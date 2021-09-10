NAGA : 7 Stocks & Crypto influencers worth following on Twitter

Although there are thousands of people tweeting about stocks and cryptocurrencies, only a handful of them can potentially impact the markets.

We've picked 7 influencers that have caught our attention as people who have a significant following, and who have either impacted or predicted the markets during the last year.

Vitalik Buterin

While the founder of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakomoto, is still unknown, everyone knows Vitalik - the founder of Ethereum without whom all altcoins built on ETH wouldn't exist. So, it's pretty self-explanatory that Vitalik has a massive cult-like following everywhere he speaks.

Chamath Palihapitiya

Chamath is one of the earliest Facebook employees, and a billionaire who has had massive success with investing. He started investing in Bitcoin in the first years of its inception and called its massive growth in 2013. He also got into Tesla when it was only $40 per share.

Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood became popular in 2020 as a star stock-picker and founder of $60 billion (assets) ARK Invest, which invests in innovations like self-driving cars and genomics. Huge financial outlets constantly monitor what Cathie has to say and her portfolio updates.

Elon Musk

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has popularity in the crypto space as Elon had a huge impact on Bitcoin and Dogecoin prices during the last year. Although many people have a love-hate attitude toward Elon manipulating the market, his tweets are still closely monitored.

Will Clemente

Will Clemente is a 19-year-old student with a passion for Bitcoin that has turned into a career. Will has gained a profound reputation on Twitter as the leading Bitcoin analyst who has predicted many trading opportunities due to an in-depth look at the market metrics.

Anthony Pompliano

Anthony Pompliano, widely known as Pomp, is perhaps the most bullish investor next to Bitcoin maximalists such as MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor. Pomp has built a special newsletter about Bitcoin and shares detailed insights to 1+ million followers on Twitter.

Jim Cramer

Perhaps not the favourite investor among the younger generation, but Jim Cramer is worth following as the person looking over all the markets, not only crypto and stocks. Jim is the host of CNBC's Mad Money show and a very active finance influencer on Twitter.

Please note the past performance does not indicate future results. In either case, we believe these 7 accounts are worth following to get some additional knowledge and insight. ��

