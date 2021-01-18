Log in
THE NAGA GROUP AG

(N4G)
date 2021-01-18
4.03 EUR   +0.75%
NAGA : GBC Research - 13.01.2021

01/18/2021 | 03:10pm EST
GBC Research FactSheet - The NAGA Group AG

Rating: BUY

Target price: EUR 7.03

(previously: EUR 4.30)

Current price: 4.12

13.01.21 / XETRA / 9:20 pm Currency: EUR

Key data:

ISIN: DE000A161NR7

WKN: A161NR

Stock exchange symbol: N4G

Number of shares³: 42.05

Marketcap³: 173.25

  • in million / in million EUR free float: 12.1%.

transparency level: Scale

market segment: Open Market

Accounting standard:

IFRS

End of financial year: 31.12.

Designated Sponsor: Oddo Seydler Bank AG

Analysts:

Cosmin Filker filker@gbc-ag.de

The NAGA Group AG*5a;11

Branch: FinTech

Focus: Social trading and investments in financial instru- ments, crypto currencies and virtual goods

Employees: Ø 150 (2020)

Year of foundation: 2015

Head office: Hamburg

Board of Directors: Benjamin Bilski, Andreas Luecke,

Michalis Mylonas

NAGA is an innovative Fintech company that seamlessly combines personal financial transactions and investments with its social trading platform. The company's proprietary platform offers a range of products from stock trading, investments and crypto-currencies to a physical Mastercard. In addition, the platform enables an exchange with other traders, provides relevant information in the feed and autocopy functions for the trades of successful members. NAGA is a synergistic total solution that is easily accessible and inclu- sive. It provides an improved basis for trading, investing, networking, earning and paying. This applies to both Fiat and crypto products.

P&L in EUR million end of FY

31.12.2019

31.12.2020e

31.12.2021e

31.12.2022e

Revenues

6.22

25.9*

51.00

61.20

EBITDA

-9.17

6.0*

14.37

17.84

EBIT

-12.18

3.9

10.07

13.54

Net profit for the year

-13.38

3.4

8.74

11.87

*according to preliminary figures

Key figures in EUR

Earnings per share

-0.32

0.08

0.21

0.28

Dividend per share

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Key figures

EV/Revenues

27.23

6.30

3.32

2.77

EV/EBITDA

neg.

28.05

11.79

9.50

EV/EBIT

neg.

42.99

16.82

12.51

P/E RATIO

neg.

50.36

19.82

14.60

KBV

1.65

  • Catalogue of possible con- flicts of interest on page 6

Date (time) Completion: 13/01/21 (4:25 pm)

Date (time) first transmission: 14/01/21 (10:00 am)

Financial dates

June 2021: Annual Report 2020

August 2021: Annual General Meeting

October 2021: Half-year figures 2021

**last research by GBC:

Date: Publication / Target price in EUR / Rating

07.12.2020: RS / 4.30 EUR / BUY

07.09.2020: RS / 3.75 EUR / BUY

21.04.2020: RS / 2.70 EUR / BUY

21.11.2019: RS / 1.75 EUR / BUY

  • the above research studies can be viewed at www.gbc-ag.deor requested from GBC AG, Halderstr. 27, D86150 Augsburg

Validity of the course target: until max. 31.12.2021

Notice according to MiFID II regulation for research "Marginal non-monetary funding": This research meets the requirements for classification as "Marginal non-monetary funding". For further information, please refer to the disclosure under "I. Research under MiFID II".

1

GBC Research FactSheet - The NAGA Group AG

High growth momentum achieved in 2020; guidance for 2021 clearly above our expectations; price target raised to €7.03 (previously: €4.30); BUY rating

  • As expected, the preliminary figures of The NAGA Group AG (NAGA for short) for the past financial year 2020 were characterised by very high growth dynamic. Revenues of €25.9 million (PY: €6.22 million) were significantly above the previous year's figure and slightly above our revenue estimate last published in December 2020 (GBC forecast: €24.9 million).
  • In addition to the generally favourable market environment characterised by high volatility and thus high transaction activity, the implemented focusing and restructur- ing of NAGA has borne fruit. In 2019, the focus on the core business of online bro- kerage was implemented and the corresponding marketing activities for the main product Naga Trader were strengthened. The trading volume improved significantly to €120 billion (previous year: €44 billion) and the number of transactions to 6.3 mil- lion (previous year: 2.9 million). Despite the increased marketing activities, NAGA was able to achieve a respectable EBITDA margin of over 23% with an EBITDA of around €6.0 million (previous year: €-12.18 million). The preliminary EBITDA is just below our previous forecasts (GBC forecast: € 6.49 million).
  • By contrast, the new NAGA guidance for the current financial year 2021 is significant- ly above our expectations. The continued global marketing of Naga Trader and even more intensive sales and marketing activities are expected to generate revenues in a range of € 50 - 52 million in the current financial year. It is also planned to push ahead with global expansion with the planned market entry in Australia and South America. In addition, the further improvement of the platform quality and customer support should keep the customer churn rate low. Despite these measures, scaling effects should lead to a further improvement in profitability. According to the new guidance, EBITDA is expected to be in a range of € 13 - 15 million.
  • Our forecasts published in the last research study (see study dated 07.12.2020) are noticeably below the updated company guidance. We are raising our revenue fore- cast to € 51.00 million (previously: € 37.34 million) and our EBITDA estimate to € 14.37 million (previously: € 11.43 million) in each case. As a result of the higher basis, we now assume revenues of € 61.20 million (previously: € 43.87 million) and EBITDA of € 17.84 million (previously: € 14.16 million) for 2022.
  • As a result of the adjusted DCF valuation model, the target price has been increased significantly to € 7.03 (previously: € 4.30). Despite the significant increase in the NA-
    GA share price, which has increased more than six-fold in the calendar year 2020, there is still a high share price potential. Based on the current price level of € 4.12 per share, we therefore continue to assign a BUY rating.

2

GBC Research FactSheet - The NAGA Group AG

Valuation

Model assumptions

The NAGA Group AG was valued by us using a three-stage DCF model. Starting with the concrete estimates for the years 2020 - 2022 in phase 1, the second phase covers the period from 2023 to 2027 and includes a forecast of the value drivers. We expect sales to increase by 17.5%. We have assumed an EBITDA margin target of 29.2%. We have only included a tax rate of 30.0% from phase 3 onwards because of the loss carry forwards that still exist. In the third phase, a residual value will be determined after the end of the forecast horizon by means of the perpetual annuity. We assume a growth rate of 3.0% in the terminal value.

Determining the cost of capital

The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of The NAGA Group AG is calculated from the cost of equity and the cost of debt. To determine the cost of equity, the fair market premium, the company-specific beta and the risk-free interest rate must be determined.

The risk-free interest rate is derived from current yield curves for risk-free bonds in accordance with the recommendations of the IDW's Technical Committee for Company Valuations and Business Administration (FAUB). It is based on the zero bond interest rates published by the Deutsche Bundesbank using the Svensson method. To smooth short-term market fluctuations, the average yields of the previous three months are used and the result rounded to 0.25 basis points. The current value of the risk-freeinterest

rate used is 0.25% (previously: 1.00%).

We use the historical market premium of 5.50 % as a reasonable expectation of a market premium. This is supported by historical analyses of stock market returns. The market premium reflects the percentage by which the equity market is expected to outperform low-risk government bonds.

According to the GBC estimation method, the current beta is 1.65 (previously: 1.65). Using the assumptions made, the cost of equity is calculated at 9.33% (previously: 10.08%) (beta multiplied by risk premium plus risk-free interest rate). Since we assume a sustainable weighting of 100% of the cost of equity, the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is 9.33% (previously: 10.08%).

Evaluation result

The significant forecast adjustment for the financial years 2021 and 2022 and thus the higher basis for the steady-state phase of our DCF valuation model have resulted in a significant increase in the price target to €7.03 (previously: €4.30).

3

GBC Research FactSheet - The NAGA Group AG

DCF model

The NAGA Group AG - Discounted Cashflow (DCF) model scenario

Value driver of the DCF - model after the estimate phase:

consistency - phase

Revenue growth

17.5%

EBITDA-Margin

29.2%

Depreciation to fixed assets

33.9%

Working Capital to revenue

29.0%

final - phase

Eternal growth rate

3.0%

Eternal EBITA - margin

26.8%

Effective tax rate in final phase

30.0%

three phases DCF - model:

phase

estimate

consistency

final

in €m

FY 20e

FY 21e

FY 22e

FY 23e

FY 24e

FY 25e

FY 26e

FY 27e

value

Revenues (RE)

25.90

51.00

61.20

71.91

84.49

99.28

116.65

137.07

RE change

316.2%

96.9%

20.0%

17.5%

17.5%

17.5%

17.5%

17.5%

3.0%

RE to fixed assets

1.70

3.64

4.82

6.31

8.02

9.96

12.16

14.67

EBITDA

6.04

14.37

17.84

20.97

24.64

28.95

34.01

39.96

EBITDA-Margin

23.3%

28.2%

29.2%

29.2%

29.2%

29.2%

29.2%

29.2%

EBITA

3.94

10.07

13.54

16.67

20.78

25.38

30.64

36.72

EBITA-Margin

15.2%

19.7%

22.1%

23.2%

24.6%

25.6%

26.3%

26.8%

26.8%

Taxes on EBITA

-0.15

-1.01

-1.35

-2.50

-5.19

-7.61

-9.19

-11.01

Taxes to EBITA

3.9%

10.0%

10.0%

15.0%

25.0%

30.0%

30.0%

30.0%

30.0%

EBI (NOPLAT)

3.79

9.07

12.19

14.17

15.58

17.76

21.45

25.70

Return on capital

53.1%

74.3%

71.7%

80.0%

48.3%

50.7%

55.3%

59.2%

53.9%

Working Capital (WC)

-3.00

3.00

5.00

20.85

24.50

28.79

33.83

39.75

WC to Revenues

-11.6%

5.9%

8.2%

29.0%

29.0%

29.0%

29.0%

29.0%

Investment in WC

-4.20

-6.00

-2.00

-15.85

-3.65

-4.29

-5.04

-5.92

Operating fixed assets (OAV)

15.20

14.00

12.70

11.40

10.54

9.97

9.60

9.35

Depreciation on OAV

-2.10

-4.30

-4.30

-4.30

-3.86

-3.57

-3.38

-3.25

Depreciation to OAV

13.8%

30.7%

33.9%

33.9%

33.9%

33.9%

33.9%

33.9%

Investment in OAV

-2.97

-3.10

-3.00

-3.00

-3.00

-3.00

-3.00

-3.00

Capital employed

12.20

17.00

17.70

32.25

35.04

38.76

43.43

49.10

EBITDA

6.04

14.37

17.84

20.97

24.64

28.95

34.01

39.96

Taxes on EBITA

-0.15

-1.01

-1.35

-2.50

-5.19

-7.61

-9.19

-11.01

Total investment

-7.17

-9.10

-5.00

-18.85

-6.65

-7.29

-8.04

-8.92

Investment in OAV

-2.97

-3.10

-3.00

-3.00

-3.00

-3.00

-3.00

-3.00

Investment in WC

-4.20

-6.00

-2.00

-15.85

-3.65

-4.29

-5.04

-5.92

Investment in Goodwill

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Free cashflows

-1.28

4.27

11.49

-0.39

12.79

14.05

16.78

20.03

394.63

Value operating business (due date)

263.00

283.29

Net present value explicit free Cashflows

51.71

52.27

Net present value of terminal value

211.29

231.02

Net debt

-7.17

-11.07

Value of equity

270.17

294.36

Minority interests

1.28

1.39

Value of share capital

271.44

295.75

Outstanding shares in m

42.05

42.05

Fair value per share in €

6.46

7.03

capital

WACC

8.16

6.82

5.86

5.14

51.9%

10.16

7.3%

8.3%

9.3%

10.3%

11.3%

on

52.9%

10.33

8.30

6.93

5.94

5.21

Return

53.9%

10.51

8.43

7.03

6.03

5.28

54.9%

10.68

8.57

7.14

6.12

5.36

55.9%

10.86

8.70

7.25

6.21

5.43

Cost of capital:

Risk free rate

0.3%

Market risk premium

5.5%

Beta

1.65

Cost of equity

9.3%

Target weight

100.0%

Cost of debt

6.5%

Target weight

0.0%

Taxshield

25.0%

WACC

9.3%

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NAGA Group AG published this content on 13 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 20:09:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 25,9 M 31,3 M 31,3 M
Net income 2020 2,85 M 3,44 M 3,44 M
Net cash 2020 4,20 M 5,07 M 5,07 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 162 M 196 M 196 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,09x
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 75
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart THE NAGA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
The NAGA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAGA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,11 €
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Spread / Highest target 82,5%
Spread / Average Target 77,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Benjamin Bilski CEO, Director-Sales, Marketing & Strategy
Harald Patt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Braune Director-Operations
Andreas Luecke Chief Financial Officer, Head-Legal & HR
Hans Jochen Lorenzen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE NAGA GROUP AG-0.99%198
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-8.29%80 499
ADYEN N.V.-6.09%65 555
WORLDLINE-7.16%24 786
STONECO LTD.-6.78%24 151
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-1.06%18 226
