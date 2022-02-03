NAGA : Google and AMD Shares Surge After Beating Earnings Estimates

The earnings season covering the December quarter is underway with the Big Tech grabbing the headlines again.

After Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) reported better-than-expected earnings, Alphabet (GOOGL) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) followed suit and reported very strong results.

Alphabet reported earnings per share of $30.69 to easily beat the $27.34 expected from surveyed market analysts. Revenue came in at $75.33 billion, again better than the $72.17 billion consensus.

The strong beat was fueled by the robust performance of Google's core search business. Revenue generated from YouTube missed the consensus despite analyst expectations of another strong quarter for the popular social media outlet. Elsewhere, Google topped views when it comes to Google Cloud revenue and traffic acquisitions costs (TAC).

Moreover, a rally in the GOOGL stock price aftermarket hours was also helped by the stock split announcement. Alphabet said it will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split in July to make its shares more accessible. Stock splits are bullish and usually facilitate an outperformance in shares following the announcement.

All in all, Alphabet's stock price is up over 10% in pre-market trading Wednesday, indicated to open at the all-time highs, therefore completely ignoring the recent pullback.

Similarly, AMD's share price is trading 10% higher in pre-open Wednesday after the chip giant delivered another strong beat-and-raise quarter. The company said it earned $0.92 in adjusted earnings per share to easily beat the $0.76 consensus view. Sales for the quarter came in at $4.83 billion, better than $4.53 analyst estimates.

AMD stock price further soared on the 2022 sales outlook, now expected at $21.5 billion, ahead of $19.25 expected from market analysts. The provided guidance is calling for an increase of 31% compared to last year's sales. For this quarter, AMD guided for $5 billion in revenue.

Overall, traders may expect shares of both AMD and Alphabet to trade higher today while a more sustainable rally is dependent on the broader market sentiment. The markets are now pricing in 5 rate hikes from the Fed this year, which is likely to heavily weigh on the performance inequities in the weeks and months to come. All in all, buy-the-dip may be the most suitable approach to trading these two stocks going forward.

