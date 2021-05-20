Log in
Mosaic : Experts Present Best Practices

05/20/2021 | 04:59pm EDT
Mosaic Experts Present Best Practices

VIRTUAL CONFERENCE PROMOTES WATER STEWARDSHIP
May 20, 2021

At Mosaic, we believe it is our responsibility to Act Responsibility in all that we do. From mine to market, we are working to minimize our impacts and maximize the value we deliver to diverse stakeholders around the globe. While there is no denying that mining and fertilizer manufacturing are intensive endeavors; resource extraction, consumption of materials, generation of emissions in operations, and water use are all activities that are necessary to fulfilling our mission to help the world grow the food it needs.

We employ thousands of hard-working, talented, and responsible people ensuring Mosaic's values are upheld. Experts in their fields, we encourage our team members to share best practices across industries. Most recently, Jessica Theriault- Director of Regulatory Affairs and Natali Archibee - Corporate Sustainability Manager presented at the Water Stewardship in Mining 2021, a virtual conference intended to unite mining companies, government regulators, and NGOs to help build sustainable paths toward water stewardship across the industry.

Jessica and Natali's presentation included best practices in reporting, transparency and decision-making. Mosaic continues to be a leader in this space, as reinforced by our recognition by Barron's as its first agricultural business on the '100 most sustainable companies in 2021.' This presentation allowed Mosaic to showcase our sustainability journey, highlight our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Performance Targets, and share how we continue to prioritize using water wisely throughout the business. Announced in 2020 as part of our strategic priority to act responsibly, we set 13 bold ESG Performance Targets including reducing our freshwater usage by 20% per product ton by 2025. Mosaic has also prioritized two of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focused on water - Goal 6: Clean Water And Sanitation and Goal 14: Life Below Water.

Alongside The Mosaic Company, in attendance were representatives from United Nations - Principles for Sustainable Investing (UNPRI), World Wildlife Fund (WWF), University of British Columbia, Newmont Mining, BHP, Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), CDP, among others.

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 20:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
