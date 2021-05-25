Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Mosaic Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MOS   US61945C1036

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mosaic : Miski Mayo Provides Support for Community Drinking Water

05/25/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Miski Mayo Provides Support for Community Drinking Water
DONATES TWO CHLORINE CYLINDERS TO THE MUNICIPALITY OF RINCONADA LLÍCUAR
May 25, 2021

The Mosaic Company's partner in Peru, Miski Mayo, continues to contribute to the well-being of their local community. As one organization, we work to support the communities where our employees live and work. As part of the program 'Together for Sechura', Miski Mayo donated two chlorine cylinders to the Municipality of Rinconada Llícuar. The cylinders chlorinate water so it is a reliable resource for human consumption, contributing to the reduction of water-borne diseases, thus improving the quality of life for Rinconada residents.

Roberto Campoverde, Social Management Analyst, says this donation is part of our social commitment and the sanitation plan that works in the province of Sechura and its populated centers.

'Water is a paramount element for life, so we don't neglect these kinds of contributions that improve people's quality of life, but above all, keeps them in good health by avoiding disease,' Campoverde said.

Miski Mayo will continue these initiatives that seek to improve essential services and resources for the population and avoid widespread infections and Covid-19.

When Mosaic acquired Vale Fertilizantes in 2017, we not only became the leading fertilizer producer and distributer in Brazil, we also became the operating partner of the Miski Mayo joint venture phosphate mining company in Peru. As part of the acquisition, Mosaic assumed 75 percent ownership of the company. Mitsui, based out of Japan, maintains ownership of the other 25 percent. Mosaic has another join venture with Ma'aden in Saudi Arabia. Both of these partnerships are key parts of our long-term phosphates rock strategy.

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 21:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE MOSAIC COMPANY
05:27pMOSAIC  : Miski Mayo Provides Support for Community Drinking Water
PU
04:28aTHE MOSAIC COMPANY  : 's 2020 Annual Meeting
AQ
05/24MOSAIC CO  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/24MOSAIC  : SEC Filing (4/A)
PU
05/24MOSAIC  : 2020 Annual Meeting
PU
05/24MOSAIC  : HSBC Downgrades Mosaic to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $37 F..
MT
05/20MOSAIC  : Experts Present Best Practices
PU
05/20MOSAIC  : Ups Quarterly Dividend to $0.075 a Share From $0.05 a Share, Payable J..
MT
05/20MOSAIC  : Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.075 Per Share
PU
05/18MOSAIC  : North America Focus on NextGEN Continues Impact
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 046 M - -
Net income 2021 1 135 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 13 558 M 13 558 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 12 617
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Mosaic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 38,48 $
Last Close Price 35,70 $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Calvin O'Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
Steven M. Seibert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MOSAIC COMPANY55.15%13 558
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA24.49%13 771
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY24.57%12 770
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.36.99%11 376
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 482
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.24.73%4 613