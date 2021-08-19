Log in
    MOS   US61945C1036

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

(MOS)
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.075 per Share

08/19/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.075 per Share
August 19, 2021
Download PDF Format (opens in new window)

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 2, 2021.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Investors
Laura Gagnon
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4214
investor@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660391/The-Mosaic-Company-Mosaic-Announces-Quarterly-Dividend-of-0075-per-Share

Multimedia Files:

Disclaimer

The Mosaic Company published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 20:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
