Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. The NAGA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N4G   DE000A161NR7

THE NAGA GROUP AG

(N4G)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/03 03:03:26 am
5.84 EUR   -0.51%
02/02NAGA : Top 8 Economic Events + Q4 Earnings Reports This Week
PU
01/28NAGA : What happened in the FOMC meeting yesterday?
PU
01/28CRYPTO : What to look out for in 2022?
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NAGA : Google and AMD Shares Surge After Beating Earnings Estimates

02/03/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The earnings season covering the December quarter is underway with the Big Tech grabbing the headlines again.

After Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) reported better-than-expected earnings, Alphabet (GOOGL) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) followed suit and reported very strong results.

Alphabet reported earnings per share of $30.69 to easily beat the $27.34 expected from surveyed market analysts. Revenue came in at $75.33 billion, again better than the $72.17 billion consensus.

The strong beat was fueled by the robust performance of Google's core search business. Revenue generated from YouTube missed the consensus despite analyst expectations of another strong quarter for the popular social media outlet. Elsewhere, Google topped views when it comes to Google Cloud revenue and traffic acquisitions costs (TAC).

Moreover, a rally in the GOOGL stock price aftermarket hours was also helped by the stock split announcement. Alphabet said it will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split in July to make its shares more accessible. Stock splits are bullish and usually facilitate an outperformance in shares following the announcement.

All in all, Alphabet's stock price is up over 10% in pre-market trading Wednesday, indicated to open at the all-time highs, therefore completely ignoring the recent pullback.

Similarly, AMD's share price is trading 10% higher in pre-open Wednesday after the chip giant delivered another strong beat-and-raise quarter. The company said it earned $0.92 in adjusted earnings per share to easily beat the $0.76 consensus view. Sales for the quarter came in at $4.83 billion, better than $4.53 analyst estimates.

AMD stock price further soared on the 2022 sales outlook, now expected at $21.5 billion, ahead of $19.25 expected from market analysts. The provided guidance is calling for an increase of 31% compared to last year's sales. For this quarter, AMD guided for $5 billion in revenue.

Overall, traders may expect shares of both AMD and Alphabet to trade higher today while a more sustainable rally is dependent on the broader market sentiment. The markets are now pricing in 5 rate hikes from the Fed this year, which is likely to heavily weigh on the performance inequities in the weeks and months to come. All in all, buy-the-dip may be the most suitable approach to trading these two stocks going forward.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Any news, opinions, research, analyses, prices or other information contained in this article are provided as general market commentary and do not constitute investment advice. The market commentary has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and therefore, it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of dissemination. Past performance is not an indication of possible future performance. Any action you take upon the information on this article is strictly at your own risk, and we will not be liable for any losses and damages in connection with the use of this article.

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76.85% of retail client investors lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Disclaimer

NAGA Group AG published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE NAGA GROUP AG
02/02NAGA : Top 8 Economic Events + Q4 Earnings Reports This Week
PU
01/28NAGA : What happened in the FOMC meeting yesterday?
PU
01/28CRYPTO : What to look out for in 2022?
PU
01/24NAGA : Top 5 economic events of the last week this year
PU
01/21NAGA : Why Could 2022 Be a Good Year for Tesla?
PU
01/20WHAT IS FOREX TRADING : A Complete Guide
PU
01/18NAGA : How serious is the inflation problem? 🚨
PU
01/17THE NAGA GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/17NAGA : Top 6 Economic Events in 17 – 21 January
PU
01/14NAGA : Will Stocks Fall as the FED Prepares to Hike Interest Rates in March?
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 55,3 M 62,5 M 55,3 M
Net income 2021 4,40 M 4,97 M 4,40 M
Net cash 2021 61,6 M 69,6 M 61,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 311 M 351 M 311 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 18,8%
Chart THE NAGA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
The NAGA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAGA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 5,87 €
Average target price 13,58 €
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Bilski Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Luecke Chief Financial Officer, Head-Legal & HR
Harald Patt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans Jochen Lorenzen Member-Supervisory Board
Robert Sprogies Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAGA GROUP AG-23.27%351
INTUIT INC.-12.58%158 808
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.10.04%74 114
ADYEN N.V.-23.16%63 425
WORLDLINE-8.59%14 105
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-13.49%10 570