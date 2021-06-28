Mosaic : Fertilizantes Initiatives Aimed at Preservation and Conservation

RECIPIENTS OF THE 3RD ANNUAL WATER BIDDING PROGRAM ANNOUNCED

June 28, 2021

In 2019, Mosaic Fertilizantes, our business operations in South America, became signatories of the Brazil Global Compact, a United Nations initiative. The following year, we announced our global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Performance Targets to advance Mosaic's sustainability efforts on four focus areas: People, Environment, Society, and Company. We know that respecting the environment is critical to the sustainability of our business - and we are dedicated to reducing negative impacts and making the best use of our shared resources.

Mosaic Fertilizantes has many initiatives aimed at preservation and conservation in the communities where we operate in South America.

URBAN AREAS IN ARAXÁ

In Araxá Brazil we helped maintain green spaces, assisted in preservations programs and projects with local institutions, and took part in the Urban Springs Recovery Program to plant tree saplings in six districts of the city of Araxá (MG) during 2020. The tree saplings used in the initiative were provided by the Mosaic Araxá Chemical and Mining Complex's nursery, which produces an average of 50,000 tree saplings every year.

FOREST PRESERVATION AND RESTORATION

Mosaic Fertilizantes maintains a nursery to produce native tree saplings in Villeta, Paraguay. This facility produces around 5,000 saplings annually which are donated to forest restoration initiatives in the region.

In addition, we conserved and maintained over 280 acres in the Capoeira do Boi Private Natural Heritage Reserve in Uberaba (MG), Brazil. This reserve houses 58 species of plants, 106 species of birds, 12 species of amphibians, and 6 species of wild mammals.

2021 WATER BIDDING PROGRAM

The Mosaic Institute selected 15 projects for the third annual Edital da Água - or Water Bidding Program. This initiative is powered by transformative water management proposals that are submitted by the community, with a focus on providing quality water to future generations. Initiatives receive up to R$45,000 each (or almost $9,000 USD).

We partner with Instituto para o Desenvolvimento do Investimento Social (IDIS) on this program, and in 2019, we received recognition in the Collective Action and Ecosystem Protection and Restoration categories from the Water and Environmental Sanitation Success Cases, organized by Rede Brasil do Pacto Global (the Brazilian Network of the United Nations Global Compact).

Congratulations to the following organizations that are instrumental in instituting important changes for our communities:

Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul - Campo Grande (MS)

Conversion of organic pollutants from water into energy via chemical adsorption processes and photo(electro) catalysis.

Quilombola Association of Patioba - Japaratuba (SE)

Social Development through water in Quilombo Patioba

Associação Cerrado Vivo (CERVIVO) - Patrocínio (MG)

Community training in rural basic sanitation as a method of preserving water resources

Association of Ecological Rural Tourism and Adventure of Araxá area - Araxá (MG)

Local environment collective in Araxá (MG)

Engineers Without Borders - Brazil - Patos de Minas (MG)

Rainwater collection system in public schools in the municipality of Patos de Minas, with proposal to reuse this water in an organic garden and other non-potable uses

Humana Brasil - Candeias (BA)

Water network: biodigester septic tank as an alternative for sanitation

University of Uberaba (Uniube) - Uberaba (MG)

Forest Recomposition of the App of The Saudade Stream and Linear Park Structuring

Instituto João Margon Vaz - Catalão (GO)

PIRAPITINGA VIVO Project - Phase 5

Center for Social Integration of Women Living Woman Life - Catalan (GO)

Community Garden - 'Women in Action' - Conscious use of water for food production

UNESP - Registration (SP)

Technology and social innovation as bases for rational use of water in food production in family aquaculture: approach to circular bioeconomy adding value to waste

Renew Association of Technology and solutions for Agribusiness, Environment and Topography - Alfenas (MG)

Regularization of the capture and use of the water resource of 20 small family producers participating in the Free Fairs of Alfenas, donation of seedlings to participating farmers, cleaning of the Pedra Branca stream and recovery of its spring in the Santos Reis neighborhood

Agronelli Institute of Social Development - Uberaba (MG)

Recover and monitor springs to increase the flow of the Uberaba River

Association of Parents and Friends of The Exceptional of Conquest - APAE - Conquest (MG)

Organic vegetable garden in Apae: environmental education, sustainability and health

Institute of Consciousness and Action - Araxá (MG)

Alternative system for treatment of domestic effluents - evapotranspiration tanks

NGO Corrente do Bem - Tapira (MG)

Revitalization of the Luiz José Barcelos spring