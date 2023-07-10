NAGA, The Future

Dear Shareholders,

In this first direct communication to you, I would like to reflect and take stock of the past as well as give you our vision for the future. NAGA has crossed many milestones in the last 3 years: by year-end 2022, we had welcomed more than 90,000 customers on our platforms, delivered in 2021 (2022 figures to follow shortly) revenue growth to EUR 53 million, up from EUR 7.6 million in 2019 yielding a 690% growth, and extended our market share despite aggressive competition as well as a tightening regulatory framework.

We are not as bold as saying that everything that happened in the past 3 years has been perfect but at least our decisions have been ours and we have owned them. We feel that we understand the users of the future and all that drives them. There are more people and there is more wealth on this planet right now than ever before and they all want the same thing: a community, social, mobile, tech, access to financial opportunity, payments at their fingertips, share with each other and learn from each other. NAGA brings this future here, today. Through our unique technology, user experience, robust regulation and reputation, we aim to accelerate our growth and by doing so, hope to create a powerful and long- lasting brand, both in established and large but also in emerging markets.

We have a window of opportunity as larger players mobilize resources to pursue the technology route, but they have not been where we have and they cannot fathom the depth of our maturity both from a marketing and tech perspective as well as from a regulatory and compliance one. Our goal is to move quickly to solidify and extend our current position whilst we pursue serious acquisition opportunities and welcome them to our family, to our unique ecosystem and technology. NAGA is built for that and is part of our vision as we become a global powerhouse. This strategy is not without risk however: it requires serious investment and crisp execution against established leaders.

Protect the short term, focus on the long term

We believe that a fundamental measure of our success will be the shareholder value we create over the long term. This value will be a direct result of our ability to extend and solidify our current market position. The stronger our market share, the more powerful our economic model. A strong Market position can translate directly to higher revenue, higher profitability and subsequently stronger returns on invested capital.

Our journey has entered maturity stage. Long Term strategy and maturity requires us to weigh decisions differently than other companies. Accordingly, we want to share with you our fundamental management and decision-making approach so that you, our shareholders, may confirm that it is consistent with your investment philosophy:

We will continue to focus on the healthiness of our regulatory compliance status, even if it means sacrificing short term revenues.

Our investment decisions will be based on a long-term market leadership vision rather than a short-term profitability one.

long-term market leadership vision rather than a short-term profitability one. We will continue to work hard to achieve a lean culture this year and we will remain focused on it. We understand the importance of continuously reinforcing a cost-conscious culture, particularly because our business incurred net losses in the last years.

