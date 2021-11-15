Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. The NAGA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N4G   DE000A161NR7

THE NAGA GROUP AG

(N4G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NAGA : Are you in Cyprus? Meet us & Get a 1-year Premium Account subscription on NAGA Pay for FREE!

11/15/2021 | 11:45am EST
Have you heard of FIRE - Financial Freedom, Retire Early?

The name says it all, and the movement is picking up more and more enthusiasts across the world, with one goal in mind - independence. It's easier to enjoy life when you're wealthy, right? We're sure most people believe so.

But we also know many young people are not yet familiar with the financial world. So, to help spread the word about FIRE, we're organizing a special event at the Boyz Stuff Show in Nicosia. It's a place where guys and girls get to see their dream cars in real life. We're talking Lambos!

You will get to see the newest addition to NAGA cars family - and this one, ladies and gentlemen, is worth seeing in real life!

Best of all, if you come, you can get a FREE 1-year Premium Account subscription, instead of paying €5.99!

We will also host a special presentation on FIRE to make sure you're aware of the many aspects it includes.

But that's not all…

Those of you who will register with NAGA Pay will automatically enter a raffle to win 2 VIP Box tickets, which will include a hotel stay and travel, to Sevilla FC vs Villareal CF on the 4th of December!

So, in short - fast cars, financial freedom, FREE 1 year Premium Account subscription and your friend and a chance to go to Seville for an exciting football match of Sevilla FC.

Invite your friends and let's meet at the show!

Disclaimer

NAGA Group AG published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 16:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 57,6 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
Net income 2021 6,49 M 7,42 M 7,42 M
Net cash 2021 27,5 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 59,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 349 M 400 M 399 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,59x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart THE NAGA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
The NAGA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAGA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,50 €
Average target price 12,80 €
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Bilski Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Luecke Chief Financial Officer, Head-Legal & HR
Harald Patt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Braune Director-Operations
Sandra Pankin Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAGA GROUP AG110.40%400
INTUIT INC.65.06%177 684
ADYEN N.V.35.43%90 125
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-17.39%71 160
WORLDLINE-37.97%15 755
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-6.49%9 770