Economic

203-2

PDF pgs.

-

Significant indirect economic impacts,

Impacts 2016

37-38

including the extent of impacts

MATERIAL TOPIC: PROCUREMENT PRACTICES

103-1

GRI 103:

PDF pgs.

-

Explanation of material topic and its

Management

24-26

boundary

Approach

103-2

PDF pg. 33

-

Management approach and its

2016

components

103-3

PDF pg. 33

-

Evaluation of management approach

GRI 204:

204-1

PDF pgs.

-

Proportion of spending on local suppliers at

Procurement

38-39

significant locations of operation

Practices

2016

5 2020 MOSAIC SUSTAINABILITY DISCLOSURE

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
