Mosaic : North America Focus on NextGEN Continues Impact

North America Transformation
Uncover and pursue new opportunities to improve the profitability and competitiveness of our Potash and Phosphates businesses
South America Growth Engine
Leverage Mosaic's in-country capabilities to drive additional growth and profitability
Grow and Strengthen Our Product Portfolio
Pursue diverse opportunities that make us stronger and that yield mutual benefits for Mosaic and our customers
Drive Functional Collaboration and Efficiency
Rethink and re-engineer outdated and inefficient processes, and continue to look for new ways to improve
Optimize Operating Assets and Capital Management
Continually assess, prioritize and allocate capital across the business and make decisions that strengthen our balance sheet
Act Responsibly
Be a good corporate citizen and contribute to the vitality of the people and the communities around us
Disclaimer
The Mosaic Company published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 13:33:05 UTC.