    MOS   US61945C1036

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/20 04:10:00 pm
42.47 USD   +1.55%
The Mosaic Company: MOSAIC ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER SHARE

10/20/2021 | 04:23pm EDT
The Mosaic Company: MOSAIC ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.075 PER SHARE
October 20, 2021
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2021.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Media

Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors

Paul Massoud
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4260
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 20:21:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
