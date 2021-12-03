Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. The NAGA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N4G   DE000A161NR7

THE NAGA GROUP AG

(N4G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/03 12:46:07 pm
7.755 EUR   -1.71%
12:22pNAGA : Discover the History of Diversification 📊
PU
12:22pNAGA : Entdecken Sie die Geschichte der Diversifizierung
PU
09:02aNAGA : Markets react to the 3 December NFP release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NAGA : Discover the History of Diversification 📊

12/03/2021 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investments are almost always associated with a certain risk. Eliminating it at all is impossible, so it's wise to think of ways to minimize it. And one way of minimizing risk is to diversify your investment portfolio. This is as important for a trader as a balanced diet is important for the human body.

But what you might not know is that diversification is a method with roots long back in the history books. Let's look at the 4 main stages of how the ideology of diversification has developed over time. ‍♀️

60:40 portfolios

In the 1970s, investors were mainly focused on just two types of assets - equities and bonds. The diversification, therefore, was mainly happening between the two. 60% of funds were usually invested in equities, while the remaining 40% were in bonds, as they proved to be effective in difficult times together with a reliable yield.

International diversification

In the 1980s, however, investors started placing their funds into international assets. This gave rise to international diversification and was to a large part attributed to the abandonment of capital controls and 1970s fixed exchange rates. The popularity of emerging markets also grew, forcing traders all over the world to invest in international equities and bonds.

The endowment model

In the 1990s, people started diversifying their portfolios across assets other than equities and bonds. For instance, David Swensen from Yale University was one of the first people to invest in hedge funds, real estate, commodities, and much more. This resulted in a 13% return per year. Interestingly, the popularity of this diversification type continued to grow and today almost 90% of all funds are invested in assets other than equities and bonds.

Factor investing

In the 1990s, the world also discovered that the returns from investment could be determined using "factors". These are simple metrics, combined with technology and quantifiable methods. Some of the examples are the size of the market, valuation, growth rate, price momentum, leverage, profitability, and many more.

**What about nowadays? **

Today, it's mostly a mix of everything, but the internet plays a huge role in how traders diversify their investments. And there is a huge variety of options available too - stocks, bonds, deposits, indices, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, NFTs - you name it, the list goes on. On NAGA alone, you can diversify across 1 000+ assets in 6+ asset classes.

Of course, there's the other side of the coin too, namely that diversification may result in a lack of focus. Hence, many investors on NAGA are only investing in a certain asset - like XAU/USD, OIL/WTI, S&P500 - and mastering it to gain the maximum out of them.

How do you approach diversification, if at all? Share your strategy with fellow traders and newcomers on the feed and gain new followers!

Related articles
No articles found
Share article
Also available in

Disclaimer

NAGA Group AG published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NAGA GROUP AG
12:22pNAGA : Discover the History of Diversification 📊
PU
12:22pNAGA : Entdecken Sie die Geschichte der Diversifizierung
PU
09:02aNAGA : Markets react to the 3 December NFP release
PU
12/02The NAGA Group AG hosts capital markets day on 13 December 2021 with Christian Angermay..
EQ
12/01NAGA : Lerne NAGA Pay kennen – Deine All-in-one Persönliche Finanz-App
PU
12/01NAGA : NFT platform🌶
PU
11/30NAGA : Großes bevorstehendes Event 🔥 NAGA Education Seminar in Spanien
PU
11/30NAGA : Warum schwankt der Preis für WTI Öl derzeit?
PU
11/30THE NAGA GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/29NAGA : Meet NAGA Pay – Your All-in-one Personal Finance App
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57,6 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net income 2021 6,49 M 7,32 M 7,32 M
Net cash 2021 62,3 M 70,2 M 70,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 324 M 367 M 365 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart THE NAGA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
The NAGA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAGA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,89 €
Average target price 13,47 €
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Bilski Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Luecke Chief Financial Officer, Head-Legal & HR
Harald Patt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Braune Director-Operations
Sandra Pankin Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAGA GROUP AG95.30%367
INTUIT INC.76.94%190 322
ADYEN N.V.23.10%80 916
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-25.26%64 383
WORLDLINE-41.09%14 779
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-1.60%10 286