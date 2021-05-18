Log in
    MOS   US61945C1036

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/18 09:45:22 am
38.03 USD   +2.62%
09:34aMOSAIC  : North America Focus on NextGEN Continues Impact
PU
05/14MOSAIC  : Fertilizantes Launches New Website
PU
05/13THE MOSAIC COMPANY : Mosaic Announces April 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
PU
Mosaic : North America Focus on NextGEN Continues Impact

05/18/2021 | 09:34am EDT
North America Transformation
Uncover and pursue new opportunities to improve the profitability and competitiveness of our Potash and Phosphates businesses
South America Growth Engine
Leverage Mosaic's in-country capabilities to drive additional growth and profitability
Grow and Strengthen Our Product Portfolio
Pursue diverse opportunities that make us stronger and that yield mutual benefits for Mosaic and our customers
Drive Functional Collaboration and Efficiency
Rethink and re-engineer outdated and inefficient processes, and continue to look for new ways to improve
Optimize Operating Assets and Capital Management
Continually assess, prioritize and allocate capital across the business and make decisions that strengthen our balance sheet
Act Responsibly
Be a good corporate citizen and contribute to the vitality of the people and the communities around us

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 13:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 978 M - -
Net income 2021 1 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 655 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 14 075 M 14 075 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 12 617
Free-Float 87,9%
Chart THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Mosaic Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE MOSAIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 38,15 $
Last Close Price 37,06 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Calvin O'Rourke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clint C. Freeland Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gregory Lorne Ebel Chairman
Emery N. Koenig Independent Director
Nancy E. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE MOSAIC COMPANY61.06%14 075
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA24.94%13 952
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY26.55%12 871
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.41.07%11 715
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 459
LUXI CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.23.24%4 658