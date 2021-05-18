Mosaic : North America Focus on NextGEN Continues Impact

North America Transformation

Uncover and pursue new opportunities to improve the profitability and competitiveness of our Potash and Phosphates businesses

South America Growth Engine

Leverage Mosaic's in-country capabilities to drive additional growth and profitability

Grow and Strengthen Our Product Portfolio

Pursue diverse opportunities that make us stronger and that yield mutual benefits for Mosaic and our customers

Drive Functional Collaboration and Efficiency

Rethink and re-engineer outdated and inefficient processes, and continue to look for new ways to improve

Optimize Operating Assets and Capital Management

Continually assess, prioritize and allocate capital across the business and make decisions that strengthen our balance sheet

Act Responsibly

Be a good corporate citizen and contribute to the vitality of the people and the communities around us