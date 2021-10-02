NAGA : Сity of London investment trust shares

Almost anyone who is interested in investment and trading has probably heard of something called "Investment trust". Investment trusts are a financial instrument consisting of a pre-made set of diversified assets. Anyone can buy a share in an investment trust by purchasing fund shares. A few famous funds exist, but the one we are going to discuss today is the City of London investment trust.

The current price of City of London investment trust shares are equal to 396.59 GBX. Founded in 1891, the City of London investment trust is one of the longest existing trusts on the UK market. According to the statistics, it has been annually increasing its dividend payouts for 54 years as of now. Despite such statistics, however, the organization was not an exception for being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic - following the overall market crash in February 2020, City of London investment trust shares have had some drastic falls and critical moments. Its last market close was 391.5p, which is 9.27% lower than its pre-crash value of 431.5p and 45.54% - this happened in March 2020, when the share price was equal to 269p. However, this has now recovered with the world situation getting more stable and countries rolling out vaccine programs, therefore now we can see the share price rose up to 396.59 GBX. But why should you consider using investment trusts?

It saves time - by doing so you can use your time much more efficiently because there is no need to spend long hours on analyzing securities and transactions

Diversification - even if a company from the fund goes bankrupt, in a well-diversified fund, the investor's losses will be minimal.

Transparency - all information about the strategy and management of funds is published openly, it can always be studied in detail before investing in a fund. All costs are also known in advance.

Investments can be minimal - you don't need large amounts of money to invest.

High liquidity- a share in large funds can be easily bought and sold at any time.

However, when considering whether to trust your finances to investment trusts like the City of London, it is a good idea to do your research and take time to learn about the reverse stock split. This is a really popular financial instrument used by trusts, which essentially means that a company reduces the number of shares on the market by canceling the existing shares and issuing new shares of a lower value, based on a given ratio. The benefits of a reverse share split are particularly beneficial to the company - this way, it can prevent delisting of its shares by increasing their value - reverse stock split increases the value and allows companies to stay listed on major exchanges. Another reason why companies might want to engage in reverse share split is that it is beneficial for the organization's reputation, as well as bring analysts' attention to the company, and thus future investors.