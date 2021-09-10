NAGA : Join NAGA & Sevilla FC at the Round 1 of the Champions League

Have you picked your favourite player? ‍♂️

Hurry up, Sevilla FC's long-awaited game with RB Salzburg is just around the corner!

The two teams will meet on September 14th, 16:45 (UTC) at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, Sevilla FC against RB Salzburg. The group G also includes Lille OSC from France, and the Wolfsburg-based VfL Wolfsburg.

The match's roster is yet to be announced, but we're sure the team will be superb, picked from the the 22-man List A squad - Dmitrovic, Bono, Montiel, Augustinsson, Rekik, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Navas, Acuña, Jordán, Rakitic, Óscar Rodríguez, Lamela, Óliver Torres, Fernando, Ocampos, Delaney, Papu Gómez, Munir, Suso, and En-Nesyri.

Where to watch the match

The UEFA has compiled a list of TV broadcasters around the world. Check the list here and find the best broadcaster in your country to watch the match!

Participate in our giveaway

Are you a die-hard fan of Sevilla FC? ⚽

Join our giveaway for the chance to win the following merchandise, courtesy of the upcoming game Sevilla FC vs Salzburg RB on 14 September

1st Place - Signed Jersey 2nd Place - original Sevilla FC jersey

All you have to do is the following:

Follow @nagainvesting on Instagram Guess the score for Sevilla FC vs Salzburg RB game on 14 September by commenting below the Instagram post & tagging 2 friends

(Example: Sevilla FC 1 - Salzburg RB 1 @friend1 @friend2)

*Unlimited entries - The more you comment, the more chances you have of winning! **This giveaway is not affiliated with Instagram in any way.

The winners will be selected randomly in a draw the next day on 15 September.

Good luck

Terms and conditions of the giveaway

Contest opens on 10/9/2021 at 17:30 pm (GMT+3) and ends on 15/09/2021. To enter you must:

Follow our Instagram @nagainvesting

Write your score prediction in the comment under this post (unlimited entries)

*NAGA employees are not allowed to participate in the competition.

Random winners will be selected randomly in a draw the next day on the 15/09/2021. Those who followed @nagainvesting, guessed the score and were drawn in the raffle will receive the following merchandise: 1st place signed Jersey by the team, 2nd place original Sevilla FC jersey. The prizes are non-transferable, can't be sold to a third party or converted to cash. By entering the contest all contestants release and agree for NAGA to:

Publish their Instagram username in the official announcement of the raffle results

To contact them via direct message on Instagram to request their personal details in order to receive their prize

Share/process their data internally in order to correctly allocate and use the prizes.

NAGA reserves the right to disqualify those contestants who:

disobey contest rules

publicly damage NAGA's reputation in any way

This contest is not endorsed, sponsored or administered by Instagram, nor is Instagram associated with it in any other way.

If you have any questions, please contact us at support@naga.com By accepting the provisions herein you hereby understand and agree that your personal data may be processed in accordance with NAGA's Privacy Policy at https://naga.com/europe/privacy-policy or https://files.naga.com/Privary%20Policy_NG.pdf based on your jurisdiction.