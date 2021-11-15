NAGA : Are you in Cyprus? Meet us & Get a 1-year Premium Account subscription on NAGA Pay for FREE!

Have you heard of FIRE - Financial Freedom, Retire Early?

The name says it all, and the movement is picking up more and more enthusiasts across the world, with one goal in mind - independence. It's easier to enjoy life when you're wealthy, right? We're sure most people believe so.

But we also know many young people are not yet familiar with the financial world. So, to help spread the word about FIRE, we're organizing a special event at the Boyz Stuff Show in Nicosia. It's a place where guys and girls get to see their dream cars in real life. We're talking Lambos!

You will get to see the newest addition to NAGA cars family - and this one, ladies and gentlemen, is worth seeing in real life!

Best of all, if you come, you can get a FREE 1-year Premium Account subscription, instead of paying €5.99!

We will also host a special presentation on FIRE to make sure you're aware of the many aspects it includes.

But that's not all…

Those of you who will register with NAGA Pay will automatically enter a raffle to win 2 VIP Box tickets, which will include a hotel stay and travel, to Sevilla FC vs Villareal CF on the 4th of December!

So, in short - fast cars, financial freedom, FREE 1 year Premium Account subscription and your friend and a chance to go to Seville for an exciting football match of Sevilla FC.

Invite your friends and let's meet at the show!