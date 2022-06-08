NAGA : Amazon stock split, what does it mean for traders?

In March 2022, Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) filed a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing announcing its first 20-to-1 stock split since its last stock split in 1999. The Amazon 20-1 split is effective with the close of trade last Friday. On Monday, June 6 2022, the stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis. This is the company's largest stock split in history as every investor will receive an additional 19 shares for everyone they already own.

The Amazon board believes that the split will provide employees more flexibility in handling their equity and make the share price more affordable for others wishing to invest.

What's a stock split?

A stock split occurs when a firm decides to issue more shares in order to lower the price of a single share. They accomplish this by breaking up existing shares.

A stock split does not affect a company's market capitalization (the total value of all of its shares) or the value of each shareholder's stake in the company. It simply raises the number of outstanding shares while lowering the price per share.

What does the Amazon stock split mean for traders?

Companies with prohibitively expensive prices frequently announce splits to make shares appear more affordable to ordinary investors. The cost of just one $AMZN has been unreasonably high for many average investors. However, the stock split will increase the quantity of Amazon shares and cut the stock price, making it more accessible and affordable to the average investor. For example, before the close of trading on June 3, $AMZN was trading at $2448; however, due to the stock split, it will open at $122.4 on June 6, making it more affordable for the average investor.

Even though a stock split may appear to make a share more affordable, valuation measures such as price-to-earnings or price-to-sales ratios show that the stock is not any cheaper.

Upcoming Stock Splits

Amazon is one of several well-known technology and consumer companies planning to split their stock. Alphabet (GOOGL)/(GOOG) announced plans for a 20-1 stock split for both its Class A and C shares in February, which will take effect on July 15. Tesla ($TSLA) intends to put another split to a vote of its shareholders at its annual meeting on August 4. If that happens, it will be the company's second split in three years.

Conclusion

A stock split occurs when a firm decides to issue more shares in order to lower the price of a single share. $AMZN stock split will take effect on Monday, June 6.

When a company announces a stock split, the company is trying to make its stock more affordable to ordinary investors. This move will likely bring in more people who wouldn't otherwise buy shares. Valuation measures such as price-to-earnings or price-to-sales ratios have shown that the stock is not any cheaper.

