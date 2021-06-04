Log in
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), has announced that company executives Joc O'Rourke, President and Chief Executive Officer, Clint Freeland, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Offer and Jenny Wang, Vice President Global Strategic Marketing will be participating in a fireside chat as part of the Exane BNP Paribas 23rd European Virtual Conference on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:00am ET.

Topics that are expected to be discussed include the company's strategy and execution, agricultural and fertilizer market condition, and the recent closure of the company's Esterhazy K1 and K2 potash shafts.

This event will be webcast live and available on the Company's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations Replays of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the event. Questions should be directed to Mosaic's Investor Relations Department via e-mail at investor@msoaicco.com.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

The Mosaic Company
Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com
or
Investors:
Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214
Paul Massoud, 813-244-0669
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650517/Mosaic-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Investor-Conference

Multimedia Files:

