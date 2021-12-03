Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. The NAGA Group AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    N4G   DE000A161NR7

THE NAGA GROUP AG

(N4G)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NAGA : Markets react to the 3 December NFP release

12/03/2021 | 09:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In November, Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US

How did markets react?

The U.S. dollar is declining across the board. As a result, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, and XAU/USDare rising right after the release, as of writing. The markets may stay volatile for the whole trading session, especially when the U.S. markets open. Watch out also for SPX500 and other major U.S. ETFs!

Why does NFP affect the markets?

NFP tracks the total number of jobs that were added in the USA by many entities across different private and government entities, excluding some types of workers. As might be apparent from its name, NFP excludes farmworkers in the agricultural industry mainly due to the seasonal nature of these jobs. The goal of the NFP is to provide an insight into the employment situation, which is better gauged by only including permanent job hires.

Unlike the unemployment rate, a higher NFP reading is better. For example, if the NFP reading is 100,000 - this means that 100,000 jobs were added to the US economy. Of course, investors shouldn't just look at the nominal figure of NFP, but rather how it compares to analyst forecasts.

In short:

  • A better than expected NFP → stronger economy → stronger dollar
  • A worse NFP than expected → weaker economy → weaker dollar

So, usually, assets like Gold and Euro that trade inversely to the U.S. dollar, tend to decline if NFP is better than expected, and vice versa.

Stay tuned for December's NFP release!

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Any news, opinions, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this feed are provided as general market commentary and do not constitute investment advice. The market commentary has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and therefore, it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of dissemination. We do not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability and accuracy of this market commentary. Past performance is not an indication of possible future performance. Any action you take upon the information on this feed is strictly at your own risk, and we will not be liable for any losses and damages in connection with the use of this feed.

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75.63% of retail client investors lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Related articles
No articles found
Share article

Disclaimer

NAGA Group AG published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 14:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE NAGA GROUP AG
09:02aNAGA : Markets react to the 3 December NFP release
PU
12/02The NAGA Group AG hosts capital markets day on 13 December 2021 with Christian Angermay..
EQ
12/01NAGA : Lerne NAGA Pay kennen – Deine All-in-one Persönliche Finanz-App
PU
12/01NAGA : NFT platform🌶
PU
11/30NAGA : Großes bevorstehendes Event 🔥 NAGA Education Seminar in Spanien
PU
11/30NAGA : Warum schwankt der Preis für WTI Öl derzeit?
PU
11/30THE NAGA GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/29NAGA : Meet NAGA Pay – Your All-in-one Personal Finance App
PU
11/26THE NAGA GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11/24Naga Group Plans Nasdaq IPO
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57,6 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
Net income 2021 6,49 M 7,34 M 7,34 M
Net cash 2021 62,3 M 70,4 M 70,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 324 M 367 M 367 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,55x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart THE NAGA GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
The NAGA Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE NAGA GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,89 €
Average target price 13,47 €
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin Bilski Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Luecke Chief Financial Officer, Head-Legal & HR
Harald Patt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Braune Director-Operations
Sandra Pankin Administrative Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE NAGA GROUP AG95.30%367
INTUIT INC.76.94%190 322
ADYEN N.V.23.10%80 916
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-25.26%64 383
WORLDLINE-41.09%14 779
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-1.60%10 286